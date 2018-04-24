Gzip and ungzip in Node.js

Tiny and easy to use wrapper around zlib.gzip and zlib.gunzip to support promises.

const compressed = await gzip( 'Hello World' );

Install

npm install node-gzip --save

Examples

With Promises

const {gzip, ungzip} = require ( 'node-gzip' ); gzip( 'Hello World' ) .then( ( compressed ) => { return ungzip(compressed); }) .then( ( decompressed ) => { console .log(decompressed.toString()); });

With async / await

const {gzip, ungzip} = require ( 'node-gzip' ); const compressed = await gzip( 'Hello World' ); const decompressed = await ungzip(compressed); console .log(decompressed.toString());

Options

Pass options just like with Zlib. See all options.

await gzip( 'Hello World' , {...});

Description

input: Buffer | TypedArray | DataView | ArrayBuffer | string

returns: Buffer

input: Buffer | TypedArray | DataView | ArrayBuffer | string

returns: Buffer

Use toString() after ungzip to convert the Buffer into a string.

Supports Node.js version 0.12 and higher.

License

node-gzip is MIT licensed.