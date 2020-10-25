Gracefully handle your modular NodeJS application's shutdown (termination), using dependencies.
Process signals captured:
SIGINT,
SIGTERM,
SIGQUIT.
It doesn't matter in which order and where you define these graceful handlers,
node-graceful-shutdown will
handle them appropriately and exit the process once all of them are processed.
import { onShutdown } from "node-graceful-shutdown";
// module1.js
onShutdown("http-server", async function () {
// Stop your http server here.
});
// module2.js
onShutdown("message-bus", ["http-server"], async function () {
// Close your RabbitMQ connection here ONLY AFTER http server's onShutdown completed.
});
// moduleX.js
onShutdown("database", ["http-server", "message-bus"], async function () {
// Shut down your database here, ONLY AFTER http-server and message-bus are completed.
});
// After all handlers are processed without errors, process exits with code 0.
// Otherwise it exits with exit code 42759, or exit code 42758 if there are any errors in assigned shutdown handlers.
// If some of specified dependencies are not defined (like when "http-server" is missing in the above example),
// node-graceful-shutdown will run the current handler without waiting for the undefined dependency.
Or, if you have all your modules as exports and they all shutdown one after another,
this will work at its best in your application's
main.js:
import { onShutdown } from "node-graceful-shutdown";
import { startModule1, startModule2, stopModule1, stopModule2 /*, ...*/ } from "./src";
export const startMyApp = async () => {
await startModule1();
await startModule2();
};
export const stopMyApp = async () => {
// Stop modules one after another.
await stopModule1();
await stopModule2();
// ...
};
// Handle application's shutdown.
onShutdown(stopMyApp);
This library, along existing ones, allow your application to be modular. You define a cleanup callback in-place, in the same module, where initialization happens. In addition, it allows specifying the order
Recommendations:
onShutdown is application-wide (in terms of a single process), so the callbacks and their dependencies will see each other when imported from multiple files.
onShutdownError export which takes an error as an argument when any of assigned shutdown handlers throw an error (added for very-very prudent programmers only).
