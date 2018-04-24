Gzip and ungzip in Node.js
Tiny and easy to use wrapper around zlib.gzip and zlib.gunzip to support promises.
const compressed = await gzip('Hello World');
npm install node-gzip --save
const {gzip, ungzip} = require('node-gzip');
gzip('Hello World')
.then((compressed) => {
return ungzip(compressed);
})
.then((decompressed) => {
console.log(decompressed.toString()); //Hello World
});
const {gzip, ungzip} = require('node-gzip');
const compressed = await gzip('Hello World');
const decompressed = await ungzip(compressed);
console.log(decompressed.toString()); //Hello World
Pass options just like with Zlib. See all options.
await gzip('Hello World', {...});
Buffer | TypedArray | DataView | ArrayBuffer | string
Buffer
Buffer | TypedArray | DataView | ArrayBuffer | string
Buffer
Use
toString() after
ungzip to convert the Buffer into a string.
Supports Node.js version 0.12 and higher.
node-gzip is MIT licensed.