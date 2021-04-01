Simple gRPC client on NodeJS v1.5.0
metadata is supported.
Now are supported packages which have dots or style of inverse DNS like:
com.github.nodegrpcclient.
runService('TaskName', dataToSend, callback, options);
listMethods();
The dynamic methods are the methods of the GRPC, then, its depends of your definition on your proto file.
task1Async(data, callback, options);.
await task2Sync(data, options);.
task3Stream(data, options).on('data', callback);
syntax = "proto3";
package packageservice;
message ExampleRequest {
string id = 1;
string text = 2;
}
message ExampleResponse {
int32 send = 1;
string message = 2;
}
service Theservice {
rpc Task1 (ExampleRequest) returns (ExampleResponse);
rpc Task2 (ExampleRequest) returns (ExampleResponse);
}
Where
const GRPCClient = require('node-grpc-client');
const myClient = new GRPCClient(<protoPath>, <packageName>, <serviceName>, <url>);
const path = require('path');
const PROTO_PATH = path.resolve(__dirname, '../example.proto');
const GRPCClient = require('node-grpc-client');
const myClient = new GRPCClient(PROTO_PATH, 'packageservice', 'Theservice', 'localhost:3000');
const dataToSend = {
id: 'abc123',
text: 'Hello world'
};
// options is optional and is supported from version 1.5.0
const options = {
metadata: {
hello: 'world'
}
};
myClient.runService('Task1', dataToSend, (err, res) => {
console.log('Service response ', res);
}, options);
const path = require('path');
const PROTO_PATH = path.resolve(__dirname, '../example.proto');
const GRPCClient = require('node-grpc-client');
const myClient = new GRPCClient(PROTO_PATH, 'packageservice', 'Theservice', 'localhost:3000');
const dataToSend = {
id: 'abc123',
text: 'Hello world'
};
// options is optional and is supported from version 1.5.0
const options = {
metadata: {
hello: 'world'
}
};
myClient.task1Async(dataToSend, (err, res) => {
console.log('Service response ', res);
}, options);
const path = require('path');
const PROTO_PATH = path.resolve(__dirname, '../example.proto');
const GRPCClient = require('node-grpc-client');
const myClient = new GRPCClient(PROTO_PATH, 'packageservice', 'Theservice', 'localhost:3000');
const dataToSend = {
id: 'abc123',
text: 'Hello world'
};
// options is optional and is supported from version 1.5.0
const options = {
metadata: {
hello: 'world'
}
};
(async function () {
const response1 = await myClient.task1Sync(dataToSend, options);
console.log('The answer of request 1: ', response1);
const response2 = await myClient.task2Sync(dataToSend);
console.log('The answer of request 2: ', response2);
})();
Some gRPC methods return a stream. This allows subscription-based push communication between the server and the client, where the server can push data to the client.
You can use the dynamic stream method for this. For example, if the server has a gRPC method Task3 that returns a stream:
// options is optional and is supported from version 1.5.0
const options = {
metadata: {
hello: 'world'
}
};
const stream = myClient.task3Stream(dataToSend, options);
stream.on('data', (data) => console.log(data));
Options is a feature added in version 1.5.0.
{};
metadata is a property added to options in version 1.5.0.
const options = {
metadata: {
myheader: 'testing metadata', //string
myheader2: '2', // string
'myheader-bin': myBuffer // buffer
}
}