Library to operate with Google Drive API v3 from Node.js, using system user tokens or personal keys

This library is heavily inspired on theozero's' google-spreadsheet. No, I mean, really inspired. As in blatantly copied. The only difference being his library is to operate with google spreadsheets and this one is to interact with google drive.

So, basically, you can operate in two ways. You either use Google Oauth and manually enter your credentials everytime, or use a Service Account and forget about further authentications.

How to create a Service Account

(the following is taken from google-spreadsheet docs)

Go to the Google Developers Console Select your project or create a new one (and then select it) Enable the Drive API for your project

In the sidebar on the left, expand APIs & auth > APIs

> Search for "drive"

Click on "Drive API"

click the blue "Enable API" button

Create a service account for your project

In the sidebar on the left, expand APIs & auth > Credentials

> Click blue "Add credentials" button

Select the "Service account" option

Select "Furnish a new private key" checkbox

Select the "JSON" key type option

Click blue "Create" button

your JSON key file is generated and downloaded to your machine ( it is the only copy! )

) note your service account's email address (also available in the JSON key file)

Share the doc (or docs) with your service account using the email noted above

Example usage:

Let's say you stored your user credentials in a file called my_credentials.json . And you gave permission to the service account's email address over a folder in your Google Drive whose id is 1bibD4HDZVbqOPq882YSDTmZlI06fZvLU . So you would do:

const YOUR_ROOT_FOLDER = '1bibD4HDZVbqOPq882YSDTmZlI06fZvLU' , PATH_TO_CREDENTIALS = path.resolve( ` ${__dirname} /my_credentials.json` ); async function ExampleOperations ( ) { const creds_service_user = require (PATH_TO_CREDENTIALS); const googleDriveInstance = new NodeGoogleDrive({ ROOT_FOLDER : YOUR_ROOT_FOLDER }); let gdrive = await googleDriveInstance.useServiceAccountAuth( creds_service_user ); let folderResponse = await googleDriveInstance.listFolders( YOUR_ROOT_FOLDER, null , false ); console .log({ folders : folderResponse.folders }); let newFolder = { name : 'folder_example' + Date .now() }, createFolderResponse = await googleDriveInstance.createFolder( YOUR_ROOT_FOLDER, newFolder.name ); newFolder.id = createFolderResponse.id; debug( `Created folder ${newFolder.name} with id ${newFolder.id} ` ); let listFilesResponse = await googleDriveInstance.listFiles( YOUR_ROOT_FOLDER, null , false ); for ( let file of listFilesResponse.files) { debug({ file }); } } ExampleOperations();

See API for a description of available methods.

License