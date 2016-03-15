This library is inspired by logstash grok filter but it's not a port of it.

More details about usage and implementation here https://memz.co/parsing-log-files-node-js-regex-grok/

This is a templating library that helps reusing existing regular expressions and constructing new, more complex one. The primary goal was to help parsing and transforming plain text logs into JSON objects (one line => one object) based on provided template.

Install

Install locally: npm install node-grok .

Quick start

Following simple snippet

var p = '%{IP:client} \\[%{TIMESTAMP_ISO8601:timestamp}\\] "%{WORD:method} %{URIHOST:site}%{URIPATHPARAM:url}" %{INT:code} %{INT:request} %{INT:response} - %{NUMBER:took} \\[%{DATA:cache}\\] "%{DATA:mtag}" "%{DATA:agent}"' ; var str = '203.35.135.165 [2016-03-15T12:42:04+11:00] "GET memz.co/cloud/" 304 962 0 - 0.003 [MISS] "-" "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_10_5) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/48.0.2564.116 Safari/537.36"' ; require ( 'node-grok' ).loadDefault( function ( patterns ) { var pattern = patterns.createPattern(p); pattern.parse(str, function ( err, obj ) { console .log(obj); }); });

will transform string

203.35 .135 .165 [2016-03-15T12:42:04+11:00] "GET memz.co/cloud/" 304 962 0 - 0.003 [MISS] "-" "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_10_5) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/48.0.2564.116 Safari/537.36"

into object

{ "client" : "203.35.135.165" , "timestamp" : "2016-03-15T12:42:04+11:00" , "method" : "GET" , "site" : "memz.co" , "url" : "/cloud/" , "code" : "304" , "request" : "962" , "response" : "0" , "took" : "0.003" , "cache" : "MISS" , "mtag" : "-" , "agent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_10_5) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/48.0.2564.116 Safari/537.36" }

Synchronous version of code

var p = '%{IP:client} \\[%{TIMESTAMP_ISO8601:timestamp}\\] "%{WORD:method} %{URIHOST:site}%{URIPATHPARAM:url}" %{INT:code} %{INT:request} %{INT:response} - %{NUMBER:took} \\[%{DATA:cache}\\] "%{DATA:mtag}" "%{DATA:agent}"' ; var str = '203.35.135.165 [2016-03-15T12:42:04+11:00] "GET memz.co/cloud/" 304 962 0 - 0.003 [MISS] "-" "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_10_5) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/48.0.2564.116 Safari/537.36"' ; var patterns = require ( 'node-grok' ).loadDefaultSync(); var pattern = patterns.createPattern(p); console .log(pattern.parseSync(str));

API

loadDefault([loadModules,] callback) - creates new pattern collection including all built-in patterns from ./patterns folder. By providing loadModules parameter you can limit number of loaded patterns: loadDefault(['grok-patterns'] ,...); . Callback receives patterns collection filled in with default templates: function(err, patterns) .

loadDefaultSync([loadModules]) - creates new default pattern collection and returns it GrokCollection .

new GrokCollection() - creates a new empty pattern collection.

GrokCollection.createPattern(expression, [id]) - creates new pattern and adds it to the collection. Find out more about pattern syntax here and about regular expression syntax here

GrokCollection.getPattern(id) - returns existing pattern GrokPattern

GrokCollection.load(filePath, callback) - asynchronously loads patterns from file. Callback is function(err) .

GrokCollection.loadSync(filePath) - loads patterns from file and returns number of newly loaded patterns number

GrokPattern.parse(str, callback) - parses string using corresponding pattern. Callback function receives optional error and resulting object result: function(error, result)

GrokPattern.parseSync(str) - parses string using corresponding pattern and returns resulting object object

License

ISC License (ISC)

Copyright (c) 2015, Andrey Chausenko andrey.chausenko@gmail.com

Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.