The initial work demonstrated here is now getting on for several years old with no signficant updates. There is now likely much better ways of achieving these objectives and I strongly suggest not using this as a base. HighCharts now provides details on their recommended approach to render entirely on the server.
An example library demonstrating how a browser based JavaScript graphing library (Highcharts) can be used from Node.
var fs = require('fs'),
highcharts = require('node-highcharts'),
options = {
chart: {
width: 300,
height: 300,
defaultSeriesType: 'bar'
},
legend: {
enabled: false
},
title: {
text: 'Highcharts rendered by Node!'
},
series: [{
data: [ 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 ]
}]
};
highcharts.render(options, function(err, data) {
if (err) {
console.log('Error: ' + err);
} else {
fs.writeFile('chart.png', data, function() {
console.log('Written to chart.png');
});
}
});
There's a few bits to do before the library will be ready for use.