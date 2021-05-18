openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
njt

node-jose-tools

by Christian Glahn
1.6.28 (see all)

Command line tools for node-jose's features

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

602

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-jose-tools for JOSE key management, token signing and encryption

Tests

The Swiss-army knife tool for node-jose for handling JSON Web Tokens.

Overview

node-jose-tools provides a simple CLI through the jose command for JSON web-key (JWK) key and key store management as well as for handling JSON web-tokens (JWT) in, both, the signed and encrypted variants.

The jose command allows quick feature testing of node-jose functions.

node-jose-tools have started to learn better about the different features of node-jose. It also provides reference implementations to many of the underlying functions. The tools and functions are separated to allow easy extension and quick orientation for how the different library features work.

Supported platforms and node versions

node-jose-tools are tested with node versions 12, 13, 14, and 15 on linux (ubuntu), Windows, and macOS.

It is recommended to use node version 12 or higher, due to the much better performance of the cryptographic functions.

Installing

On the command line run npm install -g node-jose-tools.

Running

Open your favorite shell and type.

> jose TOOL [OPTIONS]

The following tools are supported:

Key management

  • addkey - add a new key to a jwks
  • newkey - create a new key (that can be used by addkey)
  • listkeys - list the key ids for all keys in a jwks
  • findkey - find a kid in a jwks
  • rmkey - remove a kid from a jwks
  • thumbprint - generate key thumbprints and key-ids
  • info - return basic information about a JWT without processing it
  • sign - creates and signs a JWS for a given payload
  • verify - verifies a JWS and return the payload
  • encrypt - encrypt a payload into a JWE
  • decrypt - decrypts a JWE and returns the payload
  • digest - computes a SHA-2 digest of the provided input

Documentation and Examples

Pro-tip Use the --help or -h flag to get the documentation directly on the command line.

The detailed documentation of the tools and plenty example application scenarios are available in the docs folder.

Reporting Bugs, Issues and Missing Features

Please, use github for reporting issues and bugs.

If a certain part of the JOSE specifications is not supported by node-jose, then these parts are also unsupported by this tool and not considered a bug.

License

This code is released under a MIT License. Please refer to the LICENSE file for more details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial