Character set detection is the process of determining the character set, or encoding, of character data in an unknown format.
A simple binding of ICU character set detection (http://userguide.icu-project.org/conversion/detection) for Node.js.
At first, install
libicu into your system (See this instruction for details).
After that, install
node-icu-charset-detector from npm.
npm install node-icu-charset-detector
Debian (Ubuntu)
apt-get install libicu-dev
Gentoo
emerge icu
Fedora/CentOS
yum install libicu-devel
MacPorts
port install icu +devel
Homebrew
brew install icu4c
brew link icu4c --force
If experiencing issues with 'homebrew' installing version 50.1 of icu4c, try the following:
brew search icu4c
brew tap homebrew/versions
brew versions icu4c
cd $(brew --prefix) && git pull --rebase
git checkout c25fd2f $(brew --prefix)/Library/Formula/icu4c.rb
brew install icu4c
curl -O http://download.icu-project.org/files/icu4c/52.1/icu4c-52_1-src.tgz
tar xzvf icu4c-4_4_2-src.tgz
cd icu/source
chmod +x runConfigureICU configure install-sh
./runConfigureICU MacOSX
make
sudo make install
xcode-select --install
node-icu-charset-detector provides a function
detectCharset(buffer), where
buffer is an instance of
Buffer whose charset should be detected.
var charsetDetector = require("node-icu-charset-detector");
var buffer = fs.readFileSync("/path/to/the/file");
var charset = charsetDetector.detectCharset(buffer);
console.log("charset name: " + charset.toString());
console.log("language: " + charset.language);
console.log("detection confidence: " + charset.confidence);
detectCharset(buffer) returns the detected charset name for
buffer, and the returned charset name has two extra properties
language and
confidence:
charset.language
charset.confidence
charset.
Since ICU itself does not have a feature to convert character sets, you may need to use
node-iconv (https://github.com/bnoordhuis/node-iconv), which has a powerful character sets converting feature.
Here is a simple example to leverage
node-iconv to convert character sets not supported by Node itself.
function bufferToString(buffer) {
var charsetDetector = require("node-icu-charset-detector");
var charset = charsetDetector.detectCharset(buffer).toString();
try {
return buffer.toString(charset);
} catch (x) {
var Iconv = require("iconv").Iconv;
var charsetConverter = new Iconv(charset, "utf8");
return charsetConverter.convert(buffer).toString();
}
}
var buffer = fs.readFileSync("/path/to/the/file");
var bufferString = bufferToString(buffer);