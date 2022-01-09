GNOME Gtk+ bindings for NodeJS
Node-Gtk is a gobject-introspection library for nodejs. It makes it possible to use any introspected library, such as Gtk+, usable. It is similar in essence to GJS or PyGObject. Please note this project is currently in a beta state and is being developed. Any contributors willing to help will be welcomed.
Supported Node.js versions: 12, 14, 15, 16 (other versions should work but are untested)
Pre-built binaries available for: Linux, macOS
Below is a minimal example of how to use the code, but take a look at our template or at react-gtk to bootstrap your project.
const gi = require('node-gtk')
const Gtk = gi.require('Gtk', '3.0')
gi.startLoop()
Gtk.init()
const win = new Gtk.Window()
win.on('destroy', () => Gtk.mainQuit())
win.on('delete-event', () => false)
win.setDefaultSize(200, 80)
win.add(new Gtk.Label({ label: 'Hello Gtk+' }))
win.showAll()
Gtk.main()
See our examples folder for more examples, and in particular the browser demo source for a more complex application.
Note that prebuilt binaries are available for common systems, in those cases building is not necessary.
git
nodejs@10 or higher
python2 (for
node-gyp)
gcc@8 or higher, or
clang)
In the not-working-yet Windows platform, all dependencies must be available under MSYS2 shell.
Install basic dependencies.
sudo apt-get install \
build-essential git \
gobject-introspection \
libgirepository1.0-dev \
libcairo2 \
libcairo2-dev
At this point
npm install node-gtk should already install, fallback and build
node-gtk without problems.
Install basic dependencies:
sudo dnf install \
@development-tools \
nodejs \
gobject-introspection \
gtk3 \
cairo
After installing of packages, run
npm install node-gtk.
The following should be the bare minimum to be able to build the project.
pacman -S --needed \
base-devel git \
nodejs npm \
gtk3 gobject-introspection \
cairo
Feel free to install all
base-devel utilities.
After installing those packages,
npm install node-gtk would do.
Assuming you have brew installed, the following has been successfully tested on El Captain.
brew install git node gobject-introspection gtk+3 cairo
At this point
npm install node-gtk should already install, fallback and build
node-gtk without problems.
If you'd like to test everything builds and work properly, after installing and building you can run any of the examples:
node ./examples/hello-gtk.js
If you'll see a little window saying hello that's it: it works!
Please note in macOS the window doesn't automatically open above other windows. Try Cmd + Tab if you don't see it.
If you'd like to test
./examples/browser.js you'll need WebKit2 GTK+ libary.
apt-get install libwebkit2gtk-3.0 (
4.0 works too) and try it out.
sudo dnf install webkit2gtk3
pacman -S --needed webkitgtk and try it out.
webkitgtk was removed from homebrew
Once installed, you can
./examples/browser.js google.com or any other page, and you might try the dark theme out too:
# macOS needs to have the Adwaita theme installed
# brew install adwaita-icon-theme
# Usage: ./examples/browser.js <url> [theme]
./examples/browser.js google.com dark
Following how to setup the configuration to at least try building this project.
Mandatory dependency is Visual Studio Community or Express with a C++ compiler (open a new C++ project and install it via IDE if necessary).
The easiest/tested way to at least try building this repository is within a MinGW shell provided by the MSYS2 installer.
Once VS and its C++ compiler is available and MSYS2 installed, launch the MinGW shell.
# update the system
# in case of errors, wait for the update to complete
# then close and open again MingW shell
pacman -Syyu --noconfirm
# install git, gtk3 and extra dependencie
pacman -S --needed --noconfirm git mingw-w64-$(uname -m)-{gtk3,gobject-introspection,pkg-config,cairo}
# where to put the repository clone?
# pick your flder or use ~/oss (Open Source Software)
mkdir -p ~/oss/
cd ~/oss
# clone node-gtk there
git clone https://github.com/romgrk/node-gtk
cd node-gtk
# first run might take a while
GYP_MSVS_VERSION=2015 npm install
The
GYP_MSVS_VERSION could be 2010, 2012, 2013 or 2015.
Please verify which version you should use
In case you are launching the general executable without knowing the correct platform, the binary path might not be available.
In such case
python won't be available either, and you can check via
which python command.
If not found, you need to export the platform related binary path:
# example for the 32bit version
export PATH="/mingw32/bin:$PATH"
npm run install
This should do the trick. You can also check if there is any python at all via
pacman -Qs python.
Please remember
python2 is the one needed.
Right now there are few gotchas and the build will most likely fail. Please help with a PR if you know how to solve the issue, thank you!
If you'd like to help, we'd be more than happy to have support. To setup your development environment, you can
run
npm run configure. You can then build the project with
npm run build.
Don't hesitate to join our Discord channel.