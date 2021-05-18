The Swiss-army knife tool for node-jose for handling JSON Web Tokens.

Overview

node-jose-tools provides a simple CLI through the jose command for JSON web-key (JWK) key and key store management as well as for handling JSON web-tokens (JWT) in, both, the signed and encrypted variants.

The jose command allows quick feature testing of node-jose functions.

node-jose-tools have started to learn better about the different features of node-jose. It also provides reference implementations to many of the underlying functions. The tools and functions are separated to allow easy extension and quick orientation for how the different library features work.

Supported platforms and node versions

node-jose-tools are tested with node versions 12, 13, 14, and 15 on linux (ubuntu), Windows, and macOS.

It is recommended to use node version 12 or higher, due to the much better performance of the cryptographic functions.

Installing

On the command line run npm install -g node-jose-tools .

Running

Open your favorite shell and type.

> jose TOOL [OPTIONS]

The following tools are supported:

Key management

addkey - add a new key to a jwks

newkey - create a new key (that can be used by addkey)

listkeys - list the key ids for all keys in a jwks

findkey - find a kid in a jwks

rmkey - remove a kid from a jwks

thumbprint - generate key thumbprints and key-ids

info - return basic information about a JWT without processing it

sign - creates and signs a JWS for a given payload

verify - verifies a JWS and return the payload

encrypt - encrypt a payload into a JWE

decrypt - decrypts a JWE and returns the payload

digest - computes a SHA-2 digest of the provided input

Documentation and Examples

Pro-tip Use the --help or -h flag to get the documentation directly on the command line.

The detailed documentation of the tools and plenty example application scenarios are available in the docs folder.

Reporting Bugs, Issues and Missing Features

Please, use github for reporting issues and bugs.

If a certain part of the JOSE specifications is not supported by node-jose , then these parts are also unsupported by this tool and not considered a bug.

License

This code is released under a MIT License. Please refer to the LICENSE file for more details.