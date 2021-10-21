A node module for transforming and performing operations on JSON.

Installation

npm install node-json-transform --save

Get Started

var transform = require ( "node-json-transform" ).transform; var { transform } = require ( "node-json-transform" ); var result = transform({ text : "hello" }, { item : { message : "text" } });

Transform API

transform (data, map, context)

Parameters

Parameter Type Required Description data Object, Array true The JSON data that you want to transform map Object true How you want to tranform it context Object false Context to bind to for each item transformation.

Returns

Object or Array based on input.

#####Object If an object is passed in, it will transform the object and return the resulting object.

Array

If an array is passed in, each item will be iterated, transformed, and the entire result will be returned. If no "list" is passed map, it will used the data as is.

Map Schema

{ list : "" , item : { destination : "source" }, remove :[ 'attribute' ], defaults : {} operate :[ { run : "" , on : "" } ], each : function ( item ) { return item; } }

Common Example

First we need some data.

var data = { title : "title1" , description : "description1" , blog : "This is a blog." , date : "11/4/2013" , extra : { link : "http://goo.cm" }, list1 :[ { name : "mike" } ], list2 :[ { item : "thing" } ], clearMe : "text" };

The map defines how the output will be structured and which operations to run.

var map = { item : { name : "title" , info : "description" , text : "blog" , date : "date" , link : "extra.link" , item : "list1.0.name" , clearMe : "" , fieldGroup : [ "title" , "extra" ] }, operate : [ { run : "Date.parse" , on : "date" }, { run : function ( val ) { return val + " more info" }, on : "info" } ], each : function ( item ) { item.iterated = true ; return item; } };

You can read this as follows:

Map the name to title, info to description etc.

Run Data.parse on the date value.

Run each function on all items after mapping and operations.

Run it synchronously

var transform = require ( "node-json-transform" ).transform; var result = transform(data, map); console .log(result);

... or asynchronously

var transform = require ( "node-json-transform" ).transformAsync; transform(data, map).then(( function ( result ) { console .log(result); });

The expected output.

[ { name : "title1" , info : "description1" , text : "This is a blog." , date : 1383544800000 , link : "http://goo.cm" , info : "mike more info" , clearMe : "" , fieldGroup : [ "title1" , { link : "http://goo.cm" }], iterated : true } ]

Advanced Example

var map = { item : { id : "id" , sku : "sku" , zero : "zero" , toReplace : "sku" , errorReplace : "notFound" , simpleArray : [ "id" , "sku" , "sku" ], complexArray : [ { node : "id" } , { otherNode : "sku" } , { toReplace : "sku" } ], subObject : { node1 : "id" , node2 : "sku" , subSubObject : { node1 : "id" , node2 : "sku" , } }, }, remove : [ "unwanted" ], defaults : { "missingData" : true }, operate : [ { run : ( val ) => "replacement" , on : "subObject.subSubObject.node1" }, { run : ( val ) => "replacement" , on : "errorReplace" }, { run : ( val ) => "replacement" , on : "toReplace" }, { run : ( val ) => "replacement" , on : "simpleArray.2" }, { run : ( val ) => "replacement" , on : "complexArray.2.toReplace" } ] }; var object = [ { id : "books" , zero : 0 , sku : "10234-12312" , unwanted : true } ]; var result = transform(data, map);

The expected output.

[ { id : "books" , sku : "10234-12312" , zero : 0 , toReplace : "replacement" , errorReplace : "replacement" , simpleArray : [ "books" , "10234-12312" , "replacement" ], complexArray : [ { node : "books" }, { otherNode : "10234-12312" }, { toReplace : "replacement" } ], subObject : { node1 : "books" , node2 : "10234-12312" , subSubObject : { node1 : "replacement" , node2 : "10234-12312" } }, missingData : true ]

Multi-template Example

var data = [ { id : "books0" , zero : 0 , sku : "00234-12312" , subitems : [ { subid : "0.0" , subsku : "subskuvalue0.0" }, { subid : "0.1" , subsku : "subskuvalue0.1" } ] }, { id : "books1" , zero : 1 , sku : "10234-12312" , subitems : [ { subid : "1.0" , subsku : "subskuvalue1.0" }, { subid : "1.1" , subsku : "subskuvalue1.1" } ] } ]; var baseMap = { item : { "myid" : "id" , "mysku" : "sku" , "mysubitems" : "subitems" }, operate : [ { run : function ( ary ) { return transform(ary, nestedMap); }, on : "mysubitems" } ] }; var nestedMap = { "item" : { "mysubid" : "subid" , "mysubsku" : "subsku" } }; var result = transform(data, baseMap);

The expected output.

[ { "myid" : "books0" , "mysku" : "00234-12312" , "mysubitems" : [ { "mysubid" : "0.0" , "mysubsku" : "subskuvalue0.0" }, { "mysubid" : "0.1" , "mysubsku" : "subskuvalue0.1" } ] }, { "myid" : "books1" , "mysku" : "10234-12312" , "mysubitems" : [ { "mysubid" : "1.0" , "mysubsku" : "subskuvalue1.0" }, { "mysubid" : "1.1" , "mysubsku" : "subskuvalue1.1" } ] } ]

Context Example

First we need some data.

var data = [ { title : "title1" , description : "description1" } ];

The map defines how the output will be structured and which operations to run.

var map = { item : { name : "title" , info : "description" }, operate : [ { run : function ( val, context ) { return val + " more info for" + context.type}, on : "info" } ], each : function ( item, index, collection, context ) { item.type = context.type; return item; } };

Run it

var context = { type : "my-type" }; var result = transform(data, map, context); console .log(result);

The expected output.

[ { name : "title1" , info : "description1 more info for my-type" , type : "my-type" } ]

Changelog

1.1.2 Security upgrade 1.1.1 Omit undefined keys from the results.

1.1.0 New functional transform() interface. Object support. Updated documentation.

1.0.21 Uses loadash _get() for source traversal

1.0.20 Correct documentation

1.0.19 Update examples

1.0.18 Introducing transformAsync which returns a promise.

1.0.17 Ensure transform always returns an array 1.0.16 ES5 compatibility

1.0.15 Add support for a context object that is passed through to the operate.run and each functions.

1.0.14 Add support for default values via "defaults" definition. Add support for removing attributes via the "remove" definition.

1.0.13 Update code examples.

1.0.12 Fixed readme formatting.

1.0.11 Adding support for next object and nested array references.

1.0.10 Make each compatible with other options.

1.0.9 Updated the changelog.

1.0.8 Added each functionality to the map.

1.0.7 Updated Readme for multiple operations.

1.0.6 Accepted pull request form ooskapenaar. You can now use custom functions as operators.

1.0.5 Accepted pull request from jaymedavis. You can now pass an array directly and leave "list" undefined.

1.0.4 Added the ability to group fields into arrays

1.0.3 Added the ability to clear and set field by passing an empty string in the map.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2014 Michael Bosworth

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.