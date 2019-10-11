openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

node-js-sample

by heroku
1.0.5 (see all)

This repository is deprecated. Head over to https://github.com/heroku/node-js-getting-started

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

856

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This repository is no longer maintained!

For the most up to date test app to get you started on Heroku, head on over to node-js-getting-started.

node-js-sample

A barebones Node.js app using Express 4.

Running Locally

Make sure you have Node.js and the Heroku Toolbelt installed.

git clone git@github.com:heroku/node-js-sample.git # or clone your own fork
cd node-js-sample
npm install
npm start

Your app should now be running on localhost:5000.

Deploying to Heroku

heroku create
git push heroku master
heroku open

Alternatively, you can deploy your own copy of the app using the web-based flow:

Deploy to Heroku

Documentation

For more information about using Node.js on Heroku, see these Dev Center articles:

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial