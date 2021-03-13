A simple node.js module that resolves books by ISBN using multiple services:

Installation

npm install node-isbn

Supports Node.js versions 6.x and greater.

Examples

Using a callback

var isbn = require ( 'node-isbn' ); isbn.resolve( '0735619670' , function ( err, book ) { if (err) { console .log( 'Book not found' , err); } else { console .log( 'Book found %j' , book); } });

Setting a timeout

var isbn = require ( 'node-isbn' ); isbn.resolve( '0735619670' , { timeout : 15000 }, function ( err, book ) { if (err) { console .log( 'Book not found' , err); } else { console .log( 'Book found %j' , book); } });

Using a promise

var isbn = require ( 'node-isbn' ); isbn.resolve( '0735619670' ).then( function ( book ) { console .log( 'Book found %j' , book); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .log( 'Book not found' , err); });

Response

Response follows the same schema, but some fields could depend on the service that was used to find the book. In general, Google Books API returns more information.

{ "title" : "Code Complete" , "authors" : [ "Steve McConnell" ], "publisher" : "O'Reilly Media, Inc." , "publishedDate" : "2004" , "description" : "Features the best practices in the art and..." , "industryIdentifiers" : [ { "type" : "OTHER" , "identifier" : "UCSC:32106018687688" } ], "readingModes" : { "text" : false , "image" : false }, "pageCount" : 914 , "printType" : "BOOK" , "categories" : [ "Computers" ], "averageRating" : 4 , "ratingsCount" : 123 , "contentVersion" : "preview-1.0.0" , "imageLinks" : { "smallThumbnail" : "http://books.google.com/books/content?id=QnghAQAAIAAJ&printsec=frontcover&img=1&zoom=5&source=gbs_api" , "thumbnail" : "http://books.google.com/books/content?id=QnghAQAAIAAJ&printsec=frontcover&img=1&zoom=1&source=gbs_api" }, "language" : "en" , "previewLink" : "http://books.google.es/books?id=QnghAQAAIAAJ&dq=isbn:0735619670&hl=&cd=1&source=gbs_api" , "infoLink" : "http://books.google.es/books?id=QnghAQAAIAAJ&dq=isbn:0735619670&hl=&source=gbs_api" , "canonicalVolumeLink" : "http://books.google.es/books/about/Code_Complete.html?hl=&id=QnghAQAAIAAJ" }

Setting backend providers

You can optionally specify the providers that you want to use, in the order you need them to be invoked.

isbn.provider([ 'openlibrary' , 'google' ]) .resolve( '0735619670' ) .then( function ( book ) { console .log( 'Book found %j' , book); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .log( 'Book not found' , err); });

isbn.provider([ 'google' ]) .resolve( '0735619670' ) .then( function ( book ) { console .log( 'Book found %j' , book); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .log( 'Book not found' , err); });

If you do not like using strings to specify the providers, you could grab the providers from isbn.PROVIDER_NAMES constant that the library provides!

isbn.provider([isbn.PROVIDER_NAMES.GOOGLE]) .resolve( '0735619670' ) .then( function ( book ) { console .log( 'Book found %j' , book); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .log( 'Book not found' , err); });

License

AGPL v3.0 LICENSE http://www.gnu.org/licenses/agpl-3.0.html

See also Google Books API Terms of Service, Open Library Licensing, WorldCat xISBN Terms of Service, ISBNdb Terms and Conditions.

Development

Ensure that you using Node 6 or greater.

Tests use mocha. Feel free to contribute.