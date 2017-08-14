Ever wanted to build an API with Node and constantly had to either use blocks to return errors so you could attach a status code, or you just use one type of status code for all errors? Now you can throw your errors in just one line.
npm install node-http-error
var HTTPError = require('node-http-error');
var app = require('express')();
app.get('/error', function(req, req, next) {
return next(new HTTPError(500, 'Error by design.'));
});
// Error handler
app.use(function(err, req, res, next) {
res.status(err.status); // or use err.statusCode instead
res.send(err.message);
});
app.listen(2000);
$ curl -i http://localhost:2000/error
HTTP/1.1 500 Internal Server Error
X-Powered-By: Express
Content-Type: application/json; charset=utf-8
Content-Length: 51
ETag: W/"33-2476597395"
Date: Thu, 14 Aug 2014 17:51:07 GMT
Connection: keep-alive
Error by design.
Error.
HTTPError's are throwable, have full stacktrace, and even print out their status code when they're thrown.
new operator, HTTPError works without it.
HTTPError(status, message, properties)
Creates an error with the given status, message and properties. For example
new HTTPError(404, 'Not found!', { path: '/something-missing' })
HTTPError(status, message)
Creates an error message with the given status and message.
HTTPError(message)
Creates an error message with the message and
500 as the status code (Internal Server Error).
HTTPError(status)
Creates an error message with the given status. The error message is looked up from the default Node HTTP module. For example,
HTTPError(404) is equivalent to
HTTPError(404, 'Not Found').
The Node HTTP module is not loaded unless needed to lookup the error message.