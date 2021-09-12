Build tool and bindings loader for
node-gypthat supports prebuilds.
npm install node-gyp-build
Use together with
prebuildify to easily support prebuilds for your native modules.
Note. Prebuild names have changed in
prebuildify@3and
node-gyp-build@4. Please see the documentation below.
node-gyp-build works similar to
node-gyp build except that it will check if a build or prebuild is present before rebuilding your project.
It's main intended use is as an npm install script and bindings loader for native modules that bundle prebuilds using
prebuildify.
First add
node-gyp-build as an install script to your native project
{
...
"scripts": {
"install": "node-gyp-build"
}
}
Then in your
index.js, instead of using the
bindings module use
node-gyp-build to load your binding.
var binding = require('node-gyp-build')(__dirname)
If you do these two things and bundle prebuilds with
prebuildify your native module will work for most platforms
without having to compile on install time AND will work in both node and electron without the need to recompile between usage.
Users can override
node-gyp-build and force compiling by doing
npm install --build-from-source.
Prebuilds will be attempted loaded from
MODULE_PATH/prebuilds/... and then next
EXEC_PATH/prebuilds/... (the latter allowing use with
zeit/pkg)
If so desired you can bundle more specific flavors, for example
musl builds to support Alpine, or targeting a numbered ARM architecture version.
These prebuilds can be bundled in addition to generic prebuilds;
node-gyp-build will try to find the most specific flavor first. Prebuild filenames are composed of tags. The runtime tag takes precedence, as does an
abi tag over
napi. For more details on tags, please see
prebuildify.
Values for the
libc and
armv tags are auto-detected but can be overridden through the
LIBC and
ARM_VERSION environment variables, respectively.
MIT