⚠️ The legacy Instagram API is deprecated and will be disabled on June 29, 2020. More information https://www.instagram.com/developer. You should use the new Instagram Graph API.

Instagram api client for node that supports promises and typescript.

You can find examples in the examples directory.

Install

npm install --save node-instagram

yarn add node-instagram

Usage

import Instagram from "node-instagram" ; const Instagram = require ( "node-instagram" ).default; const instagram = new Instagram({ clientId : "your-client-id" , clientSecret : "your-client-secret" , accessToken : "user-access-token" }); instagram.get( "users/self" , (err, data) => { if (err) { console .log(err); } else { console .log(data); } }); const data = await instagram.get( "users/self" ); console .log(data); instagram .get( "tags/paris" ) .then( data => { console .log(data); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err); });

Streaming

This lib have a stream method. It is used to receive new post as events. Streaming can only be used on all endpoints taking MIN_TAG_ID as parameter. Inside it is running setInterval.

const stream = instagram.stream( "tags/:tag-name/media/recent" ); stream.on( "messages" , messages => { console .log(messages); }); stream.on( "error" , err => { console .log(err); });

Server side authentication

Two steps are needed in order to receive an access_token for a user.

Get an authentication url from instagram and redirect the user to it

Exchange the code for an access_token

You can find a working example with express here.

To see more info about server side authentication take a look at the instagram documentation.

const redirectUri = "http://localhost:3000/auth/instagram/callback" ; app.get( "/auth/instagram" , (req, res) => { res.redirect( instagram.getAuthorizationUrl( redirectUri, { scope : [ "basic" , "likes" ] }, (state: "your state" ) ) ); }); app.get( "/auth/instagram/callback" , async (req, res) => { try { const code = req.query.code; const data = await instagram.authorizeUser(code, redirectUri); res.json(data); } catch (err) { res.json(err); } });

Endpoints

To see all endpoint available take a look at instagram developer documentation.

instagram.get( "users/self" , (err, data) => { console .log(data); }); instagram.get( "users/:user-id" ).then( data => { console .log(data); }); instagram.get( "users/self/media/recent" ).then( data => { console .log(data); }); instagram.get( "users/:user-id/media/recent" ).then( data => { console .log(data); }); instagram.get( "users/self/media/liked" ).then( data => { console .log(data); }); instagram.get( "users/search" , { q : "paris" }).then( data => { console .log(data); }); instagram.get( "media/:media-id" ).then( data => { console .log(data); }); instagram.get( "media/:media-id/likes" ).then( data => { console .log(data); }); instagram.post( "media/:media-id/likes" ).then( data => { console .log(data); }); instagram.delete( "media/:media-id/likes" ).then( data => { console .log(data); }); instagram.get( "tags/:tag-name" ).then( data => { console .log(data); }); instagram.get( "tags/:tag-name/media/recent" ).then( data => { console .log(data); }); instagram.get( "tags/search" , { q : "paris" }).then( data => { console .log(data); });

It is also possible to send the access_token along as a parameter when you call an endpoint. For example:

instagram.get( "users/self" , { access_token : accessToken }, (err, data) => { console .log(data); }); instagram .get( "tags/search" , { access_token : accessToken, q : "paris" }) .then( data => { console .log(data); });

Api

const instagram = new Instagram(config)

Create a new Instagram instance

Arguments

clientId string

accessToken string

Make a GET request on endpoint

Arguments

endpoint string

params object

callback function

Make a POST request on endpoint

Arguments

endpoint string

params object

callback function

Make a DELETE request on endpoint

Arguments

endpoint string

params object

callback function

Start a fake stream to a endpoint and return new messages found

Arguments

endpoint string

params object

params.interval number interval to run inside default 10000

interval to run inside 10000 params.runOnCreation boolean run the request when creating object

run the request when creating object params.minTagId boolean instagram min_tag_id to start request

Get a valid auth url for instagram

Arguments

redirectUri string the url to redirect the user with the code

the url to redirect the user with the code options object

options.scope array|string the scope to request

the scope to request options.state string optional state

optional state callback function

Handle the code returned by instagram an get a user access_token

Arguments

redirectUri string code returned by instagram

code returned by instagram redirectUri string

callback function

License

MIT © Léo Pradel