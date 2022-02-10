node-gyp - Node.js native addon build tool

node-gyp is a cross-platform command-line tool written in Node.js for compiling native addon modules for Node.js. It contains a vendored copy of the gyp-next project that was previously used by the Chromium team, extended to support the development of Node.js native addons.

Note that node-gyp is not used to build Node.js itself.

Multiple target versions of Node.js are supported (i.e. 0.8 , ..., 4 , 5 , 6 , etc.), regardless of what version of Node.js is actually installed on your system ( node-gyp downloads the necessary development files or headers for the target version).

Features

The same build commands work on any of the supported platforms

Supports the targeting of different versions of Node.js

Installation

You can install node-gyp using npm :

npm install -g node-gyp

Depending on your operating system, you will need to install:

On Unix

Python v3.7, v3.8, v3.9, or v3.10

make

A proper C/C++ compiler toolchain, like GCC

On macOS

ATTENTION: If your Mac has been upgraded to macOS Catalina (10.15), please read macOS_Catalina.md.

Python v3.7, v3.8, v3.9, or v3.10

XCode Command Line Tools which will install clang , clang++ , and make . Install the XCode Command Line Tools standalone by running xcode-select --install . -- OR -- Alternatively, if you already have the full Xcode installed, you can install the Command Line Tools under the menu Xcode -> Open Developer Tool -> More Developer Tools... .

which will install , , and .

On Windows

Install the current version of Python from the Microsoft Store package.

Install tools and configuration manually:

Install Visual C++ Build Environment: Visual Studio Build Tools (using "Visual C++ build tools" workload) or Visual Studio Community (using the "Desktop development with C++" workload)

Launch cmd, npm config set msvs_version 2017 If the above steps didn't work for you, please visit Microsoft's Node.js Guidelines for Windows for additional tips. To target native ARM64 Node.js on Windows 10 on ARM, add the components "Visual C++ compilers and libraries for ARM64" and "Visual C++ ATL for ARM64".

Configuring Python Dependency

node-gyp requires that you have installed a compatible version of Python, one of: v3.7, v3.8, v3.9, or v3.10. If you have multiple Python versions installed, you can identify which Python version node-gyp should use in one of the following ways:

by setting the --python command-line option, e.g.:

node-gyp < command > --python /path/to/executable/python

If node-gyp is called by way of npm , and you have multiple versions of Python installed, then you can set npm 's 'python' config key to the appropriate value:

npm config set python /path/to/executable/python

If the PYTHON environment variable is set to the path of a Python executable, then that version will be used, if it is a compatible version. If the NODE_GYP_FORCE_PYTHON environment variable is set to the path of a Python executable, it will be used instead of any of the other configured or builtin Python search paths. If it's not a compatible version, no further searching will be done.

Build for Third Party Node.js Runtimes

When building modules for thid party Node.js runtimes like Electron, which have different build configurations from the official Node.js distribution, you should use --dist-url or --nodedir flags to specify the headers of the runtime to build for.

Also when --dist-url or --nodedir flags are passed, node-gyp will use the config.gypi shipped in the headers distribution to generate build configurations, which is different from the default mode that would use the process.config object of the running Node.js instance.

Some old versions of Electron shipped malformed config.gypi in their headers distributions, and you might need to pass --force-process-config to node-gyp to work around configuration errors.

How to Use

To compile your native addon, first go to its root directory:

cd my_node_addon

The next step is to generate the appropriate project build files for the current platform. Use configure for that:

node-gyp configure

Auto-detection fails for Visual C++ Build Tools 2015, so --msvs_version=2015 needs to be added (not needed when run by npm as configured above):

node-gyp configure --msvs_version=2015

Note: The configure step looks for a binding.gyp file in the current directory to process. See below for instructions on creating a binding.gyp file.

Now you will have either a Makefile (on Unix platforms) or a vcxproj file (on Windows) in the build/ directory. Next, invoke the build command:

node-gyp build

Now you have your compiled .node bindings file! The compiled bindings end up in build/Debug/ or build/Release/ , depending on the build mode. At this point, you can require the .node file with Node.js and run your tests!

Note: To create a Debug build of the bindings file, pass the --debug (or -d ) switch when running either the configure , build or rebuild commands.

The binding.gyp file

A binding.gyp file describes the configuration to build your module, in a JSON-like format. This file gets placed in the root of your package, alongside package.json .

A barebones gyp file appropriate for building a Node.js addon could look like:

{ "targets" : [ { "target_name" : "binding" , "sources" : [ "src/binding.cc" ] } ] }

Further reading

The docs directory contains additional documentation on specific node-gyp topics that may be useful if you are experiencing problems installing or building addons using node-gyp.

Some additional resources for Node.js native addons and writing gyp configuration files:

Commands

node-gyp responds to the following commands:

Command Description help Shows the help dialog build Invokes make / msbuild.exe and builds the native addon clean Removes the build directory if it exists configure Generates project build files for the current platform rebuild Runs clean , configure and build all in a row install Installs Node.js header files for the given version list Lists the currently installed Node.js header versions remove Removes the Node.js header files for the given version

Command Options

node-gyp accepts the following command options:

Command Description -j n , --jobs n Run make in parallel. The value max will use all available CPU cores --target=v6.2.1 Node.js version to build for (default is process.version ) --silly , --loglevel=silly Log all progress to console --verbose , --loglevel=verbose Log most progress to console --silent , --loglevel=silent Don't log anything to console debug , --debug Make Debug build (default is Release ) --release , --no-debug Make Release build -C $dir , --directory=$dir Run command in different directory --make=$make Override make command (e.g. gmake ) --thin=yes Enable thin static libraries --arch=$arch Set target architecture (e.g. ia32) --tarball=$path Get headers from a local tarball --devdir=$path SDK download directory (default is OS cache directory) --ensure Don't reinstall headers if already present --dist-url=$url Download header tarball from custom URL --proxy=$url Set HTTP(S) proxy for downloading header tarball --noproxy=$urls Set urls to ignore proxies when downloading header tarball --cafile=$cafile Override default CA chain (to download tarball) --nodedir=$path Set the path to the node source code --python=$path Set path to the Python binary --msvs_version=$version Set Visual Studio version (Windows only) --solution=$solution Set Visual Studio Solution version (Windows only) --force-process-config Force using runtime's process.config object to generate config.gypi file

Configuration

Environment variables

Use the form npm_config_OPTION_NAME for any of the command options listed above (dashes in option names should be replaced by underscores).

For example, to set devdir equal to /tmp/.gyp , you would:

Run this on Unix:

export npm_config_devdir=/tmp/.gyp

Or this on Windows:

set npm_config_devdir=c:\temp\.gyp

npm configuration

Use the form OPTION_NAME for any of the command options listed above.

For example, to set devdir equal to /tmp/.gyp , you would run:

npm config set [--global] devdir /tmp/.gyp

Note: Configuration set via npm will only be used when node-gyp is run via npm , not when node-gyp is run directly.

License