Manually download node/iojs header files for usage with node-gyp.
npm install -g node-gyp-install
To download the node/iojs header files for the node/iojs version you currently have installed simply run
node-gyp-install
Afterwards installing native modules that uses node-gyp using iojs should just work
node-gyp-install
npm install level # does not explode \o/
Per default node-gyp-install will install header files for your current node version.
To see all available options see
node-gyp-install --help.
To use a mirror of the node/iojs header files, set
$NVM_NODEJS_ORG_MIRROR and
$NVM_IOJS_ORG_MIRROR.
Take an example for users from China:
export NVM_NODEJS_ORG_MIRROR=http://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/node
export NVM_IOJS_ORG_MIRROR=http://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/iojs
To use private mirrors that need some https/tls configuration e.g. for client authentification you can pass some more environment settings:
export NODE_GYP_INSTALL_PASSPHRASE=mysecret
export NODE_GYP_INSTALL_REJECTUNAUTHORIZED=false
export NODE_GYP_INSTALL_PFX=/path/to/my/key.p12
export NODE_GYP_INSTALL_CERT=/path/to/my/cert.crt
export NODE_GYP_INSTALL_KEY=/path/to/my/key.key
export NODE_GYP_INSTALL_CA=/path/to/my/ca.crt
This variables refers to the according options of the https.request() function. Please have a look to nodejs tls api documentation for more details.
You can also use this as a module
var install = require('node-gyp-install')
install(function (err) {
console.log('header files installed', err)
})
MIT