Manually download node/iojs header files for usage with node-gyp.

npm install -g node-gyp-install

Usage

To download the node/iojs header files for the node/iojs version you currently have installed simply run

node-gyp-install

Afterwards installing native modules that uses node-gyp using iojs should just work

node-gyp-install npm install level

Per default node-gyp-install will install header files for your current node version. To see all available options see node-gyp-install --help .

Download From Mirrors

To use a mirror of the node/iojs header files, set $NVM_NODEJS_ORG_MIRROR and $NVM_IOJS_ORG_MIRROR .

Take an example for users from China:

export NVM_NODEJS_ORG_MIRROR=http://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/node export NVM_IOJS_ORG_MIRROR=http://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/iojs

Download From Secure Mirrors

To use private mirrors that need some https/tls configuration e.g. for client authentification you can pass some more environment settings:

export NODE_GYP_INSTALL_PASSPHRASE=mysecret export NODE_GYP_INSTALL_REJECTUNAUTHORIZED= false export NODE_GYP_INSTALL_PFX=/path/to/my/key.p12 export NODE_GYP_INSTALL_CERT=/path/to/my/cert.crt export NODE_GYP_INSTALL_KEY=/path/to/my/key.key export NODE_GYP_INSTALL_CA=/path/to/my/ca.crt

This variables refers to the according options of the https.request() function. Please have a look to nodejs tls api documentation for more details.

Programmatic usage

You can also use this as a module

var install = require ( 'node-gyp-install' ) install( function ( err ) { console .log( 'header files installed' , err) })

License

MIT