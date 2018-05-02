jsb README

What is Jsb?

Jsb is very extendable Toolkit to inject Javascript Behaviour into rendered HTML without Inline Javascript.

Requirements:

Firefox 3+, Safari 5+, Chrome, Opera, IE7+

(optional) requirejs - for on demand and subfolder loading

How does it work?

The idea behind jsb is pretty simple. Put a class (jsb) on all elements which should be enriched/enhanced by javascript. Additionally put a class `jsb`keyword on the element to define which behaviour should be applied to the element.

Each behaviour can register on such keyword by using this

jsb.registerHandler( 'keyword' , KeywordBehaviour);

method. As soon as the dom is loaded

jsb.applyBehaviour( window .document);

is executed. You might even overwrite your Request.HTML method to do the same.

Example

Include the jsb into your website with the following meta tag (before you define any behaviours):

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "js/jsb.js" > </ script >

Additionally add this one:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "js/Example.js" > </ script >

Now create a new file js/Example.js

Example = function ( dom_element, options ) { dom_element.textContent = 'I am loaded with name: ' + options.name; }; jsb.registerHandler( 'Example' , Example);

If you want to use requirejs integration, create it like this (no registerHandler necessary!):

define( "Example" , [], function ( ) { "use strict" ; var Example = function ( dom_element, options ) { dom_element.textContent = 'I am loaded with name: ' + options.name; }; return Example; });

Now add somewhere in your html code the following:

< span class = "jsb_ jsb_Example" data-jsb = "{"name":"Jan"}" > Are you loaded? </ span >

or with single attribute quotes:

< span class = "jsb_ jsb_Example" data-jsb = '{"name": "Jan"}' > Are you loaded? </ span >

When you execute the html page now, the text "Are you loaded?" won't display, but will be replaced with 'I am loaded with name: Jan'.

It is also possible to use the query string syntax:

< span class = "jsb_ jsb_Example" data-jsb = "name=Jan&param1=one" > Are you loaded? </ span >

Check out the generator functions for your favorite programming language.

If you want to have special data for one class, you might use data-jsb-ClassName .

< span class = "jsb_ jsb_Example" data-jsb-Example = "{"name":"Jan"}" > Are you loaded? </ span >

Foldernames must be replaced with dashes, so: view/ui/Gui becomes to data-jsb-view-ui-Gui .

Since jsb 2.0 it's also possible to put multiple classes on one element:

< span class = "jsb_ jsb_Example jsb_OtherExample" data-jsb = "name=Jan&param1=one" data-jsb-OtherExample = "only=for-other" > Are you loaded? </ span >

Why an Extra jsb_-Class?

One could expect to use class="jsb_Example" instead of class="jsb_ jsb_Example" . But this is necessary, since searching for all elements which have a class jsb_* is way slower then using the built in methods to search for one class jsb_ .

You can use one of the Generators (or build your own) to make generation of those tags easier.

PHP

function jsbOptions (array $options = array () ) { return htmlspecialchars(json_encode($options)); }

Advanced: Using with webpack

If you are using webpack, please don't forget to add jsb.registerHandler at the end of your behaviour.

Advanced: Using with requirejs and bower

If you want to avoid to include all those script tags:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "js/Example.js" > </ script >

for your behaviours, you may use requirejs.

Install jsb with bower:

bower install jsb

Inject a config to tell requirejs, where jsb lives in bower_components folder and afterwards apply all behaviours on document.body :

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "js/requirejs.js" > </ script > < script > requirejs.config({ baseUrl : './js/' , paths : { jsb : './bower_components/jsb/jsb' } }); require ([ 'jsb' ], function ( jsb ) { jsb.applyBehaviour( document .body); }); </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "js/jsb.js" > </ script >

Create a new file ( js/Example.js ), but don't include it with <script> into the head:

define( "Example" , [], function ( ) { "use strict" ; var Example = function ( dom_element, options ) { dom_element.textContent = 'I am loaded with name: ' + options.name; }; return Example; });

And now just include your Behaviours in HTML, e.g.:

< span class = "jsb_ jsb_Example" data-jsb = "name=Jan&param1=one" > Are you loaded? </ span >

If jsb notices, that the handler "Example" is not yet registered. Internally it will call require for "Example" and use the result with jsb.registerHandler . Afterwards is the handler for "Example" defined.

