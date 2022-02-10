node-gyp - Node.js native addon build tool
node-gyp is a cross-platform command-line tool written in Node.js for
compiling native addon modules for Node.js. It contains a vendored copy of the
gyp-next project that was previously used
by the Chromium team, extended to support the development of Node.js native addons.
Note that
node-gyp is not used to build Node.js itself.
Multiple target versions of Node.js are supported (i.e.
0.8, ...,
4,
5,
6,
etc.), regardless of what version of Node.js is actually installed on your system
(
node-gyp downloads the necessary development files or headers for the target version).
You can install
node-gyp using
npm:
npm install -g node-gyp
Depending on your operating system, you will need to install:
make
ATTENTION: If your Mac has been upgraded to macOS Catalina (10.15), please read macOS_Catalina.md.
XCode Command Line Tools which will install
clang,
clang++, and
make.
XCode Command Line Tools standalone by running
xcode-select --install. -- OR --
Xcode -> Open Developer Tool -> More Developer Tools....
Install the current version of Python from the Microsoft Store package.
Install tools and configuration manually:
Install Visual C++ Build Environment: Visual Studio Build Tools (using "Visual C++ build tools" workload) or Visual Studio Community (using the "Desktop development with C++" workload)
Launch cmd,
npm config set msvs_version 2017
If the above steps didn't work for you, please visit Microsoft's Node.js Guidelines for Windows for additional tips.
To target native ARM64 Node.js on Windows 10 on ARM, add the components "Visual C++ compilers and libraries for ARM64" and "Visual C++ ATL for ARM64".
node-gyp requires that you have installed a compatible version of Python, one of: v3.7, v3.8,
v3.9, or v3.10. If you have multiple Python versions installed, you can identify which Python
version
node-gyp should use in one of the following ways:
--python command-line option, e.g.:
node-gyp <command> --python /path/to/executable/python
node-gyp is called by way of
npm, and you have multiple versions of
Python installed, then you can set
npm's 'python' config key to the appropriate
value:
npm config set python /path/to/executable/python
If the
PYTHON environment variable is set to the path of a Python executable,
then that version will be used, if it is a compatible version.
If the
NODE_GYP_FORCE_PYTHON environment variable is set to the path of a
Python executable, it will be used instead of any of the other configured or
builtin Python search paths. If it's not a compatible version, no further
searching will be done.
When building modules for thid party Node.js runtimes like Electron, which have
different build configurations from the official Node.js distribution, you
should use
--dist-url or
--nodedir flags to specify the headers of the
runtime to build for.
Also when
--dist-url or
--nodedir flags are passed, node-gyp will use the
config.gypi shipped in the headers distribution to generate build
configurations, which is different from the default mode that would use the
process.config object of the running Node.js instance.
Some old versions of Electron shipped malformed
config.gypi in their headers
distributions, and you might need to pass
--force-process-config to node-gyp
to work around configuration errors.
To compile your native addon, first go to its root directory:
cd my_node_addon
The next step is to generate the appropriate project build files for the current
platform. Use
configure for that:
node-gyp configure
Auto-detection fails for Visual C++ Build Tools 2015, so
--msvs_version=2015
needs to be added (not needed when run by npm as configured above):
node-gyp configure --msvs_version=2015
Note: The
configure step looks for a
binding.gyp file in the current
directory to process. See below for instructions on creating a
binding.gyp file.
Now you will have either a
Makefile (on Unix platforms) or a
vcxproj file
(on Windows) in the
build/ directory. Next, invoke the
build command:
node-gyp build
Now you have your compiled
.node bindings file! The compiled bindings end up
in
build/Debug/ or
build/Release/, depending on the build mode. At this point,
you can require the
.node file with Node.js and run your tests!
Note: To create a Debug build of the bindings file, pass the
--debug (or
-d) switch when running either the
configure,
build or
rebuild commands.
binding.gyp file
A
binding.gyp file describes the configuration to build your module, in a
JSON-like format. This file gets placed in the root of your package, alongside
package.json.
A barebones
gyp file appropriate for building a Node.js addon could look like:
{
"targets": [
{
"target_name": "binding",
"sources": [ "src/binding.cc" ]
}
]
}
The docs directory contains additional documentation on specific node-gyp topics that may be useful if you are experiencing problems installing or building addons using node-gyp.
Some additional resources for Node.js native addons and writing
gyp configuration files:
node-gyp responds to the following commands:
|Command
|Description
help
|Shows the help dialog
build
|Invokes
make/
msbuild.exe and builds the native addon
clean
|Removes the
build directory if it exists
configure
|Generates project build files for the current platform
rebuild
|Runs
clean,
configure and
build all in a row
install
|Installs Node.js header files for the given version
list
|Lists the currently installed Node.js header versions
remove
|Removes the Node.js header files for the given version
node-gyp accepts the following command options:
|Command
|Description
-j n,
--jobs n
|Run
make in parallel. The value
max will use all available CPU cores
--target=v6.2.1
|Node.js version to build for (default is
process.version)
--silly,
--loglevel=silly
|Log all progress to console
--verbose,
--loglevel=verbose
|Log most progress to console
--silent,
--loglevel=silent
|Don't log anything to console
debug,
--debug
|Make Debug build (default is
Release)
--release,
--no-debug
|Make Release build
-C $dir,
--directory=$dir
|Run command in different directory
--make=$make
|Override
make command (e.g.
gmake)
--thin=yes
|Enable thin static libraries
--arch=$arch
|Set target architecture (e.g. ia32)
--tarball=$path
|Get headers from a local tarball
--devdir=$path
|SDK download directory (default is OS cache directory)
--ensure
|Don't reinstall headers if already present
--dist-url=$url
|Download header tarball from custom URL
--proxy=$url
|Set HTTP(S) proxy for downloading header tarball
--noproxy=$urls
|Set urls to ignore proxies when downloading header tarball
--cafile=$cafile
|Override default CA chain (to download tarball)
--nodedir=$path
|Set the path to the node source code
--python=$path
|Set path to the Python binary
--msvs_version=$version
|Set Visual Studio version (Windows only)
--solution=$solution
|Set Visual Studio Solution version (Windows only)
--force-process-config
|Force using runtime's
process.config object to generate
config.gypi file
Use the form
npm_config_OPTION_NAME for any of the command options listed
above (dashes in option names should be replaced by underscores).
For example, to set
devdir equal to
/tmp/.gyp, you would:
Run this on Unix:
export npm_config_devdir=/tmp/.gyp
Or this on Windows:
set npm_config_devdir=c:\temp\.gyp
npm configuration
Use the form
OPTION_NAME for any of the command options listed above.
For example, to set
devdir equal to
/tmp/.gyp, you would run:
npm config set [--global] devdir /tmp/.gyp
Note: Configuration set via
npm will only be used when
node-gyp
is run via
npm, not when
node-gyp is run directly.
node-gyp is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE
file for details.