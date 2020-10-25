Gracefully handle your modular NodeJS application's shutdown (termination), using dependencies.

Process signals captured: SIGINT , SIGTERM , SIGQUIT .

Example

It doesn't matter in which order and where you define these graceful handlers, node-graceful-shutdown will handle them appropriately and exit the process once all of them are processed.

import { onShutdown } from "node-graceful-shutdown" ; onShutdown( "http-server" , async function ( ) { }); onShutdown( "message-bus" , [ "http-server" ], async function ( ) { }); onShutdown( "database" , [ "http-server" , "message-bus" ], async function ( ) { });

Or, if you have all your modules as exports and they all shutdown one after another, this will work at its best in your application's main.js :

import { onShutdown } from "node-graceful-shutdown" ; import { startModule1, startModule2, stopModule1, stopModule2 } from "./src" ; export const startMyApp = async () => { await startModule1(); await startModule2(); }; export const stopMyApp = async () => { await stopModule1(); await stopModule2(); }; onShutdown(stopMyApp);

Features and Guidelines

This library, along existing ones, allow your application to be modular. You define a cleanup callback in-place, in the same module, where initialization happens. In addition, it allows specifying the order

Recommendations:

Please, do not use this module in libraries (packages). It is intended for end applications only (see why in 5. ). Once imported, onShutdown is application-wide (in terms of a single process), so the callbacks and their dependencies will see each other when imported from multiple files. Circular shutdown handler dependencies will throw an error immediately once declared. There's also an onShutdownError export which takes an error as an argument when any of assigned shutdown handlers throw an error (added for very-very prudent programmers only). Importing this module deletes existing handlers ( SIGINT , SIGTERM , SIGQUIT ) if there are any. This is intended as other custom handlers can exit the process at any time. You may also consider defining constants in your application, instead of string arguments (names).

Licence

MIT © Nikita Savchenko