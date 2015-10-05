A simple node.js library for communicating with the HipChat REST API. Supports full Hipchat API
You can also install via npm:
npm install node-hipchat
rooms/create
rooms/delete
rooms/history
rooms/list
rooms/message
rooms/show
users/create
users/delete
users/list
users/show
users/update
First make sure you have an Admin API Key.
var hipchat = require('node-hipchat');
var HC = new hipchat('YOUR_API_KEY');
HC.listRooms(function(data) {
console.log(data); // These are all the rooms
});
var params = {
room: 123456, // Found in the JSON response from the call above
from: 'FunkyMonkey',
message: 'Some HTML <strong>formatted</strong> string',
color: 'yellow'
};
HC.postMessage(params, function(data) {
// Message has been sent!
});