openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ngi

node-gyp-install

by Mathias Buus
2.2.0 (see all)

Manually download node/iojs header files for usage with node-gyp.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

318

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-gyp-install

Manually download node/iojs header files for usage with node-gyp.

npm install -g node-gyp-install

build status

Usage

To download the node/iojs header files for the node/iojs version you currently have installed simply run

node-gyp-install

Afterwards installing native modules that uses node-gyp using iojs should just work

node-gyp-install
npm install level # does not explode \o/

Per default node-gyp-install will install header files for your current node version. To see all available options see node-gyp-install --help.

Download From Mirrors

To use a mirror of the node/iojs header files, set $NVM_NODEJS_ORG_MIRROR and $NVM_IOJS_ORG_MIRROR.

Take an example for users from China:

export NVM_NODEJS_ORG_MIRROR=http://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/node
export NVM_IOJS_ORG_MIRROR=http://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/iojs

Download From Secure Mirrors

To use private mirrors that need some https/tls configuration e.g. for client authentification you can pass some more environment settings:

export NODE_GYP_INSTALL_PASSPHRASE=mysecret
export NODE_GYP_INSTALL_REJECTUNAUTHORIZED=false
export NODE_GYP_INSTALL_PFX=/path/to/my/key.p12
export NODE_GYP_INSTALL_CERT=/path/to/my/cert.crt
export NODE_GYP_INSTALL_KEY=/path/to/my/key.key
export NODE_GYP_INSTALL_CA=/path/to/my/ca.crt

This variables refers to the according options of the https.request() function. Please have a look to nodejs tls api documentation for more details.

Programmatic usage

You can also use this as a module

var install = require('node-gyp-install')
install(function (err) {
  console.log('header files installed', err)
})

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial