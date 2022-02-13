node-hid supports Node.js v6 and upwards. For versions before that,
you will need to build from source. The platforms, architectures and node versions
node-hid supports are the following.
In general we try to provide pre-built native library binaries for the most common platforms, Node and Electron versions.
We strive to make
node-hid cross-platform so there's a good chance any
combination not listed here will compile and work.
¹ prebuilt-binaries not provided for these platforms
² prebuilt binary built on Ubuntu 18.04 x64
Future versions of Node or Electron should work, since
node-hid is now based on NAPI.
For most "standard" use cases (macOS, Windows, Linux x86),
node-hid will install like a standard npm package:
npm install node-hid
If you install globally, the test program
src/show-devices.js is installed as
hid-showdevices. On Linux you can use it to try the difference between
hidraw and
libusb driverTypes:
$ npm install -g node-hid
$ hid-showdevices libusb
$ hid-showdevices hidraw
We are using prebuild to compile and post binaries of the library for most common use cases (Linux, MacOS, Windows on standard processor platforms). If a prebuild is not available,
node-hid will work, but
npm install node-hid will compile the binary when you install. For more details on compiler setup, see Compling from source below.
In the
src/ directory, various JavaScript programs can be found
that talk to specific devices in some way. Some interesting ones:
show-devices.js - display all HID devices in the system
test-ps3-rumbleled.js - Read PS3 joystick and control its LED & rumblers
test-powermate.js - Read Griffin PowerMate knob and change its LED
test-blink1.js - Fade colors on blink(1) RGB LED
test-bigredbutton.js - Read Dreamcheeky Big Red Button
test-teensyrawhid.js - Read/write Teensy running RawHID "Basic" Arduino sketch
To try them out, run them with
node src/showdevices.js from within the node-hid directory.
var HID = require('node-hid');
var devices = HID.devices();
devices will contain an array of objects, one for each HID device
available. Of particular interest are the
vendorId and
productId, as they uniquely identify a device, and the
path, which is needed to open a particular device.
Sample output:
HID.devices();
{ vendorId: 10168,
productId: 493,
path: 'IOService:/AppleACPIPl...HIDDevice@14210000,0',
serialNumber: '20002E8C',
manufacturer: 'ThingM',
product: 'blink(1) mk2',
release: 2,
interface: -1,
usagePage: 65280,
usage: 1 },
{ vendorId: 1452,
productId: 610,
path: 'IOService:/AppleACPIPl...Keyboard@14400000,0',
serialNumber: '',
manufacturer: 'Apple Inc.',
product: 'Apple Internal Keyboard / Trackpad',
release: 549,
interface: -1,
usagePage: 1,
usage: 6 },
<and more>
HID.devices() and
new HID.HID() for detecting device plug/unplug
Both
HID.devices() and
new HID.HID() are relatively costly, each causing a USB (and potentially Bluetooth) enumeration. This takes time and OS resources. Doing either can slow down the read/write that you do in parallel with a device, and cause other USB devices to slow down too. This is how USB works.
If you are polling
HID.devices() or doing repeated
new HID.HID(vid,pid) to detect device plug / unplug, consider instead using node-usb-detection.
node-usb-detection uses OS-specific, non-bus enumeration ways to detect device plug / unplug.
Before a device can be read from or written to, it must be opened.
The
path can be determined by a prior HID.devices() call.
Use either the
path from the list returned by a prior call to
HID.devices():
var device = new HID.HID(path);
or open the first device matching a VID/PID pair:
var device = new HID.HID(vid,pid);
The
device variable will contain a handle to the device.
If an error occurs opening the device, an exception will be thrown.
A
node-hid device is an
EventEmitter.
While it shares some method names and usage patterns with
Readable and
Writable streams, it is not a stream and the semantics vary.
For example,
device.write does not take encoding or callback args and
device.pause does not do the same thing as
readable.pause.
There is also no
pipe method.
If you need to filter down the
HID.devices() list, you can use
standard Javascript array techniques:
var devices = HID.devices();
var deviceInfo = devices.find( function(d) {
var isTeensy = d.vendorId===0x16C0 && d.productId===0x0486;
return isTeensy && d.usagePage===0xFFAB && d.usage===0x200;
});
if( deviceInfo ) {
var device = new HID.HID( deviceInfo.path );
// ... use device
}
To receive FEATURE reports, use
device.getFeatureReport().
To receive INPUT reports, use
device.on("data",...).
A
node-hid device is an EventEmitter.
Reading from a device is performed by registering a "data" event handler:
device.on("data", function(data) {});
You can also listen for errors like this:
device.on("error", function(err) {});
For FEATURE reports:
var buf = device.getFeatureReport(reportId, reportLength)
Notes:
device.on("data") are asynchronous
device.getFeatureReport() are synchronous
device.close()
To send FEATURE reports, use
device.sendFeatureReport().
To send OUTPUT reports, use
device.write().
All writing is synchronous.
The ReportId is the first byte of the array sent to
device.sendFeatureReport() or
device.write(), meaning the array should be one byte bigger than your report.
If your device does NOT use numbered reports, set the first byte of the 0x00.
device.write([0x00, 0x01, 0x01, 0x05, 0xff, 0xff]);
device.sendFeatureReport( [0x01, 'c', 0, 0xff,0x33,0x00, 70,0, 0] );
Notes:
device.write() and
device.sendFeatureReport() return
number of bytes written + 1.
write() or
sendFeatureReport() must be the Report Id.
devices = HID.devices()
HID.setDriverType(type)
type can be
"hidraw" or
"libusb", defaults to
"hidraw"
device = new HID.HID(path)
device = new HID.HID(vid,pid)
device.on('data', function(data) {} )
data - Buffer - the data read from the device
device.on('error, function(error) {} )
error - The error Object emitted
device.write(data)
data - the data to be synchronously written to the device,
first byte is Report Id or 0x00 if not using numbered reports.
device.close()
device.pause()
data events.
device.resume()
This method will cause the HID device to resume emmitting
data events.
If no listeners are registered for the
data event, data will be lost.
When a
data event is registered for this HID device, this method will
be automatically called.
device.read(callback)
callback is of the form
callback(err, data)
device.readSync()
device.readTimeout(time_out)
time_out - timeout in milliseconds
device.sendFeatureReport(data)
data - data of HID feature report, with 0th byte being report_id (
[report_id,...])
device.getFeatureReport(report_id, report_length)
report_id - HID feature report id to get
report_length - length of report
device.setNonBlocking(no_block)
no_block - boolean. Set to
true to enable non-blocking reads
hid_set_nonblocking() in
hidapi
In general
node-hid is not thread-safe because the underlying C-library it wraps (
hidapi) is not thread-safe.
However,
node-hid is now reporting as minimally Context Aware to allow use in Electron v9+.
Until
node-hid (or
hidapi) is rewritten to be thread-safe, please constrain all accesses to it via a single thread.
node-hid cannot read
The following devices are unavailable to
node-hid because the OS owns them:
Most OSes will prevent USB HID keyboards or mice, or devices that appear as a keyboard to the OS. This includes many RFID scanners, barcode readers, USB HID scales, and many other devices. This is a security precaution. Otherwise, it would be trivial to build keyloggers.
Some keyboard-pretending devices like barcode or RFID readers can be configured to be in
"HID data" mode or "Serial / UART" mode. If in "HID Data" mode then
node-hid can access them,
if in "Serial / UART" mode, you should use
node-serialport instead.
See General notes above Keyboards
See General notes above about Keyboards
For reasons similar to mice & keyboards it appears you can't access this controller on Windows 10.
See General notes above about Keyboards
Most Linux distros use
udev to manage access to physical devices,
and USB HID devices are normally owned by the
root user.
To allow non-root access, you must create a udev rule for the device,
based on the devices vendorId and productId.
This rule is a text file placed in
/etc/udev/rules.d.
For an example HID device (say a blink(1) light with vendorId = 0x27b8 and productId = 0x01ed,
the rules file to support both
hidraw and
libusb would look like:
SUBSYSTEM=="input", GROUP="input", MODE="0666"
SUBSYSTEM=="usb", ATTRS{idVendor}=="27b8", ATTRS{idProduct}=="01ed", MODE:="666", GROUP="plugdev"
KERNEL=="hidraw*", ATTRS{idVendor}=="27b8", ATTRS{idProduct}=="01ed", MODE="0666", GROUP="plugdev"
Note that the values for idVendor and idProduct must be in hex and lower-case.
