openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nic

node-icu-charset-detector

by Masafumi Oyamada
0.2.0 (see all)

A simple binding of ICU character set detection for Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ICU Character Set Detection for Node.js

Character set detection is the process of determining the character set, or encoding, of character data in an unknown format.

A simple binding of ICU character set detection (http://userguide.icu-project.org/conversion/detection) for Node.js.

Installation

At first, install libicu into your system (See this instruction for details).

After that, install node-icu-charset-detector from npm.

npm install node-icu-charset-detector

Installing ICU

Linux

  • Debian (Ubuntu)

    apt-get install libicu-dev

  • Gentoo

    emerge icu

  • Fedora/CentOS

    yum install libicu-devel

OSX

  • MacPorts

    port install icu +devel

  • Homebrew

brew install icu4c
brew link icu4c --force

If experiencing issues with 'homebrew' installing version 50.1 of icu4c, try the following:

brew search icu4c
brew tap homebrew/versions
brew versions icu4c
cd $(brew --prefix) && git pull --rebase
git checkout c25fd2f $(brew --prefix)/Library/Formula/icu4c.rb
brew install icu4c
  • From source
curl -O http://download.icu-project.org/files/icu4c/52.1/icu4c-52_1-src.tgz
tar xzvf icu4c-4_4_2-src.tgz
cd icu/source
chmod +x runConfigureICU configure install-sh
./runConfigureICU MacOSX
make
sudo make install
xcode-select --install

Usage

Simple usage

node-icu-charset-detector provides a function detectCharset(buffer), where buffer is an instance of Buffer whose charset should be detected.

var charsetDetector = require("node-icu-charset-detector");

var buffer = fs.readFileSync("/path/to/the/file");
var charset = charsetDetector.detectCharset(buffer);

console.log("charset name: " + charset.toString());
console.log("language: " + charset.language);
console.log("detection confidence: " + charset.confidence);

detectCharset(buffer) returns the detected charset name for buffer, and the returned charset name has two extra properties language and confidence:

  • charset.language
    • language name for the detected character set.
  • charset.confidence
    • confidence of the charset detection for charset.

Leveraging node-iconv

Since ICU itself does not have a feature to convert character sets, you may need to use node-iconv (https://github.com/bnoordhuis/node-iconv), which has a powerful character sets converting feature.

Here is a simple example to leverage node-iconv to convert character sets not supported by Node itself.

function bufferToString(buffer) {
  var charsetDetector = require("node-icu-charset-detector");
  var charset = charsetDetector.detectCharset(buffer).toString();

  try {
    return buffer.toString(charset);
  } catch (x) {
    var Iconv = require("iconv").Iconv;
    var charsetConverter = new Iconv(charset, "utf8");
    return charsetConverter.convert(buffer).toString();
  }
}

var buffer = fs.readFileSync("/path/to/the/file");
var bufferString = bufferToString(buffer);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial