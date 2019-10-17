Library to operate with Google Drive API v3 from Node.js, using system user tokens or personal keys
This library is heavily inspired on theozero's' google-spreadsheet. No, I mean, really inspired. As in blatantly copied. The only difference being his library is to operate with google spreadsheets and this one is to interact with google drive.
So, basically, you can operate in two ways. You either use Google Oauth and manually enter your credentials everytime, or use a Service Account and forget about further authentications.
(the following is taken from google-spreadsheet docs)
Let's say you stored your user credentials in a file called
my_credentials.json. And you gave permission to the service account's email address over a folder in your Google Drive whose id is
1bibD4HDZVbqOPq882YSDTmZlI06fZvLU. So you would do:
const YOUR_ROOT_FOLDER = '1bibD4HDZVbqOPq882YSDTmZlI06fZvLU',
PATH_TO_CREDENTIALS = path.resolve(`${__dirname}/my_credentials.json`);
// Let's wrap everything in an async function to use await sugar
async function ExampleOperations() {
const creds_service_user = require(PATH_TO_CREDENTIALS);
const googleDriveInstance = new NodeGoogleDrive({
ROOT_FOLDER: YOUR_ROOT_FOLDER
});
let gdrive = await googleDriveInstance.useServiceAccountAuth(
creds_service_user
);
// List Folders under the root folder
let folderResponse = await googleDriveInstance.listFolders(
YOUR_ROOT_FOLDER,
null,
false
);
console.log({ folders: folderResponse.folders });
// Create a folder under your root folder
let newFolder = { name: 'folder_example' + Date.now() },
createFolderResponse = await googleDriveInstance.createFolder(
YOUR_ROOT_FOLDER,
newFolder.name
);
newFolder.id = createFolderResponse.id;
debug(`Created folder ${newFolder.name} with id ${newFolder.id}`);
// List files under your root folder.
let listFilesResponse = await googleDriveInstance.listFiles(
YOUR_ROOT_FOLDER,
null,
false
);
for (let file of listFilesResponse.files) {
debug({ file });
}
}
ExampleOperations();
See API for a description of available methods.