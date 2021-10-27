Load google go script as any javascript modules under nodeJS runtime.

Overview

Go is an open source programming language that makes it easy to build simple, reliable, and efficient software.

See golang.org for more information.

Usage

In order to use google go scripts under node, you need to first require this library as follows

require ( 'node-go-require' );

Now you can require your google go files like any other javascript files, for example:

var petGo = require ( './pet.go' ); var pet = petGo.pet.New( 'my pet' ); console .log(pet.Name()); pet.SetName( 'new name...' ); console .log(pet.Name());

In your go file, instead of doing module.exports as in any JS file, use the gopherjs solution for exporting objects/functions.

Do not export to the global namespace, instead export to the module namespace.

For example:

js.Module.Get( "exports" ).Set( "pet" , map [ string ] interface {}{ "New" : New, })

Full example (GO):

package main import "github.com/gopherjs/gopherjs/js" type Pet struct { name string } func New (name string ) * js . Object { return js.MakeWrapper(&Pet{name}) } func (p *Pet) Name () string { return p.name } func (p *Pet) SetName (name string ) { p.name = name } func main () { js.Module.Get( "exports" ).Set( "pet" , map [ string ] interface {}{ "New" : New, }) }

Full example (JavaScript):

require ( 'node-go-require' ); var petGo = require ( './pet.go' ); var pet = petGo.pet.New( 'my pet' ); console .log(pet.Name()); pet.SetName( 'new name...' ); console .log(pet.Name());

In order to generate minified javascript code, first set the following environment variable:

NODE_GO_REQUIRE_MINIFY=TRUE

Installation

In order to use this library, just run the following npm install command:

npm install --save node-go-require

Apart of installing the NPM modules, you will need to setup the following:

Install Google Go - installation guide (make sure that GOPATH env variable is defined)

Install gopherjs - gopherjs by running

go get -u github.com/gopherjs/gopherjs

Limitations

The Google Go to javascript conversion is done by gopherjs and there are some limitations of running the gopherjs generated code under node runtime.

To see exact limitations please see gopherjs project at: gopherjs

API Documentation

See full docs at: API Docs

Contributing

See contributing guide

Release History

Date Version Description 2020-05-13 v2.0.0 Migrate to github actions and upgrade minimal node version 2019-02-08 v1.1.5 Maintenance 2018-01-22 v1.1.0 Removed shelljs dependency and raised minimum node.js version to 0.12 2017-02-07 v1.0.25 Ability to generate minified js code 2016-07-26 v0.1.2 Add integration test via docker 2015-02-14 v0.0.16 Modified tests and examples due to changes in gopherjs API 2015-02-09 v0.0.15 Grunt cleanups. 2015-02-06 v0.0.14 Doc changes 2015-02-05 v0.0.13 Fix continues integrations 2015-02-05 v0.0.12 Minor internal quality changes 2014-12-30 v0.0.11 Doc changes 2014-12-07 v0.0.10 Minor internal changes 2014-12-03 v0.0.9 No need to modify generated code 2014-12-03 v0.0.8 Simplified code generation modification 2014-12-02 v0.0.7 Mock gopherjs calls for continues integration tests. 2014-12-02 v0.0.3 Initial release.

License

Developed by Sagie Gur-Ari and licensed under the Apache 2 open source license.