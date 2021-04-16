Git hooks are a powerful tool to help developers maintain consistency in their code. Unfortunately hooks are not part of the repository and thus require developers to manually set up and/or install them. There are a number of projects that address this, but they are not as automated, deployment-friendly, or cross-platform.
Instead of using shell scripts which are dependent on the OS, this project uses Node to abstract filesystem operations. This allows it to run on Linux, OSX, Windows, any OS supported by Node.
While automated installation of Git hooks is great for developers, it can cause
problems during deployment. If an npm package post-installs
hooks inside node_modules, build systems may throw the error
Appears to be a git repo or submodule. This project will only copy hooks
if the
.git folder exists.
This article on dev.to has a detailed explanation and setup walk-through.
npm install node-git-hooks --save-dev
Create a
.githooks folder and place hooks inside named corresponding to what they should be in
.git/hooks. For example, the script
pre-commit
runs before a commit and is often used to perform linting. Remember to set the executable flag for hook files on *NIX systems:
chmod +x .githooks/*
Add the following
postinstall script to package.json:
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "node-git-hooks"
},
Run
npm install to initialize the hooks.
If
package.json is not located at the root of the repo (e.g. a multi-project repo), add the key
node-git-hooks with the
repo-path as such:
{
"node-git-hooks": {
"repo-path": "../"
}
}