node-graceful is a small helper module without dependencies that aims to ease graceful exit of complex node programs including async waiting on multiple independent modules.

Installation:

npm i -S node-graceful yarn add node-graceful

Quick example

Typescript

import Graceful from 'node-graceful' ; Graceful.captureExceptions = true ; Graceful.on( 'exit' , async () => { await server.close(); });

Plain JS

const Graceful = require ( 'node-graceful' ); Graceful.captureExceptions = true ; Graceful.on( 'exit' , async () => { console .log( `Received ${signal} - Exiting gracefully` ); await webServer.close(); }); Graceful.on( 'exit' , (signal) => { return new Promise ( ( resolve ) => { console .log( "Another independent listener!" ); setTimeout( () => resolve(), 1000 ); }); });

Quick Docs

interface Graceful { on(signal: 'exit' , listener: GracefulListener): GracefulSubscription; off(signal: 'exit' , listener: GracefulListener): void ; clear(): void ; exit(): void ; exit(exitCode: number ): void ; exit(exitSignal: string ): void ; exit(exitCode: number , exitSignal: string ): void ; exitOnDouble: boolean ; timeout: number ; captureExceptions: boolean ; captureRejections: boolean ; } type GracefulListener = ( signal: string , details?: object ) => ( void | any | Promise < any > | Promise < Error >); type GracefulSubscription = () => void ;

Read bellow for full API reference.

API Reference

Add exit listener to be called when process exit is triggered. Graceful listens on all terminating signals and triggers exit accordingly.

Terminating events: SIGTERM SIGINT SIGBREAK SIGHUP

Options

listener(signal, details?) - listener function signal - the signal that triggered the exit. example: 'SIGTERM' details - optional details provided by the trigger. for example in case of unhandledException this will be an error object. on external signal it will be undefined.

- listener function

Examples

The listener function can return a promise that will delay the process exit until it's fulfilment.

Graceful.on( 'exit' , () => Promise .resolve( 'I Am A Promise!' )); Graceful.on( 'exit' , async () => { await webServer.close(); return Promise .all([ controller.close(), dbClient.close() ]); });

if old style callback is needed, wrap the logic with a promise

const server = require ( 'http' ).createServer( function ( req, res ) { res.write( 'ok' ); res.end() }) Graceful.on( 'exit' , () => { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { server.close( ( err ) => { if (err) return reject(err); resolve(); }); }); });

Return value

the method returns a function that when invoked, removes the listener subscription. the function is a shorthand for .off method

example

const removeListener = Graceful.on( 'exit' , () => {}); removeListener();

Remove a previously subscribed listener.

example

const gracefulExit = () => { console .log( "exiting!" ); }; let removeListener = Graceful.on( 'SIGTERM' , gracefulExit); Graceful.off( 'SIGTERM' , gracefulExit);

Unsubscribe all exit listeners.

example

Graceful.on( 'exit' , () => { console .log( "Received some exit signal!" ); return Promise .resolve( "A promise to be waited on before dying" ); }); Graceful.on( 'exit' , (done) => { console .log( "Another listener" ); done(); }); Graceful.clear();

Trigger graceful process exit. This method is meant to be a substitute command for process.exit() to allow other modules to exit gracefully in case of error.

code - (optional) exit code to be used. default - process.exitCode

- (optional) exit code to be used. default - signal - (optional) signal to be simulating for listeners. default - SIGTERM

example

server.listen( 3333 ) .on( 'listening' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Yay!' ) }) .on( 'error' , function ( err ) { if (err.code === 'EADDRINUSE' ) { console .error( "Damn, Port is already in use..." ); Graceful.exit(); } });

Options

Options are global and shared, any change will override previous values.

Graceful.exitOnDouble = true {boolean}

Whether to exit immediately when a second deadly event is received, For example when Ctrl-C is pressed twice etc.. When exiting due to double event, exit code will be process.exitCode or 1 (necessarily a non-zero)

Graceful.timeout = 30000 {number}

Maximum time to wait for exit listeners in ms . After exceeding the time, the process will force exit and the exit code will be process.exitCode or 1 (necessarily a non-zero)

Setting the timeout to 0 will disable timeout functionality (will wait indefinitely)

Graceful.captureExceptions = false {boolean}

Whether to treat uncaughtException event as a terminating event and trigger graceful shutdown.

Graceful.captureExceptions = true ; throw new Error ( 'DANG!' );

Graceful.captureRejections = false {boolean}

Whether to treat unhandledRejection event as a terminating event and trigger graceful shutdown. On newer node versions unhandledRejection is in-fact a terminating event

Graceful.captureRejections = true ; Promise .reject( new Error ( 'DANG!' ));

exitCode