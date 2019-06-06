This package is not actively maintained

int64 was a workaround JS' lack of support for Int64 data types. Somewhat to my surprise, people have found it useful. However, it looks like BigInts will soon be a formally accepted feature, obsoleting the need for this package.

If a trustworthy organization or individual would like to take over as maintainer, I'm happy to hand this off. Please contact me at robert@broofa.com if you're interested. Otherwise I'll be npm-deprecating this at some future date.

int64

JavaScript Numbers are represented as IEEE 754 double-precision floats. Unfortunately, this means they lose integer precision for values beyond +/- 2^^53. For projects that need to accurately handle 64-bit ints, such as node-thrift, a performant, Number-like class is needed. Int64 is that class.

Int64 instances look and feel much like JS-native Numbers. By way of example ...