Save this file as
/etc/udev/rules.d/51-blink1.rules, unplug the HID device,
and reload the rules with:
sudo udevadm control --reload-rules
For a complete example, see the blink1 udev rules.
By default as of
node-hid@0.7.0, the hidraw driver is used to talk to HID devices. Before
node-hid@0.7.0, the more older but less capable libusb driver was used. With
hidraw Linux apps can now see
usage and
usagePage attributes of devices.
If you would still like to use the
libusb driver, then you can do either:
During runtime, you can use
HID.setDriverType('libusb') immediately after require()-ing
node-hid:
var HID = require('node-hid');
HID.setDriverType('libusb');
If you must have the libusb version and cannot use
setDriverType(),
you can install older node-hid or build from source:
npm install node-hid@0.5.7
or:
npm install node-hid --build-from-source --driver=libusb
To compile & develop locally or if
prebuild cannot download a pre-built
binary for you, you will need the following compiler tools and libraries:
apt install build-essential git pkg-config
apt install libudev-dev (Debian/Ubuntu) /
yum install libusbx-devel (Fedora)
apt install libusb-1.0-0 libusb-1.0-0-dev
pkg install git gcc gmake libiconv node npm
The below is slightly stale. The 2021 solution is to use the official NodeJs Windows installer and pick "install native module tools"
npm install --global windows-build-tools
%USERPROFILE%\.windows-build-tools\python27 to
PATH,
like PowerShell:
$env:Path += ";$env:USERPROFILE\.windows-build-tools\python27"
node-hid from source, for your projects
npm install node-hid --build-from-source
node-hid for
node-hid development
For example:
git clone https://github.com/node-hid/node-hid.git
cd node-hid # must change into node-hid directory
npm install -g rimraf # just so it doesn't get 'clean'ed
npm run prepublishOnly # get the needed hidapi submodule
npm install --build-from-source # rebuilds the module with C code
npm run showdevices # list connected HID devices
node ./src/show-devices.js # same as above
You may see some warnings from the C compiler as it compiles
hidapi (the underlying C library
node-hid uses).
This is expected.
For ease of development, there are also the scripts:
npm run gypclean # "node-gyp clean" clean gyp build directory
npm run gypconfigure # "node-gyp configure" configure makefiles
npm run gypbuild # "node-gyp build" build native code
node-hid for cross-compiling
When cross-compiling you need to override
node-hid's normal behavior
of using Linux
pkg-config to determine CLFAGS and LDFLAGS for
libusb.
To do this, you can use the
node-gyp variable
node_hid_no_pkg_config
and then invoke a
node-hid rebuild with either:
node-gyp rebuild --node_hid_no_pkg_config=1
or
npm gyprebuild --node_hid_no_pkg_config=1
node-hid
In your electron project, add
electron-rebuild to your
devDependencies.
Then in your package.json
scripts add:
"postinstall": "electron-rebuild"
This will cause
npm to rebuild
node-hid for the version of Node that is in Electron.
If you get an error similar to
The module "HID.node" was compiled against a different version of Node.js
then
electron-rebuild hasn't been run and Electron is trying to use
node-hid
compiled for Node.js and not for Electron.
If using
node-hid with
webpack or similar bundler, you may need to exclude
node-hid and other libraries with native code. In webpack, you say which
externals you have in your
webpack-config.js:
externals: {
"node-hid": 'commonjs node-hid'
}
Examples of
node-hid in Electron:
node-hid, should track latest Electron release
node-hid using electron-react-boilerplate
node-hid, showing packaging and signing
node-hid
Without knowing much about NW.js, a quick hacky solution that works is:
cd my-nwjs-app
npm install node-hid --save
npm install -g nw-gyp
cd node_modules/node-hid
nw-gyp rebuild --target=0.42.3 --arch=x64 // or whatever NW.js version you have
cd ../..
nwjs .
