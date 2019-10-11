This repository is no longer maintained!

For the most up to date test app to get you started on Heroku, head on over to node-js-getting-started .

A barebones Node.js app using Express 4.

Running Locally

Make sure you have Node.js and the Heroku Toolbelt installed.

git clone git@github.com:heroku/node-js-sample.git cd node-js-sample npm install npm start

Your app should now be running on localhost:5000.

Deploying to Heroku

heroku create git push heroku master heroku open

Alternatively, you can deploy your own copy of the app using the web-based flow:

Documentation

For more information about using Node.js on Heroku, see these Dev Center articles: