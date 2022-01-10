Fast HTML Parser is a very fast HTML parser. Which will generate a simplified DOM tree, with element query support.
Per the design, it intends to parse massive HTML files in lowest price, thus the
performance is the top priority. For this reason, some malformatted HTML may not
be able to parse correctly, but most usual errors are covered (eg. HTML4 style
no closing
<li>,
<td> etc).
npm install --save node-html-parser
Note: when using Fast HTML Parser in a Typescript project the minimum Typescript version supported is
^4.1.2.
cheerio :12.0726 ms/file ± 7.31605
parse5 :8.18615 ms/file ± 6.15337
node-html-parser (last release):2.16533 ms/file ± 1.56924
htmlparser :17.0658 ms/file ± 120.901
htmlparser2 :2.62695 ms/file ± 4.17579
node-html-parser:2.14907 ms/file ± 1.66632
html-parser :24.6505 ms/file ± 18.9996
htmljs-parser :5.81797 ms/file ± 6.55537
html-dom-parser :2.52265 ms/file ± 3.54858
html5parser :2.01144 ms/file ± 2.53570
high5 :3.91342 ms/file ± 2.65563
Tested with htmlparser-benchmark.
import { parse } from 'node-html-parser';
const root = parse('<ul id="list"><li>Hello World</li></ul>');
console.log(root.firstChild.structure);
// ul#list
// li
// #text
console.log(root.querySelector('#list'));
// { tagName: 'ul',
// rawAttrs: 'id="list"',
// childNodes:
// [ { tagName: 'li',
// rawAttrs: '',
// childNodes: [Object],
// classNames: [] } ],
// id: 'list',
// classNames: [] }
console.log(root.toString());
// <ul id="list"><li>Hello World</li></ul>
root.set_content('<li>Hello World</li>');
root.toString(); // <li>Hello World</li>
var HTMLParser = require('node-html-parser');
var root = HTMLParser.parse('<ul id="list"><li>Hello World</li></ul>');
Parse the data provided, and return the root of the generated DOM.
data, data to parse
options, parse options
{
lowerCaseTagName: false, // convert tag name to lower case (hurts performance heavily)
comment: false, // retrieve comments (hurts performance slightly)
blockTextElements: {
script: true, // keep text content when parsing
noscript: true, // keep text content when parsing
style: true, // keep text content when parsing
pre: true // keep text content when parsing
}
}
Parse the data provided, return true if the given data is valid, and return false if not.
Trim element from right (in block) after seeing pattern in a TextNode.
Remove whitespaces in this sub tree.
Query CSS selector to find matching nodes.
Note: Full range of CSS3 selectors supported since v3.0.0.
Query CSS Selector to find matching node.
Get all elements with the specified tagName.
Note: Use * for all elements.
Query closest element by css selector.
Append a child node to childNodes
Parses the specified text as HTML and inserts the resulting nodes into the DOM tree at a specified position.
Set
value to
key attribute.
Set attributes of the element.
Remove
key attribute.
Get
key attribute.
Exchanges given child with new child.
Remove child node.
Same as outerHTML
Set content. Notice: Do not set content of the root node.
Remove current element.
Replace current element with other node(s).
Add class name.
Replace class name with another one.
Remove class name.
Toggle class. Remove it if it is already included, otherwise add.
Returns true if the classname is already in the classList.
Get class names.
Get unescaped text value of current node and its children. Like
innerText.
(slow for the first time)
Get escaped (as-is) text value of current node and its children. May have
& in it. (fast)
Get or Set tag name of HTMLElement. Notice: the returned value would be an uppercase string.
Get structured Text.
Get DOM structure.
Get first child node.
Get last child node.
Set or Get innerHTML.
Get outerHTML.
Returns a reference to the next child node of the current element's parent.
Returns a reference to the next child element of the current element's parent.
Get or Set textContent of current element, more efficient than set_content.
Get all attributes of current element. Notice: do not try to change the returned value.
Get all attributes of current element. Notice: do not try to change the returned value.
Corresponding source code start and end indexes (ie [ 0, 40 ])