This is very good if you want to keep the global namespace clean (since var Example defines a local variable). It's also very nice, if you only want to load the element on demand!

You can even use sub folders of any required depth: Put the file into js/mymodule/Example.js and call it from html with class="jsb_ jsb_mymodule/Example.js" .

Advanced: Communication between instances

If you get used to jsb , you'll noticed that you have the need to communicate between multiple jsb_-objects.

jsb.fireEvent( name , [values = {}, sticky = false )

Since 1.3.0 jsb ships with a very simple (by design) event system. It is framework independent and works with simple channel identifier and a json-object as value.

jsb.fireEvent( 'HoneyPot::CLICKED' , { "name" : "Bob" , "times" : 2 });

This should be fired by a Js-Behaviour which needs to say something, instead of global variables and direct call. This enables you to use dependency injection if you keep the channel identifier the same.

If you set sticky to true or use the jsb.fireStickyEvent alias, you can retrieve multiple events with the same name with jsb.whenFired .

jsb.on( name , [filter, ] callback )

You can listen to that event, too:

jsb.on( 'HoneyPot::CLICKED' , function ( values, event_name ) { alert( 'The user ' + values.name + ' clicked it already ' + values.times); } );

It's even possible to filter for a filter-object when listening:

jsb.on( 'HoneyPot::CLICKED' , { "name" : "Bob" }, function ( values, event_name ) { alert( 'The user ' + values.name + ' clicked it already ' + values.times); } );

You may also use RegExp as channel identifier when calling jsb.on :

jsb.on( /^HoneyPot.*$, / / identifier which starts with HoneyPot* function(values, event_name) { / / callback alert('The user ' + values.name + ' clicked it already ' + values.times + ' with event name: ' + event_name); } );

jsb.off( name , callback )

Event handlers can be removed by passing the exact same name/regex and Function object to jsb.off .

var counter = 0 ; var handler = function ( ) { counter++ }; jsb.on( 'OFF_TEST' , handler); jsb.fireEvent( 'OFF_TEST' ); jsb.off( 'OFF_TEST' , handler); jsb.fireEvent( 'OFF_TEST' );

Alternatively jsb.on returns a function that can be called without any parameters and will remove the name/handler pair that was registered by jsb.on in that call.

var counter = 0 ; var handler = function ( ) { counter++ }; var off = jsb.on( 'OFF_TEST' , handler); jsb.fireEvent( 'OFF_TEST' ); off(); jsb.fireEvent( 'OFF_TEST' );

jsb.whenFired( name , [filter, ] callback )

If the event may be triggered before your jsb class is loaded, you can use jsb.whenFired . Afterwards it behaves the same like jsb.on .

var counter = 0 ; jsb.fireEvent( 'MASTER_READY' , { "key" : "value" }); jsb.whenFired( /^MASTER_READY$/ , function ( values, event_name ) { counter++; }); jsb.fireEvent( 'MASTER_READY' , { "key" : "value" });

If you use fireStickyEvent in favor of fireEvent , it's also possible to use whenFired for multiple events with the same name-

Advanced: Using with nodejs

If you want to run mocha tests or want to use the event system of jsb in nodejs, you can install jsb as npm package, too!

npm install node-jsb --save

In your source, you might use it like this:

var jsb = require ( 'node-jsb' ); jsb.on( 'Event::NAME' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Hi!' ); }); jsb.fireEvent( 'Event::NAME' );

Resources

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md

Thanks

Thanks to hoffigk and graste for the discussions and feedback!

Contributors

Lars Laade https://github.com/larslaade

Leon Weidauer https://github.com/lnwdr

Steffen Gransow https://github.com/graste

Benny Görlitz https://github.com/axten

License

Jsb is licensed under the terms of MIT. See LICENSE for more information.