node-gzip

by Rebsos
1.1.2 (see all)

Simply gzip and ungzip in Node.js with promises

118K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

node-gzip

Gzip and ungzip in Node.js

Tiny and easy to use wrapper around zlib.gzip and zlib.gunzip to support promises.

const compressed = await gzip('Hello World');

Install

npm install node-gzip --save

Examples

With Promises

const {gzip, ungzip} = require('node-gzip');

gzip('Hello World')
  .then((compressed) => {
    return ungzip(compressed);
  })
  .then((decompressed) => {
    console.log(decompressed.toString());     //Hello World
  });

With async / await

const {gzip, ungzip} = require('node-gzip');

const compressed = await gzip('Hello World');

const decompressed = await ungzip(compressed);

console.log(decompressed.toString());        //Hello World

Options

Pass options just like with Zlib. See all options.

await gzip('Hello World', {...});

Description

gzip(input[,options])

  • input: Buffer | TypedArray | DataView | ArrayBuffer | string
  • returns: Buffer

ungzip(input[,options])

  • input: Buffer | TypedArray | DataView | ArrayBuffer | string
  • returns: Buffer

Use toString() after ungzip to convert the Buffer into a string.

Supports Node.js version 0.12 and higher.

License

node-gzip is MIT licensed.

