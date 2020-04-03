⚠️ The legacy Instagram API is deprecated and will be disabled on June 29, 2020.
More information https://www.instagram.com/developer.
You should use the new Instagram Graph API.
Instagram api client for node that supports promises and typescript.
You can find examples in the examples directory.
npm install --save node-instagram
yarn add node-instagram
import Instagram from "node-instagram";
// or
const Instagram = require("node-instagram").default;
// Create a new instance.
const instagram = new Instagram({
clientId: "your-client-id",
clientSecret: "your-client-secret",
accessToken: "user-access-token"
});
// You can use callbacks or promises
instagram.get("users/self", (err, data) => {
if (err) {
// an error occured
console.log(err);
} else {
console.log(data);
}
});
// Get information about the owner of the access_token.
const data = await instagram.get("users/self");
console.log(data);
// Handle errors
instagram
.get("tags/paris")
.then(data => {
console.log(data);
})
.catch(err => {
// An error occured
console.log(err);
});
This lib have a stream method. It is used to receive new post as events. Streaming can only be used on all endpoints taking MIN_TAG_ID as parameter. Inside it is running setInterval.
const stream = instagram.stream("tags/:tag-name/media/recent");
stream.on("messages", messages => {
console.log(messages);
});
// handle stream error
stream.on("error", err => {
// An error occur
console.log(err);
});
Two steps are needed in order to receive an access_token for a user.
You can find a working example with express here.
To see more info about server side authentication take a look at the instagram documentation.
// Example with express
// Your redirect url where you will handle the code param
const redirectUri = "http://localhost:3000/auth/instagram/callback";
// First redirect user to instagram oauth
app.get("/auth/instagram", (req, res) => {
res.redirect(
instagram.getAuthorizationUrl(
redirectUri,
{
// an array of scopes
scope: ["basic", "likes"]
},
// an optional state
(state: "your state")
)
);
});
// Handle auth code and get access_token for user
app.get("/auth/instagram/callback", async (req, res) => {
try {
// The code from the request, here req.query.code for express
const code = req.query.code;
const data = await instagram.authorizeUser(code, redirectUri);
// data.access_token contain the user access_token
res.json(data);
} catch (err) {
res.json(err);
}
});
To see all endpoint available take a look at instagram developer documentation.
// Get information about current user
instagram.get("users/self", (err, data) => {
console.log(data);
});
// Get information about a user.
instagram.get("users/:user-id").then(data => {
console.log(data);
});
// Get the most recent media published by the owner of the access_token.
instagram.get("users/self/media/recent").then(data => {
console.log(data);
});
// Get the most recent media published by a user.
instagram.get("users/:user-id/media/recent").then(data => {
console.log(data);
});
// Get the list of recent media liked by the owner of the access_token.
instagram.get("users/self/media/liked").then(data => {
console.log(data);
});
// Get a list of users matching the query.
instagram.get("users/search", { q: "paris" }).then(data => {
console.log(data);
});
// Get information about this media.
instagram.get("media/:media-id").then(data => {
console.log(data);
});
// Get a list of users who have liked this media.
instagram.get("media/:media-id/likes").then(data => {
console.log(data);
});
// Set a like on this media by the currently authenticated user.
instagram.post("media/:media-id/likes").then(data => {
console.log(data);
});
// Remove a like on this media by the currently authenticated user.
instagram.delete("media/:media-id/likes").then(data => {
console.log(data);
});
// Get information about a tag object.
instagram.get("tags/:tag-name").then(data => {
console.log(data);
});
// Get a list of recently tagged media.
instagram.get("tags/:tag-name/media/recent").then(data => {
console.log(data);
});
// Search for tags by name.
instagram.get("tags/search", { q: "paris" }).then(data => {
console.log(data);
});
It is also possible to send the access_token along as a parameter when you call an endpoint. For example:
// Get information about current user
instagram.get("users/self", { access_token: accessToken }, (err, data) => {
console.log(data);
});
// Search for tags by name.
instagram
.get("tags/search", { access_token: accessToken, q: "paris" })
.then(data => {
console.log(data);
});
const instagram = new Instagram(config)
Create a new Instagram instance
clientId string
accessToken string
instagram.get(endpoint, [params, callback])
Make a GET request on endpoint
endpoint string
params object
callback function
instagram.post(endpoint, [params, callback])
Make a POST request on endpoint
endpoint string
params object
callback function
instagram.delete(endpoint, [params, callback])
Make a DELETE request on endpoint
endpoint string
params object
callback function
instagram.stream(endpoint, params)
Start a fake stream to a endpoint and return new messages found
endpoint string
params object
params.interval number interval to run inside default 10000
params.runOnCreation boolean run the request when creating object
params.minTagId boolean instagram min_tag_id to start request
instagram.getAuthorizationUrl(redirectUri, options)
Get a valid auth url for instagram
redirectUri string the url to redirect the user with the code
options object
options.scope array|string the scope to request
options.state string optional state
callback function
instagram.authorizeUser(code, redirectUri, [callback])
Handle the code returned by instagram an get a user access_token
redirectUri string code returned by instagram
redirectUri string
callback function
MIT © Léo Pradel