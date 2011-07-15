Node Bindings for Hadoop Hive

Installation

npm install node-hive

Usage

hive = require ( 'node-hive' ).for({ server : "hive.myserver" }); hive.fetch( "SELECT * FROM my_table" , function ( err, data ) { data.each( function ( record ) { console .log(record); }); });

Hive instances currently support the following functions

hive .fetch ( query , callback ); hive .fetchInBatch ( batchSize , query , callback ); hive .execute ( query , [callback] );

Query callbacks receive two arguments...

error which is true if there was an error

which is if there was an error result which is either a ResultSet or an error message depending on the state of error

The result of a query is returned as a ResultSet which wraps the results with some convenience functions...

result.rows - The original string based rows returned by thrift.

- The original string based rows returned by thrift. result.schema - The schema returned from hive.

- The schema returned from hive. result.each(callback) - Iterate through rows converting them to friendly JS objects.

- Iterate through rows converting them to friendly JS objects. result.headers() - An Array of the column headers.

- An Array of the column headers. result.toTSV(headers=false) - produce a TSV version of the whole ResultSet.

See the examples folder for some more usage hints.

Connections

The Hive Thrift Server currently only supports one blocking query at a time. Due to the Async model of node we want to be able to run several queries at once, for this to work we create a new connection for each query to run in and then close it when the query is completed. There is currently no support for connection pooling as most users run a small number of long running hive queries but pooling should be possible if and when it's needed.

Notes

Thrift module has been cloned from https://github.com/wadey/node-thrift/commit/25c0eb4eb85aa63cfb49a8e8c815bd57e2b8043a

nodejs bindinga are generated from hive 0.6.1 CDH3B4