A simple .ini config parser that supports sections, comments, arrays, and objects.

To parse a .ini file asynchronously:

var ini = require('node-ini'); ini.parse('./config.ini', function(err,data){ if(err) { console.log(err); } else { console.log(data); } });

To parse a .ini file synchronously:

var ini = require('node-ini'); var cfg = ini.parseSync('./config.ini');

The file encoding defaults to utf-8 , but can be changed.

var ini = require('node-ini'); ini.encoding = 'utf-16'; var cfg = ini.parseSync('./config.ini');

Installation

npm:

npm install node-ini

Sample .ini file

; A sample configuration file [Section] key=value // arrays arr[] = 1 arr[] = 2 // objects obj[key] = 3 # Can also have section arrays and objects [sectionArr][] key=value [sectionObj][key] key=value

The above config.ini file would result in an object that looks like:

{ Section: { key: 'value', arr: [ '1', '2' ], obj: { key: '3' } }, sectionArr: [ { key: 'value' } ], sectionObj: { key: { key: 'value' } } }

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 Roger Mayfield <pastor_bones@yahoo.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.