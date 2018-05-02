Official Site: http://dracoblue.net/
Jsb is very extendable Toolkit to inject Javascript Behaviour into rendered HTML without Inline Javascript.
The idea behind jsb is pretty simple. Put a class (jsb) on all elements which should be enriched/enhanced by javascript. Additionally put a class `jsb`keyword on the element to define which behaviour should be applied to the element.
Each behaviour can register on such keyword by using this
jsb.registerHandler('keyword', KeywordBehaviour);
method. As soon as the dom is loaded
jsb.applyBehaviour(window.document);
is executed. You might even overwrite your Request.HTML method to do the same.
Include the jsb into your website with the following meta tag (before you define any behaviours):
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/jsb.js"> </script>
Additionally add this one:
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/Example.js"> </script>
Now create a new file
js/Example.js
Example = function(dom_element, options) {
dom_element.textContent = 'I am loaded with name: ' + options.name;
};
jsb.registerHandler('Example', Example);
If you want to use requirejs integration, create it like this (no
registerHandler necessary!):
define("Example", [], function()
{
"use strict";
var Example = function(dom_element, options) {
dom_element.textContent = 'I am loaded with name: ' + options.name;
};
return Example;
});
Now add somewhere in your html code the following:
<span class="jsb_ jsb_Example" data-jsb="{"name":"Jan"}">Are you loaded?</span>
or with single attribute quotes:
<span class="jsb_ jsb_Example" data-jsb='{"name": "Jan"}'>Are you loaded?</span>
When you execute the html page now, the text "Are you loaded?" won't display, but will be replaced with 'I am loaded with name: Jan'.
It is also possible to use the query string syntax:
<span class="jsb_ jsb_Example" data-jsb="name=Jan&param1=one">Are you loaded?</span>
Check out the generator functions for your favorite programming language.
If you want to have special data for one class, you might use
data-jsb-ClassName.
<span class="jsb_ jsb_Example" data-jsb-Example="{"name":"Jan"}">Are you loaded?</span>
Foldernames must be replaced with dashes, so:
view/ui/Gui becomes to
data-jsb-view-ui-Gui.
Since jsb 2.0 it's also possible to put multiple classes on one element:
<span class="jsb_ jsb_Example jsb_OtherExample" data-jsb="name=Jan&param1=one" data-jsb-OtherExample="only=for-other">Are you loaded?</span>
One could expect to use
class="jsb_Example" instead of
class="jsb_ jsb_Example".
But this is necessary, since searching for all elements which have a class
jsb_*
is way slower then using the built in methods to search for one class
jsb_.
You can use one of the Generators (or build your own) to make generation of those tags easier.
/**
* @example <pre>
* <span class="jsb_ jsb_Example" data-jsb="<?php echo jsbOptions(array('name' => 'Jan')); ?>"></span>
* </pre>
*/
function jsbOptions(array $options = array()) {
return htmlspecialchars(json_encode($options));
}
If you are using webpack, please don't forget to add
jsb.registerHandler at the end of your behaviour.
If you want to avoid to include all those script tags:
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/Example.js"> </script>
for your behaviours, you may use requirejs.
Install jsb with bower:
$ bower install jsb
Inject a config to tell requirejs, where jsb lives in bower_components folder and
afterwards apply all behaviours on
document.body:
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/requirejs.js"> </script>
<script>
requirejs.config({
baseUrl: './js/', // if your files live in the /js/ folder
paths: {
jsb: './bower_components/jsb/jsb'
}
});
require(['jsb'], function(jsb) {
jsb.applyBehaviour(document.body);
});
</script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/jsb.js"> </script>
Create a new file (
js/Example.js), but don't include it with
<script> into the head:
define("Example", [], function()
{
"use strict";
var Example = function(dom_element, options) {
dom_element.textContent = 'I am loaded with name: ' + options.name;
};
return Example;
});
And now just include your Behaviours in HTML, e.g.:
<span class="jsb_ jsb_Example" data-jsb="name=Jan&param1=one">Are you loaded?</span>
If jsb notices, that the handler "Example" is not yet registered. Internally it will call
require for "Example" and use the result
with
jsb.registerHandler. Afterwards is the handler for "Example" defined.
This is very good if you want to keep the global namespace clean (since
var Example defines a local variable). It's
also very nice, if you only want to load the element on demand!
You can even use sub folders of any required depth: Put the file into
js/mymodule/Example.js and call it from html with
class="jsb_ jsb_mymodule/Example.js".
If you get used to
jsb, you'll noticed that you have the need to communicate
between multiple jsb_-objects.
name,
[values = {}, sticky = false)
Since 1.3.0 jsb ships with a very simple (by design) event system. It is framework independent and works with simple channel identifier and a json-object as value.
jsb.fireEvent('HoneyPot::CLICKED', {"name": "Bob", "times": 2});
This should be fired by a Js-Behaviour which needs to say something, instead of global variables and direct call. This enables you to use dependency injection if you keep the channel identifier the same.
If you set
sticky to
true or use the
jsb.fireStickyEvent alias, you can retrieve multiple events with the same
name with
jsb.whenFired.
name,
[filter, ]
callback)
You can listen to that event, too:
jsb.on(
'HoneyPot::CLICKED', // identifier
function(values, event_name) { // callback
alert('The user ' + values.name + ' clicked it already ' + values.times);
}
);
It's even possible to filter for a filter-object when listening:
jsb.on(
'HoneyPot::CLICKED', // identifier
{"name": "Bob"}, // filter everything with name = Bob
function(values, event_name) { // callback
alert('The user ' + values.name + ' clicked it already ' + values.times);
}
);
You may also use RegExp as channel identifier when calling
jsb.on:
jsb.on(
/^HoneyPot.*$, // identifier which starts with HoneyPot*
function(values, event_name) { // callback
alert('The user ' + values.name + ' clicked it already ' + values.times + ' with event name: ' + event_name);
}
);
name,
callback)
Event handlers can be removed by passing the exact same name/regex and Function object to
jsb.off.
var counter = 0;
var handler = function(){
counter++
};
jsb.on('OFF_TEST', handler);
jsb.fireEvent('OFF_TEST'); //counter is now 1
jsb.off('OFF_TEST', handler);
jsb.fireEvent('OFF_TEST'); //counter is still 1 because the listener was removed before the second event fired.
Alternatively
jsb.on returns a function that can be called without any parameters and will remove the name/handler pair that was registered by
jsb.on in that call.
var counter = 0;
var handler = function(){
counter++
};
var off = jsb.on('OFF_TEST', handler);
jsb.fireEvent('OFF_TEST'); //counter is now 1
off();
jsb.fireEvent('OFF_TEST'); //counter is still 1 because the listener was removed before the second event fired.
name,
[filter, ]
callback)
If the event may be triggered before your jsb class is loaded, you can use
jsb.whenFired. Afterwards it behaves
the same like
jsb.on.
var counter = 0;
jsb.fireEvent('MASTER_READY', { "key": "value"});
jsb.whenFired(/^MASTER_READY$/, function(values, event_name) {
/*
* Will be called IMMEDIATELY because the event
* was already fired.
*/
counter++;
});
jsb.fireEvent('MASTER_READY', { "key": "value"});
// counter is now 2!
If you use
fireStickyEvent in favor of
fireEvent, it's also possible to use whenFired for multiple events with the same name-
If you want to run mocha tests or want to use the event system of jsb in nodejs, you can install jsb as npm package, too!
$ npm install node-jsb --save
In your source, you might use it like this:
var jsb = require('node-jsb');
jsb.on('Event::NAME', function() {
console.log('Hi!');
});
jsb.fireEvent('Event::NAME');
