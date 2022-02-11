openbase logo
nht

node-html-to-image

by Yvonnick FRIN

A Node.js module that generates images from HTML

Readme

Welcome to node-html-to-image 🌄

A Node.js library that generates images from HTML

🏠 Homepage

Description

This module exposes a function that generates images (png, jpeg) from HTML. It uses puppeteer in headless mode to achieve it. Additionally, it embarks Handlebars to provide a way to add logic in your HTML.

Install

npm install node-html-to-image
# or
yarn add node-html-to-image

Note: When you install Puppeteer, it downloads a recent version of Chromium (~170MB Mac, ~282MB Linux, ~280MB Win) that is guaranteed to work with the API.

Usage

Simple example

const nodeHtmlToImage = require('node-html-to-image')

nodeHtmlToImage({
  output: './image.png',
  html: '<html><body>Hello world!</body></html>'
})
  .then(() => console.log('The image was created successfully!'))

TypeScript support

The library is written in Typescript so it is available out of the box:

import nodeHtmlToImage from 'node-html-to-image'

Options

List of all available options:

optiondescriptiontyperequired
outputThe ouput path for generated imagestringoptional
htmlThe html used to generate image contentstringrequired
typeThe type of the generated imagejpeg or png (default: png)optional
qualityThe quality of the generated image (only applicable to jpg)number (default: 80)optional
contentIf provided html property is considered an handlebars template and use content value to fill itobject or Arrayoptional
waitUntilDefine when to consider markup succeded. Learn more.string or Array (default: networkidle0)optional
puppeteerArgsThe puppeteerArgs property let you pass down custom configuration to puppeteer. Learn more.objectoptional
beforeScreenshotAn async function that will execute just before screenshot is taken. Gives access to puppeteer page element.Functionoptional
transparentThe transparent property lets you generate images with transparent background (for png type).booleanoptional
encodingThe encoding property of the image. Options are binary (default) or base64.stringoptional
selectorThe selector property lets you target a specific element to perform the screenshot on. (default body)stringoptional

Setting output image resolution

node-html-to-image takes a screenshot of the body tag's content. If you want to set output image's resolution you need to set its dimension using CSS like in the following example.

const nodeHtmlToImage = require('node-html-to-image')

nodeHtmlToImage({
  output: './image.png',
  html: `<html>
    <head>
      <style>
        body {
          width: 2480px;
          height: 3508px;
        }
      </style>
    </head>
    <body>Hello world!</body>
  </html>
  `
})
  .then(() => console.log('The image was created successfully!'))

Example with Handlebars

Handlerbars is a templating language. It generates HTML from a template and an input object. In the following example we provide a template to node-html-to-image and a content object to fill the template.

const nodeHtmlToImage = require('node-html-to-image')

nodeHtmlToImage({
  output: './image.png',
  html: '<html><body>Hello {{name}}!</body></html>',
  content: { name: 'you' }
})
  .then(() => console.log('The image was created successfully!'))

Handlebars provides a lot of expressions to handle common use cases like conditions or loops.

Dealing with images

If you want to display an image which is stored remotely do it as usual. In case your image is stored locally I recommend having your image in base64. Then you need to pass it to the template with the content property. Here is an example:

const nodeHtmlToImage = require('node-html-to-image')
const fs = require('fs');

const image = fs.readFileSync('./image.jpg');
const base64Image = new Buffer.from(image).toString('base64');
const dataURI = 'data:image/jpeg;base64,' + base64Image

nodeHtmlToImage({
  output: './image.png',
  html: '<html><body><img src="{{imageSource}}" /></body></html>',
  content: { imageSource: dataURI }
})

Dealing with fonts

If you want to apply fonts, you need to synchronize your parts loading of your website. One way doing it is to convert your font to base64 and add it to your style in your html. For example:

const font2base64 = require('node-font2base64')

const _data = font2base64.encodeToDataUrlSync('../my/awesome/font.ttf')

const html = `
<html>
  <head>
    <style>
      @font-face {
        font-family: 'testFont';
        src: url(${_data}) format('woff2'); // don't forget the format!
      }
    </style>
  </head>
...

Using the buffer instead of saving to disk

If you don't want to save the image to disk and would rather do something with it immediately, you can use the returned value instead! The example below shows how you can generate an image and send it back to a client via using express.

const express = require('express');
const router = express.Router();
const nodeHtmlToImage = require('node-html-to-image');

router.get(`/api/tweet/render`, async function(req, res) {
  const image = await nodeHtmlToImage({
    html: '<html><body><div>Check out what I just did! #cool</div></body></html>'
  });
  res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'image/png' });
  res.end(image, 'binary');
});

Generating multiple images

If you want to generate multiple images in one call you must provide an array to the content property.

Saving to disk

To save on the disk you must provide the output property on each object in the content property.

nodeHtmlToImage({
  html: '<html><body>Hello {{name}}!</body></html>',
  content: [{ name: 'Pierre', output: './image1.png' }, { name: 'Paul', output: './image2.png' }, { name: 'Jacques', output: './image3.png' }]
})
  .then(() => console.log('The images were created successfully!'))

Using buffers

If you don't want to save the images to disk you can use the returned value instead. It returns an array of Buffer objects.

const images = await nodeHtmlToImage({
  html: '<html><body>Hello {{name}}!</body></html>',
  content: [{ name: 'Pierre' }, { name: 'Paul' }, { name: 'Jacques' }]
})

Libraries

Articles

Run tests

yarn test

Author

👤 FRIN Yvonnick frin.yvonnick@gmail.com

🤝 Contributing

Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome!
Feel free to check issues page.

Show your support

Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!

📝 License

Copyright © 2019 FRIN Yvonnick <frin.yvonnick@gmail.com>.
This project is Apache--2.0 licensed.

This README was generated with ❤️ by readme-md-generator

