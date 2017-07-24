openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nh

node-hook

by Gleb Bahmutov
1.0.0 (see all)

Run source transform function on node require call

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24.3K

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-hook

Run source transform function on Node require

NPM

Build status dependencies devdependencies semantic-release

Install and use

npm install --save node-hook

Before loading desired .js files, install hook

var hook = require('node-hook');

function logLoadedFilename(source, filename) {
    return 'console.log("' + filename + '");\n' + source;
}
hook.hook('.js', logLoadedFilename);
require('./dummy');
// prints fulle dummy.js filename, runs dummy.js

hook.unhook('.js'); // removes your own transform

remember: Nodejs caches compiled modules, so if the transform is not working, you might need to delete the cached entry in require.cache, then call require(filename) again to force reload.

Related: Node require replacement really-need.

You can hook several transformers thanks to the code submitted by djulien

Existing transform

You can get the current transform and run any source through it. For example to see how the current source looks when loaded but before evaluated

const filename = resolve('./call-foo.js')
const transform = Module._extensions['.js']
const fakeModule = {
  _compile: source => {
    console.log('transformed code')
    console.log(source)
  }
}
transform(fakeModule, filename)

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov © 2013

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial