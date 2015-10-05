openbase logo
node-hipchat

by Nate Kohari
0.4.5

simple node.js library for communicating with hipchat's rest api

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

78

GitHub Stars

108

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Summary

A simple node.js library for communicating with the HipChat REST API. Supports full Hipchat API

You can also install via npm:

npm install node-hipchat

Methods implemented:

rooms/create
rooms/delete
rooms/history
rooms/list
rooms/message
rooms/show

users/create
users/delete
users/list
users/show
users/update

Examples

First make sure you have an Admin API Key.

Send a message to a room

var hipchat = require('node-hipchat');

var HC = new hipchat('YOUR_API_KEY');

HC.listRooms(function(data) {
  console.log(data); // These are all the rooms
});

var params = {
  room: 123456, // Found in the JSON response from the call above
  from: 'FunkyMonkey',
  message: 'Some HTML <strong>formatted</strong> string',
  color: 'yellow'
};

HC.postMessage(params, function(data) {
  // Message has been sent!
});

