Interface to gpsd.
With package manager npm:
npm install node-gpsd
Require
node-gpsd by calling:
var gpsd = require('node-gpsd');
node-gpsd has 2 classes:
Daemon and
Listener.
The
Daemon is a wrapper to start and stop
gpsd from your program. The
Listener interfaces with a running
gpsd (not necessarily instantiated via the
Daemon class).
A
Daemon is instantiated by calling:
var daemon = new gpsd.Daemon({
program: 'gpsd',
device: '/dev/ttyUSB0',
port: 2947,
pid: '/tmp/gpsd.pid',
readOnly: false,
logger: {
info: function() {},
warn: console.warn,
error: console.error
}
});
The options that are listed above are the default values so calling
new gpsd.Daemon() will have the same effect. Change the options according your own setup.
The
Daemon can be started and stopped by calling the appropriate methods:
daemon.start(function() {
console.log('Started');
});
or:
daemon.stop(function() {
console.log('Stopped');
});
The
Daemon can log to the console if needed. Logging can be controlled by passing a
logger property in the options when creating the
Daemon or by setting the logger field:
daemon.logger = new (winston.Logger) ({ exitOnError: false });
The logger should have
info,
warn and
error functions that all accept a single parameter.
The
Daemon is an EventEmitter and will emit the following events:
died: when the
Daemon is killed.
A
Listener is instantiated by calling:
var listener = new gpsd.Listener({
port: 2947,
hostname: 'localhost',
logger: {
info: function() {},
warn: console.warn,
error: console.error
},
parse: true
});
The options that are listed above are the default values so calling
new gpsd.Listener() will have the same effect. Change the options according your own setup.
The
Listener can be connected to the
gpsd by calling:
listener.connect(function() {
console.log('Connected');
});
and disconnected by calling:
listener.disconnect(function() {
console.log('Disconnected');
});
The connection state can be queries by calling:
listener.isConnected();
To control watching gps events call the methods:
listener.watch(options);
listener.unwatch();
This will put the
Listener in and out-of watching mode. The
Listener is an EventEmitter and will emit the following events:
gpsd events like described in the gpsd documentation. All
gpsd events like:
TPV,
SKY,
INFO and
DEVICE can be emitted. To receive all
TPV events just add
listener.on('TPV', function(tpvData)) to your code. When the
parse option is set to false these events will not be emitted.
raw events contain the raw, unparsed input received from gpsd. Only emitted if
parse option is set to false.
error when data in a bad format is received from
gpsd.
disconnected when the connection with
gpsd is lost.
connected when the connection with
gpsd is established.
error.connection when the connection is refused.
error.socket on other connection errors.
You can pass options to be sent on to gpsd when issuing the watch command, the default being
{ class: 'WATCH', json: true, nmea: false }.
If you want to receive raw nmea data from gpsd you should create the listener with
new gpsd.Listener({emitraw: true, parsejson: false}) and issue
listener.watch({class: 'WATCH', nmea: true}).
It is possible to query the gps device by calling:
listener.version(); /* a INFO event will be emitted */
listener.devices(); /* a DEVICES event will be emitted */
listener.device(); /* a DEVICE event will be emitted */
The
Listener can log to the console if needed. Logging can be controlled by passing a
logger property in the options when creating the
Listener or by setting the logger field:
listener.logger = new (winston.Logger) ({ exitOnError: false });;
Shout outs go to Pascal Deschenes for creating the Bancroft project that formed the basis for
node-gpsd.