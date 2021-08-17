node-graceful is a small helper module without dependencies that aims to ease graceful exit of complex node programs including async waiting on multiple independent modules.
Installation:
npm i -S node-graceful
yarn add node-graceful
Had any problem? open an issue
Typescript
import Graceful from 'node-graceful';
Graceful.captureExceptions = true;
Graceful.on('exit', async () => {
await server.close();
});
Plain JS
const Graceful = require('node-graceful');
Graceful.captureExceptions = true;
Graceful.on('exit', async () => {
console.log(`Received ${signal} - Exiting gracefully`);
await webServer.close();
});
// Graceful will wait until all listeners had finished
Graceful.on('exit', (signal) => {
return new Promise((resolve) => {
console.log("Another independent listener!");
setTimeout(() => resolve(), 1000);
});
});
interface Graceful {
// add exit listener
on(signal: 'exit', listener: GracefulListener): GracefulSubscription;
// remove exit listener
off(signal: 'exit', listener: GracefulListener): void;
// remove all exit listeners
clear(): void;
// trigger graceful process exit with or without exit code and signal
exit(): void;
exit(exitCode: number): void;
exit(exitSignal: string): void;
exit(exitCode: number, exitSignal: string): void;
// whether to exit immediately when a second kill signal is received
exitOnDouble: boolean; // default: true
// maximum time to wait before hard-killing the process
timeout: number; // default: 30000
// whether to treat uncaught exceptions as process terminating events
captureExceptions: boolean; // default: false
// whether to treat unhandled promise rejections as process terminating events
captureRejections: boolean; // default: false
}
type GracefulListener = (signal: string, details?: object) => (void | any | Promise<any> | Promise<Error>);
type GracefulSubscription = () => void;
Read bellow for full API reference.
Add exit listener to be called when process exit is triggered.
Graceful listens on all terminating signals and triggers
exit accordingly.
Terminating events:
SIGTERM
SIGINT
SIGBREAK
SIGHUP
listener(signal, details?) - listener function
signal - the signal that triggered the exit. example: 'SIGTERM'
details - optional details provided by the trigger. for example in case of
unhandledException this will be an error object. on external signal it will be undefined.
The listener function can return a promise that will delay the process exit until it's fulfilment.
Graceful.on('exit', () => Promise.resolve('I Am A Promise!'));
Graceful.on('exit', async () => {
// async function always returns promise so shutdown will be delayed until this functions ends
await webServer.close();
return Promise.all([
controller.close(),
dbClient.close()
]);
});
if old style callback is needed, wrap the logic with a promise
const server = require('http').createServer(function (req, res) {
res.write('ok');
res.end()
})
Graceful.on('exit', () => {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
server.close((err) => {
if (err) return reject(err);
resolve();
});
});
});
the method returns a function that when invoked, removes the listener subscription.
the function is a shorthand for
.off method
// use the return value to remove listener
const removeListener = Graceful.on('exit', () => {});
removeListener(); // listener was removed and will not be triggered
Remove a previously subscribed listener.
const gracefulExit = () => {
console.log("exiting!");
};
// add listener
let removeListener = Graceful.on('SIGTERM', gracefulExit);
// remove listener
Graceful.off('SIGTERM', gracefulExit);
// same as invoking the return value
// removeListener();
Unsubscribe all
exit listeners.
// add listener
Graceful.on('exit', () => {
console.log("Received some exit signal!");
return Promise.resolve("A promise to be waited on before dying");
});
Graceful.on('exit', (done) => {
console.log("Another listener");
done();
});
// remove all listener
Graceful.clear();
Trigger graceful process exit.
This method is meant to be a substitute command for
process.exit()
to allow other modules to exit gracefully in case of error.
code - (optional) exit code to be used. default -
process.exitCode
signal - (optional) signal to be simulating for listeners. default -
SIGTERM
server.listen(3333)
.on('listening', function () {
console.log('Yay!')
})
.on('error', function (err) {
if (err.code === 'EADDRINUSE') {
console.error("Damn, Port is already in use...");
Graceful.exit();
}
});
// exit code and signal can be specified
// Graceful.exit(1);
// Graceful.exit(1, 'SIGINT');
// Graceful.exit('SIGINT');
Options are global and shared, any change will override previous values.
Whether to exit immediately when a second deadly event is received,
For example when Ctrl-C is pressed twice etc..
When exiting due to double event, exit code will be
process.exitCode or
1 (necessarily a non-zero)
Maximum time to wait for exit listeners in
ms.
After exceeding the time, the process will force exit
and the exit code will be
process.exitCode or
1 (necessarily a non-zero)
Setting the timeout to
0 will disable timeout functionality (will wait indefinitely)
Whether to treat
uncaughtException event as a terminating event and trigger graceful shutdown.
Graceful.captureExceptions = true;
throw new Error('DANG!'); // this will now trigger graceful shutdown
Whether to treat
unhandledRejection event as a terminating event and trigger graceful shutdown.
On newer
node versions
unhandledRejection is in-fact a terminating event
Graceful.captureRejections = true;
Promise.reject(new Error('DANG!')); // this will now trigger graceful shutdown
Graceful will obey
process.exitCode property value when exiting unless the exit is forced (double signal, timeout) in which case the exit code must be non-zero.