For the most up to date test app to get you started on Heroku, head on over to
node-js-getting-started.
A barebones Node.js app using Express 4.
Make sure you have Node.js and the Heroku Toolbelt installed.
git clone git@github.com:heroku/node-js-sample.git # or clone your own fork
cd node-js-sample
npm install
npm start
Your app should now be running on localhost:5000.
heroku create
git push heroku master
heroku open
Alternatively, you can deploy your own copy of the app using the web-based flow:
For more information about using Node.js on Heroku, see these Dev Center articles: