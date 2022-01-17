Simple to use stand alone node HTTP and HTTPS Server you can spin up in seconds.
Support for building proxy servers has been added. Documentation coming in next release. For now see the node-http-server proxy examples.
npm i node-http-server
npm info : See npm trends and stats for node-http-server
Package Quality :
See the code documentation on riaevangelist.github.io
Now you can also use the node-http-server cli if you just want to spin up a basic file server to test something out quickly or share on the local network.
$ sudo npm i -g node-http-server
//start a node-http-server from the current directory on the default port 8080
$ node-http-server
You can modify any of the config keys by passing their key value pairs as args.
//start a verbose node-http-server from the current directory on port 1942
$ node-http-server port=1942 verbose=true
#node ./example/basic/basicApp.js
npm run basic
#node ./example/basic/https-ONLY-basicApp.js
npm run https
#node ./example/basic/https-basicApp.js
npm run both
#node ./example/advanced/basicTemplate.js
npm run template
#node ./example/basic/cluster-basicApp.js
npm run cluster
The below table shows all of the methods available on the server when you require this module.
const server=require('node-http-server');
server.deploy();
If you want to create a custom Server or extend the Server Class you can require just the server class.
const Server=require('node-http-server').Server;
class MyCustomServer extends Server{
constructor(){
super();
}
}
const server=new MyCustomServer;
server.deploy();
|Server Method or member
|params
|returns / should return
|description
|deploy
userConfig obj (optional),
readyCallback fn (optional)
|returns void
|Starts the server. if a config object is passed it will shallow merge it with a clean instantion of the Config class.
|onRawRequest
request obj,
response obj,
serve fn
|should return true,false or void
|Called immediately upon reciept of http(s) request. Called before any request parsing, useful for
proxy servers and request modification, high speed handling, or rejection. Mildly more complex to work with because the request object has not been parsed and decorated with helper members. If this function returns true, the servers response lifecycle will be exited and you must manually call serve. this allows manual immediate and manual async serving. use the
serve argument,
server.serve or
server.serveFile to manually serve the response.
|onRequest
request obj,
response obj,
serve fn
|should return true,false or void
|Called when request received. If this function returns true, the servers response lifecycle will be exited and you must manually call serve. this allows manual immediate and manual async serving. use the
serve argument,
server.serve or
server.serveFile to manually serve the response.
|beforeServe
request obj,
response obj,
body obj,
encoding obj,
serve fn
|should return true,false or void
|Called just before data is served to the client. If this function returns true, the servers response lifecycle will be exited and you must manually call serve. this allows manual immediate and manual async serving. use the
serve argument,
server.serve or
server.serveFile to manually serve the response.
|afterServe
request obj
|void
|Called once data has been fully sent to client.
|Config
|n/a
|n/a
|This is a reference to the Default Config class. Use it to generate a complete config file based off of the default values and arguments passed in when launching the app. Will perform a shallow merge of default values and passed values if a config object passed.
|Server
|n/a
|n/a
|This is a reference to the Server Class. Use it to start multiple servers on different ports or to extend the node-http-server.
For handling api requests, posts, puts patches etc with body data, we are now making that available on the request as both a
String and
Buffer incase you need images or videos uploaded.
|key
|type
|value
|request.body
|string
|request body
|request.url
|string
|processed uri
|request.uri
|object
|parsed url information and query
|request.serverRoot
|string
|local dir for publicly served data
|key
|type
|value
|uri.protocol
|string
|protocol of request
|uri.host
|string
|hostname for domain
|uri.hostname
|string
|hostname for domain
|uri.query
|object
|parsed querystring
|uri.port
|number
|port request was received on
server.deploy starts the server.
server.deploy(userConfig,readyCallback)
|method
|returns
|deploy
|void
|parameter
|required
|description
|userConfig
|no
|if a
userConfig object is passed it will decorate the Config class
|readyCallback
|no
|called once the server is started
const server=require('node-http-server');
server.deploy(
{
port:8000,
root:'~/myApp/'
},
serverReady
);
server.deploy(
{
port:8888,
root:'~/myOtherApp/'
},
serverReady
);
function serverReady(server){
console.log( `Server on port ${server.config.port} is now up`);
}
server.onRawRequest
server.onRawRequest(request,response,serve)
|method
|should return
|onRawRequest
|bool/void
|parameter
|description
|request
|http(s) request obj
|response
|http(s) response obj
|serve
|ref to
server.serve
const server=require('node-http-server');
const config=new server.Config;
config.port=8000;
server.onRawRequest=gotRequest;
server.deploy(config);
function gotRequest(request,response,serve){
console.log(request.uri,request.headers);
serve(
request,
response,
JSON.stringify(
{
uri:request.uri,
headers:request.headers
}
)
);
return true;
}
server.onRequest
server.onRequest(request,response,serve)
|method
|should return
|onRequest
|bool/void
|parameter
|description
|request
|http(s) request obj
|response
|http(s) response obj
|serve
|ref to
server.serve
const server=require('node-http-server');
const config=new server.Config;
config.port=8099;
config.verbose=true;
server.onRequest=gotRequest;
server.deploy(config);
function gotRequest(request,response,serve){
//at this point the request is decorated with helper members lets take a look at the query params if there are any.
console.log(request.query,request.uri,request.headers);
//lets only let the requests with a query param of hello go through
if(request.query.hello){
// remember returning false means do not inturrupt the response lifecycle
// and that you will not be manually serving
return false;
}
serve(
request,
response,
JSON.stringify(
{
success:false,
message:'you must have a query param of hello to access the server i.e. /index.html?hello'
uri:request.uri,
query:request.query
}
)
);
//now we let the server know we want it to kill the normal request lifecycle
//because we just completed it by serving above. we could also handle it async style
//and request a meme or something from the web and put that on the page (or something...)
return true;
}
server.beforeServe
server.beforeServe(request,response,body,encoding,serve)
|method
|should return
|beforeServe
|bool/void
|parameter
|description
|request
|http(s) request obj
|response
|http(s) response obj
|body
|response content body RefString
|encoding
|response body encoding RefString
|serve
|ref to
server.serve
type
RefString
|type
|keys
|description
|RefString
value
|a way to allow modifying a string by refrence.
const server=require('node-http-server');
server.beforeServe=beforeServe;
function beforeServe(request,response,body,encoding){
//only parsing html files for this example
if(response.getHeader('Content-Type')!=server.config.contentType.html){
//return void||false to allow response lifecycle to continue as normal
return;
}
const someVariable='this is some variable value';
body.value=body.value.replace('{{someVariable}}',someVariable);
//return void||false to allow response lifecycle to continue as normal
//with modified body content
return;
}
server.deploy(
{
port:8000,
root:`${__dirname}/appRoot/`
}
);
server.afterServe
server.afterServe(request)
|method
|should return
|afterServe
|n/a
|parameter
|description
|request
|decorated http(s) request obj
const server=require('node-http-server');
server.afterServe=afterServe;
function afterServe(request){
console.log(`just served ${request.uri}`);
}
server.deploy(
{
port:8075,
root:`${__dirname}/appRoot/`
}
);
To see the node http server in action run
npm start from the root of this repo and then visit localhost:8000.
To start only an https example server
npm run https from the root of this repo and then visit localhost:4433.
To spin up both an http and an https server
npm run both from the root of this repo and then visit localhost:4433 or localhost:8000.
Detailed examples can be found in the example folder or under the example folder on the node-http-server example docs The basic example directory is static http and https file servers and the advanced directory has dynamic server side rendering http and https examples including a benchmark example. The
proxy examples show manual serving and response modification examples.
const server=require('node-http-server');
server.deploy(
{
port:8000,
root:'~/myApp/'
}
);
const server=require('node-http-server');
server.deploy(
{
port:8000,
root:'~/myApp/',
https:{
privateKey:`/path/to/your/certs/private/server.key`,
certificate:`/path/to/your/certs/server.pub`,
port:4433,
only:true
}
}
);
const server=require('node-http-server');
server.deploy(
{
port:8000,
root:'~/myApp/',
https:{
privateKey:`/path/to/your/certs/private/server.key`,
certificate:`/path/to/your/certs/server.pub`,
port:4433
}
}
);
//import the `node-http-server` module
//` const server=require(‘node-http-server’); `
const server=require('../../server/Server.js');
//import cluster
const cluster = require('cluster');
const numCPUs = require('os').cpus().length;
if (cluster.isMaster) {
console.log(`Master ${process.pid} is running`);
// Fork node-http-server cluster workers.
for (let i = 0; i < numCPUs; i++) {
cluster.fork();
}
cluster.on(
'exit',
(worker, code, signal) => {
console.log(`worker ${worker.process.pid} died`);
}
);
} else {
server.afterServe=(request)=>{
console.log(`${process.pid} served ${request.uri.path}`);
}
//start server in clustered children
server.deploy(
{
verbose: false,
port: 8000,
root:__dirname+'/appRoot/'
}
);
console.log(`Worker ${process.pid} started listening on ${server.config.port}`);
}
const server=require('node-http-server');
server.beforeServe=beforeServe;
function beforeServe(request,response,body,encoding){
//only parsing html files for this example
if(response.getHeader('Content-Type')!=server.config.contentType.html){
return;
}
const someVariable='this is some variable value';
body.value=body.value.replace('{{someVariable}}',someVariable);
}
server.deploy(
{
port:8000,
root:`${__dirname}/appRoot/`
}
);
for http :
const server=require('node-http-server');
const config=new server.Config;
config.errors['404'] = 'These are not the files you are looking for...';
config.contentType.mp4 = 'video/mp4';
config.port = 8005;
config.verbose = true;
config.root = '~/myApp/'
server.deploy(config);
for https :
const server=require('node-http-server');
const config=new server.Config;
config.errors['404'] = 'These are not the files you are looking for...';
config.contentType.mp4 = 'video/mp4';
config.port = 8005;
config.verbose = true;
config.root = '~/myApp/'
config.https.privateKey = `/path/to/your/certs/private/server.key`;
config.https.certificate= `/path/to/your/certs/server.pub`;
config.https.port = 4433;
config.https.only = true;
server.deploy(config);
const server=require('node-http-server');
const config={
port:8010,
root:__dirname + '/www/myApp/',
domain:'myapp.com',
domains:{
'a.myapp.com':__dirname+'/www/a-myApp/',
'yourapp.com':__dirname+'/someFolder/yourApp/'
}
}
server.deploy(config);
All of these can be modified and passed into
new server.Server(myConfigs) or
server.deploy(myConfigs)
const myConfig=new server.Config;
myConfig.verbose=true;
myConfig.port=9922;
const myServer=new server.Server(config);
myServer.deploy();
//or more basically
server.deploy({port:9922,verbose:true});
{
verbose : (args.verbose=='true')||false,
port : args.port||defaults.port,
root : args.root||defaults.root,
domain : args.domain||defaults.domain,
https :{
ca:'',
privateKey:'',
certificate:'',
port:443,
only:false
},
log : false,
logFunction : serverLogging,
domains : {
/*******************\
* domain : /that/domains/root/dir
*
* for sub domains, specify the whole host i.e. "my.sub.domain"
* you may need to edit your hosts file, cnames or iptable
* domain or my.domain etc. goes to 127.0.0.1 for local development
* *****************/
},
server : {
index : args.index||defaults.index,
noCache : args.noCache=='false' ? false : true,
timeout : 30000 //30 second timeout
},
contentType : {
html : 'text/html',
css : 'text/css',
js : 'text/javascript',
json : 'application/json',
xml : 'text/xml',
txt : 'text/plain',
jpeg : 'image/jpeg',
jpg : 'image/jpeg',
png : 'image/png',
gif : 'image/gif',
ico : 'image/x-icon',
svg : 'image/svg+xml',
appcache: 'text/cache-manifest',
eot : 'application/vnd.ms-fontobject',
otf : 'font/otf',
ttf : 'font/ttf',
woff : 'font/woff',
woff2 : 'font/woff2'
},
restrictedType: {
},
errors:{
headers : {
'Content-Type' : 'text/plain'
},
404: '404 MIA',
415: '415 File type not supported',
403: '403 Access Denied',
500: '500 {{err}}'
}
};
|key
|description
|verbose
|display detailed info about what server is doing via terminal.
|port
|the port on which the server should run
|root
|the absolute path to the root dir for the domain
|domain
|the server domain. To accept incoming requests for ANY Applicable Domain use
0.0.0.0 this will allow any request that is pointed at this machine on the specified port to use this server config.
|https
|settings for https, these wil only take effect if both a
privateKey and a
certificate are specified. Setting
only to be true means the instance will only serve over https
|https.privateKey
|path to your servers private key like ./local-certs/private/server.key or similar
|https.certificate
|path to your servers public cert like ./local-certs/client.pub or similar
|https.ca
|path to your officially signed CA's certificate authority file servers public cert like ./local-certs/ca-bundle.crt or similar. This is often needed for officially signed and generated certs, but not for self signed certs so it is optional.
|log
|full path to log file, if specified and the file is not present, it will be created, however the dir must be there. Example path :
/tmp/server.log It is recommended that you timestamp this file name with a time stamp like :
'~/serverLogs/domain-'+new Date().getTime()+'.log' this will create a new log file each time the server is started/restarted/reboot etc...
|logFunction
|the default function appends timestamps to the headers object and logs as JSON in the
log file. You can assign your own function here as well. It should accepts a javascript Object as the first argument.
|domains.*
|this is a mapping of hostname to path. It can be used for multiple different domains, or for subdomains.
|server.index
|the default file to look for in a dir. if not found a 404 will be displayed
|server.noCache
|should the server prevent caching
|server.timeout
|the amount of time allowed for no activity on a connection before it is closed.
|contentType.*
|mapping of file extension to header Content-Type value.
|restrictedType.*
|extensions to which access will be denied.
|errors.headers
|these are the headers that will automatically be applied to all error responses. You can add custom headers per error in the
beforeServe function
|errors.*
|error headers and error strings, these can be anything you like from html to text etc. The 500 error will replace
{{err}} in the specified value with the actual error message from the server.
node yourServer.js local
const server=require('node-http-server');
server.deploy(
{
domain:(process.argv[2]=='local')?'0.0.0.0' : 'my.awesome.domain'
}
);
const server=require('node-http-server');
const config=new server.Config;
config.domain = (process.argv[2]=='local')?'0.0.0.0' : 'my.awesome.domain';
server.deploy(config);
Use this object for sub domains, or hosting multiple domains on the same port. Specify the whole host i.e. "my.sub.domain.com" or "amazing-domain.com".
You may need to edit your hosts file, cnames, iptable to get this to work on your server or development environment.
You can add the below example to your hosts file to run some of the examples from the
/example/basic directory which use multiple domains on occasion.
#node-http-server examples
127.0.0.1 myapp
127.0.0.1 a.myapp
127.0.0.1 yourapp.com
const server=require('node-http-server');
const config={
port:8000,
root:__dirna\me+'/appRoot/',
domain:'myapp',
domains:{
//subdomain
'a.myapp':`${__dirname}/appSubDomainRoot/`,
//totally different domain, but also on port 8000
'yourapp.com':`${__dirname}/appOtherDomainRoot/`
}
}
server.deploy(config);
If you wish to make a reusable Server Class of your own to share or for some internal use you can always extend the server class and make your own module too.
const os=require('os');
const Server=require('node-http-server').Server;
class MyAwesomeServer extends Server(){
constructor(){
super();
}
IP(){
const networkInterfaces = os.networkInterfaces();
const serverIPs={};
const interfaceKeys=Object.keys(networkInterfaces);
for(let i in interfaceKeys){
serverIPs[
interfaceKeys[i]
]={};
const interface=networkInterfaces[
interfaceKeys[i]
];
for(let j in interface){
serverIPs[
interfaceKeys[i]
][
interface[j].family
]=interface[j].address;
}
}
return serverIPs;
}
}
module.exports=MyAwesomeServer;
const AwesomeServer=require('MyAwesomeServer');
const server=new AwesomeServer;
server.deploy(
{
port:8000,
root:'~/myAwesomeApp'
}
);
console.log(server.IP);