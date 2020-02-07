JasperReports within Node.js

Install

Install via npm:

npm install --save node-jasper

To use it inside your project just do:

var jasper = require ( 'node-jasper' )(options);

Where options is an object with the following signature:

options : { path : , reports : { "name" : { jasper : , jrxml : , conn : , } }, drivers : { "name" : { path : , class : , type : } }, conns : { "name" : { host : , port : , dbname : , user : , pass : , jdbc : , driver : } }, defaultConn : , java : , javaInstnace : }

API

java Instance of node-java that we are currently running.

add(name, report) Add a new report definition identified by name. In report definition one of jasper or jrxml must be present.

pdf(report) Alias for export(report, 'pdf')

export(report, format) Returns the compiled report in the specified format. report can be of any of the following types: A string that represents report's name. No data is supplied.. defaultConn will be applied to get data with reports internal query. An object that represents report's definition. No data is supplied.. if conn is not present, then defaultConn will be applied to get data with reports internal query. An object that represents reports, data and properties to override for this specific method call. { report: , // name , definition or an array with any combination of both data: {}, //Data to be applied to the report. If there is an array of reports, data will be applied to each . override: {} //properties of report to override for this specific method call . dataset: {} //an object to be JSON serialized and passed to the Report as fields instead of parameters (see the example for more info ) query: '' // string to pass to jasperreports to query on the dataset } * An array with any combination of the three posibilities described before . * A function returning any combination of the four posibilities described before .



Example

var express = require ( 'express' ), app = express(), jasper = require ( 'node-jasper' )({ path: 'lib/jasperreports-5.6.0' , reports: { hw: { jasper: 'reports/helloWorld.jasper' } }, drivers: { pg: { path: 'lib/postgresql-9.2-1004.jdbc41.jar' , class : 'org.postgresql.Driver' , type : 'postgresql' } }, conns: { dbserver1: { host: 'dbserver1.example.com' , port: 5432 , dbname: 'example' , user: 'johnny' , pass: 'test' , driver: 'pg' } } defaultConn: 'dbserver1' }); app.get( '/pdf' , function ( req, res, next ) { var report = { report: 'hw' , data: { id: parseInt (req.query.id, 10 ) secundaryDataset: jasper.toJsonDataSource({ data: ... }, 'data' ) } dataset: }; var pdf = jasper.pdf(report); res.set({ 'Content-type' : 'application/pdf' , 'Content-Length' : pdf.length }); res.send(pdf); }); app.listen( 3000 );

That's It!.