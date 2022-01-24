openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nj

node-json2html

by Chad Brown
2.2.0 (see all)

Json2html is a lightning fast client side javascript HTML templating library with wrappers for both jQuery and Node.js.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.3K

GitHub Stars

530

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

json2html

json2html is an open source javascript library that uses js templates to render JSON objects into HTML.

Build lightning fast, interactive client side templates using nothing but javascript.

Free to use under the MIT license.

www.json2html.com for full documentation.

Features

  • Native JS templates that work both the client and server
  • Interactive with embedded events directly in your templates
  • 100% Javascript so no need to learn any new syntax: use inline js functions for complex logic

Example

json2html.render(
    [
        {"name": "Justice League", "year":2021},
        {"name": "Coming 2 America", "year":2021}
    ], 
    {"<>": "li", "html":[
        {"<>": "span", "text": "${name} (${year})"}
      ]});

Will render the following html

<li>
    <span>Justice League (2021)</span>
</li>
<li>
    <span>Coming 2 America (2021)</span>
</li

jQuery

Use seemlessly with jQuery, oh did we also mention that you can embed events in your template? Forget attaching your events after you've rendered your templates.

 {"<>":"button","text":"Click Me","onclick":(e)=>{
    alert("You just clicked this");
  }};

Will render into the following html and will alert when clicked :)

<button>Click Me</button>

Node.js

Use your temlpates seemlessly on Node.js

Installation

npm install node-json2html

Usage

    const json2html = require('node-json2html');
        
    let html = json2html.transform([{'male':'Bob','female':'Jane'},{'male':'Rick','female':'Ann'}],{"<>":"div","html":"${male} likes ${female}"});

www.json2html.com for full documentation.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial