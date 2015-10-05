Summary

A simple node.js library for communicating with the HipChat REST API. Supports full Hipchat API

You can also install via npm:

npm install node-hipchat

Methods implemented:

rooms/create

rooms/delete

rooms/history

rooms/list

rooms/message

rooms/show

users/create

users/delete

users/list

users/show

users/update

Examples

First make sure you have an Admin API Key.

Send a message to a room