node-jq is a Node.js wrapper for jq - a lightweight and flexible command-line JSON processor

Installation

$ npm install node-jq --save $ yarn add node-jq

Advanced installation

By default, node-jq downloads jq during the installation process with a post-install script. Depending on your SO downloads from [https://github.com/stedolan/jq/releases] into ./node_modules/node-jq/bin/jq to avoid colisions with any global installation. Check #161 #167 #171 for more information. You can safely rely on this location for your installed jq , we won't change this path without a major version upgrade.

If you want to skip the installation step of jq , you can set NODE_JQ_SKIP_INSTALL_BINARY to true or ignore the post-install script from the installation npm install node-jq --ignore-scripts .

export NODE_JQ_SKIP_INSTALL_BINARY= true npm install node-jq

npm install node-jq --ignore-scripts

Usage

jq example

Usually in your CLI using jq :

jq ".abilities[].moves" bulbasaur.json

and you get

{ "name" : "heartgold-soulsilver" , "power" : "10" } { "name" : "platinum" , "power" : "50" } { "name" : "diamond-pearl" , "power" : "99" }

node-jq equivalent

With node-jq you could run it programmatically and interact with the output as a JavaScript Object:

NOTE: Take care of the filter that you are using with jq , mapping an array or any other iterative output isn't a valid JavaScript Object, that might fail at parse-time.

const jq = require ( 'node-jq' ) const filter = '.abilities[].moves' const jsonPath = '/path/to/bulbasaur.json' const options = {} jq.run(filter, jsonPath, options) .then( ( output ) => { console .log(output) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err) })

Options

path to jq binary

By default, the jq binary installed with the package is used. If you have special needs or want to use another binary in a different path you can set the environment variable JQ_PATH to override the binary path.

input

Description Type Values Default Type of input string 'file' , 'json' , 'string' 'file'

Run the jq query against a JSON file.

jq.run( '.' , '/path/to/file.json' ).then( console .log)

input: 'file' with multiple files

Run jq query against multiple JSON files.

jq.run( '.' , [ '/path/to/file.json' , 'path/to/other_file.json' ]).then( console .log)

Run the jq query against an Object.

jq.run( '.' , { foo : 'bar' }, { input : 'json' }).then( console .log)

Run the jq query against a String.

jq.run( '.' , '{ foo: "bar" }' , { input : 'string' }).then( console .log)

output

Description Values Default Type of output 'pretty' , 'json' , 'compact' , 'string' 'pretty'

Return the output as a String.

jq.run( '.' , '/path/to/file.json' , { output : 'string' }).then( console .log)

Return the output as an Object.

jq.run( '.' , '/path/to/file.json' , { output : 'json' }).then( console .log)

Return the output as a String.

jq.run( '.' , '/path/to/file.json' , { output : 'compact' }).then( console .log) jq.run( '.' , '/path/to/file.json' , { output : 'string' }).then( console .log)

slurp

Description Values Default Read input stream into array true , false false

slurp: true

Read input stream into array.

jq.run( '.' , [ '/path/to/file.json' , '/path/to/other_file.json' ], { output : 'json' , slurp : true }).then( console .log)

sort

Description Values Default Sort object keys in alphabetical order true , false false

sort: true

Sorts object keys alphabetically.

jq.run( '.' , [ '/path/to/file.json' ], { output : 'json' , sort : true }).then( console .log)

Projects using node-jq

atom-jq : an Atom package for manipulating JSON

: an Atom package for manipulating JSON json-splora : an Electron implementation for manipulating JSON

Why would you want to manipulate JavaScript Objects with jq inside a nodejs app, when there are tools like ramda or lodash?

The idea was to port jq in node to be able to run it as-is. node-jq doesn't try to replace Array / Object filters, maps, transformations, and so on.

Our primary goal was to make jq syntax available inside an Atom extension: atom-jq.

Other than that, jq is an interesting CLI tool to quickly parse and manipulate the response of an API, such as:

curl 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/comments' | jq '.[].postId'

There are also people dealing with complex use-cases, and some of them want to port their bash scripts to node:

Want to learn jq ?

Seems hard to learn, but it really isn't.

jq is like sed for JSON . Slice, filter, map and transform structured data in a simple and powerful way.

Take a look at this great introduction or a jq lesson.

You can check out the official manual and fiddle around in the online playground jqplay.org.

