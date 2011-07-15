npm install node-hive
hive = require('node-hive').for({ server:"hive.myserver" });
hive.fetch("SELECT * FROM my_table", function(err, data) {
data.each(function(record) {
console.log(record);
});
});
Hive instances currently support the following functions
hive.fetch(query, callback);
hive.fetchInBatch(batchSize, query, callback);
hive.execute(query, [callback]);
Query callbacks receive two arguments...
error which is
true if there was an error
result which is either a
ResultSet or an error message depending on the state of
error
The result of a query is returned as a
ResultSet which wraps the results with some convenience functions...
result.rows - The original string based rows returned by thrift.
result.schema - The schema returned from hive.
result.each(callback) - Iterate through rows converting them to friendly JS objects.
result.headers() - An Array of the column headers.
result.toTSV(headers=false) - produce a TSV version of the whole ResultSet.
See the
examples folder for some more usage hints.
The Hive Thrift Server currently only supports one blocking query at a time. Due to the Async model of node we want to be able to run several queries at once, for this to work we create a new connection for each query to run in and then close it when the query is completed. There is currently no support for connection pooling as most users run a small number of long running hive queries but pooling should be possible if and when it's needed.
Thrift module has been cloned from https://github.com/wadey/node-thrift/commit/25c0eb4eb85aa63cfb49a8e8c815bd57e2b8043a
nodejs bindinga are generated from hive 0.6.1 CDH3B4