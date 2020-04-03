openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ni

node-instagram

by Léo Pradel
4.3.0 (see all)

Instagram api client for node that support promises.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

334

GitHub Stars

186

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Instagram API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version npm Build Status Coverage Status Dependency Status Known Vulnerabilities

node-instagram

⚠️ The legacy Instagram API is deprecated and will be disabled on June 29, 2020.

More information https://www.instagram.com/developer.

You should use the new Instagram Graph API.

Instagram api client for node that supports promises and typescript.

You can find examples in the examples directory.

Install

npm install --save node-instagram

yarn add node-instagram

Usage

import Instagram from "node-instagram";
// or
const Instagram = require("node-instagram").default;

// Create a new instance.
const instagram = new Instagram({
  clientId: "your-client-id",
  clientSecret: "your-client-secret",
  accessToken: "user-access-token"
});

// You can use callbacks or promises
instagram.get("users/self", (err, data) => {
  if (err) {
    // an error occured
    console.log(err);
  } else {
    console.log(data);
  }
});

// Get information about the owner of the access_token.
const data = await instagram.get("users/self");
console.log(data);

// Handle errors
instagram
  .get("tags/paris")
  .then(data => {
    console.log(data);
  })
  .catch(err => {
    // An error occured
    console.log(err);
  });

Streaming

This lib have a stream method. It is used to receive new post as events. Streaming can only be used on all endpoints taking MIN_TAG_ID as parameter. Inside it is running setInterval.

const stream = instagram.stream("tags/:tag-name/media/recent");

stream.on("messages", messages => {
  console.log(messages);
});

// handle stream error
stream.on("error", err => {
  // An error occur
  console.log(err);
});

Server side authentication

Two steps are needed in order to receive an access_token for a user.

  • Get an authentication url from instagram and redirect the user to it
  • Exchange the code for an access_token

You can find a working example with express here.

To see more info about server side authentication take a look at the instagram documentation.

// Example with express

// Your redirect url where you will handle the code param
const redirectUri = "http://localhost:3000/auth/instagram/callback";

// First redirect user to instagram oauth
app.get("/auth/instagram", (req, res) => {
  res.redirect(
    instagram.getAuthorizationUrl(
      redirectUri,
      {
        // an array of scopes
        scope: ["basic", "likes"]
      },
      // an optional state
      (state: "your state")
    )
  );
});

// Handle auth code and get access_token for user
app.get("/auth/instagram/callback", async (req, res) => {
  try {
    // The code from the request, here req.query.code for express
    const code = req.query.code;
    const data = await instagram.authorizeUser(code, redirectUri);
    // data.access_token contain the user access_token
    res.json(data);
  } catch (err) {
    res.json(err);
  }
});

Endpoints

To see all endpoint available take a look at instagram developer documentation.

// Get information about current user
instagram.get("users/self", (err, data) => {
  console.log(data);
});

// Get information about a user.
instagram.get("users/:user-id").then(data => {
  console.log(data);
});

// Get the most recent media published by the owner of the access_token.
instagram.get("users/self/media/recent").then(data => {
  console.log(data);
});

// Get the most recent media published by a user.
instagram.get("users/:user-id/media/recent").then(data => {
  console.log(data);
});

// Get the list of recent media liked by the owner of the access_token.
instagram.get("users/self/media/liked").then(data => {
  console.log(data);
});

// Get a list of users matching the query.
instagram.get("users/search", { q: "paris" }).then(data => {
  console.log(data);
});

// Get information about this media.
instagram.get("media/:media-id").then(data => {
  console.log(data);
});

// Get a list of users who have liked this media.
instagram.get("media/:media-id/likes").then(data => {
  console.log(data);
});

// Set a like on this media by the currently authenticated user.
instagram.post("media/:media-id/likes").then(data => {
  console.log(data);
});

// Remove a like on this media by the currently authenticated user.
instagram.delete("media/:media-id/likes").then(data => {
  console.log(data);
});

// Get information about a tag object.
instagram.get("tags/:tag-name").then(data => {
  console.log(data);
});

// Get a list of recently tagged media.
instagram.get("tags/:tag-name/media/recent").then(data => {
  console.log(data);
});

// Search for tags by name.
instagram.get("tags/search", { q: "paris" }).then(data => {
  console.log(data);
});

It is also possible to send the access_token along as a parameter when you call an endpoint. For example:

// Get information about current user
instagram.get("users/self", { access_token: accessToken }, (err, data) => {
  console.log(data);
});

// Search for tags by name.
instagram
  .get("tags/search", { access_token: accessToken, q: "paris" })
  .then(data => {
    console.log(data);
  });

Api

const instagram = new Instagram(config)

Create a new Instagram instance

Arguments

  • clientId string
  • accessToken string

instagram.get(endpoint, [params, callback])

Make a GET request on endpoint

Arguments

  • endpoint string
  • params object
  • callback function

instagram.post(endpoint, [params, callback])

Make a POST request on endpoint

Arguments

  • endpoint string
  • params object
  • callback function

instagram.delete(endpoint, [params, callback])

Make a DELETE request on endpoint

Arguments

  • endpoint string
  • params object
  • callback function

instagram.stream(endpoint, params)

Start a fake stream to a endpoint and return new messages found

Arguments

  • endpoint string
  • params object
  • params.interval number interval to run inside default 10000
  • params.runOnCreation boolean run the request when creating object
  • params.minTagId boolean instagram min_tag_id to start request

instagram.getAuthorizationUrl(redirectUri, options)

Get a valid auth url for instagram

Arguments

  • redirectUri string the url to redirect the user with the code
  • options object
  • options.scope array|string the scope to request
  • options.state string optional state
  • callback function

instagram.authorizeUser(code, redirectUri, [callback])

Handle the code returned by instagram an get a user access_token

Arguments

  • redirectUri string code returned by instagram
  • redirectUri string
  • callback function

License

MIT © Léo Pradel

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ipa
instagram-private-apiNodeJS Instagram private API SDK. Written in TypeScript.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
37K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
iwa
instagram-web-api🤳 Instagram Private Web API client for Node
GitHub Stars
877
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
instagram-nodeNodeJS driver for the instagram API
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
3K
ipa
@rainwater11/instagram-private-apiNodeJS Instagram private API SDK. Written in TypeScript.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
0
fi
fetch-instagram📸 A lightweight and universal Instagram API client
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
194
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial