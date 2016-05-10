ICU Character Set Detection for Node.js

Character set detection is the process of determining the character set, or encoding, of character data in an unknown format.

A simple binding of ICU character set detection (http://userguide.icu-project.org/conversion/detection) for Node.js.

Installation

At first, install libicu into your system (See this instruction for details).

After that, install node-icu-charset-detector from npm.

npm install node-icu-charset-detector

Installing ICU

Linux

Debian (Ubuntu) apt-get install libicu-dev

Gentoo emerge icu

Fedora/CentOS yum install libicu-devel

OSX

MacPorts port install icu +devel

Homebrew

brew install icu4c brew link icu4c --force

If experiencing issues with 'homebrew' installing version 50.1 of icu4c, try the following:

brew search icu4c brew tap homebrew/versions brew versions icu4c cd $(brew --prefix) && git pull --rebase git checkout c25fd2f $(brew --prefix)/Library/Formula/icu4c.rb brew install icu4c

From source

curl -O http://download.icu-project.org/files/icu4c/52.1/icu4c-52_1-src.tgz tar xzvf icu4c-4_4_2-src.tgz cd icu/source chmod +x runConfigureICU configure install-sh ./runConfigureICU MacOSX make sudo make install xcode-select --install

Usage

Simple usage

node-icu-charset-detector provides a function detectCharset(buffer) , where buffer is an instance of Buffer whose charset should be detected.

var charsetDetector = require ( "node-icu-charset-detector" ); var buffer = fs.readFileSync( "/path/to/the/file" ); var charset = charsetDetector.detectCharset(buffer); console .log( "charset name: " + charset.toString()); console .log( "language: " + charset.language); console .log( "detection confidence: " + charset.confidence);

detectCharset(buffer) returns the detected charset name for buffer , and the returned charset name has two extra properties language and confidence :

charset.language language name for the detected character set.

charset.confidence confidence of the charset detection for charset .



Leveraging node-iconv

Since ICU itself does not have a feature to convert character sets, you may need to use node-iconv (https://github.com/bnoordhuis/node-iconv), which has a powerful character sets converting feature.

Here is a simple example to leverage node-iconv to convert character sets not supported by Node itself.