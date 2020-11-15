Boost your productivity & automate tasks when working with GitHub, all from the comfort of your CLI.
--info - Get information about a pull request
--list - List pull requests
--fetch - Rebase or Merge pull request into new branch
--comment - Comment on a pull request
--fwd - Forward a pull request to another reviewer
--open |
--close - Open or Close a pull request
--submit - Open or Close a pull request
--browser - Open GitHub pull request page in the browser
--new - Create new issues
--comment - Comment on an issue of a repository
--list - List issues on a repository
--open |
--close - Open or Close an issue
--browser - Open GitHub issue page in the browser
--lock - Lock GitHub issue
--search - Search issues in current repository
--assign - Assign an issue on a repository to a user
--browser - Open the GitHub repository page in the browser
--list - List repos
--create - Create a new GitHub repository and clone on the current directory
--fork - Fork a GitHub repository
--delete - Delete a repository of specified user
--clone - Clone a repository
--label --new - Create or delete a label for a repository
--label --delete - Delete a label for a repository
--label --list - List labels for a repository
--label --update - Update a label for a repository
--search - Find repositories via various criteria
npm install -g gh
Simple example: list prs for current repo
gh pr
Huge thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Eduardo Lundgren
💻 🐛 📖 💬 🚇 🔌 ⚠️ 👀 🤔
|
Zeno Rocha
💻 🐛 📖 💬 🚇 🔌 ⚠️ 👀 🤔 🖋
|
Henrique Vicente
💻 🐛 💬 🚇 🔌 ⚠️ 👀 🛡️ 🤔
|
Ryan Garant
🐛 💬 🚇 🔌 ⚠️ 👀 🛡️ 🤔
|
Bruno Coelho
💻 🐛
|
Dustin Ryerson
💻
|
Drew Brokke
💻 🤔
|
Jose Ignacio
💻
|
Rodrigo Vidal
💻
|
Hamza Baig
💻
|
Gregory Amerson
💻 🐛
|
Tom Rochette
💻 🐛 🚇
|
Mike Roberts
💻
|
Snyk bot
💻
|
BlockchainDeveloper
💻
|
João Paulo Bochi
💻
|
Matthew Elphick
💻
|
Nate Cavanaugh
💻
|
Peter Dave Hello
💻
|
Matt DesLauriers
💻
|
oughter
💻
|
Adrian Macneil
💻
|
Aleksey Ostapenko
💻
|
Aliaksei
💻
|
Andrey
💻
|
André de Oliveira
💻
|
Brandon Patram
💻
|
Chema Balsas
💻
|
Christian Schlensker
💻
|
Ciro Nunes
💻
|
Denis Efremov
💻
|
Henri Cavalcante
💻
|
Jaka Hudoklin
💻
|
José F. Romaniello
💻
|
Joshua Wu
💻
|
Kevon Eaglin
💻
|
M. Tarık Yurt
💻
|
Marcus Buffett
💻
|
Randѕon
💻
|
Alex Hall
💻
|
Rossi Oddet
💻
|
Ryan Schmukler
💻
|
Stephen Williams
💻
|
Trevor Bortins
💻
|
Whitney Young
💻
|
Xavier RENE-CORAIL
💻
|
YAMAMOTO Yuji
💻
|
Sam Mikes
💻
|
Tiju Thomas
💻
|
Zev Averbach
💻 🐛
|
Aaron Jones
🐛
|
Ryan Schumacher
🐛
|
Rob Dodson
🐛
|
Derek Sifford
🐛
|
rachidbch
🐛
|
Liraz Siri
🐛
|
Zsolt Balogh
🐛 📖
|
Iliyan Peychev
🐛
|
Dante Wang
🐛
|
Raymond Augé
🐛
|
Mohamed Bassem
🐛
|
Rich Sezov
🐛
|
Jason Kuhrt
🐛
|
gon138
🐛
|
Maxim Novikov
🐛
|
Anders D. Johnson
🐛
|
Gabriel Izaias
🐛
|
Myles McNamara
🐛
|
Gilad Peleg
🐛
|
Yoshua Wuyts
🐛
|
Marc Lundgren
🐛
|
Julio Camarero
🐛
|
Marcellus Tavares
🐛
|
Sergio Gonzalez
🐛
|
Djalma Araújo
🐛
|
Bruno Basto
🐛
|
Jason Pincin
🐛
|
Joel Kuzmarski
🐛
|
Nadeem Bitar
📖
|
Cleydyr Bezerra de Albuquerque
🐛
|
Ramon Pires da Silva
🔌
|
Patrick Weingärtner
💻
|
Gabriel Ramos
💻
|
Manuel de la Peña
💻
|
Jose M Vidal
🐛
|
Saulo Vallory
💻
|
Hernan Fernandez
💻
|
Aaron Berry
💻
|
Inácio Nery
🐛 💻
|
Marcus Bizal
🐛
|
Julien Castelain
🐛 💻
|
Andrew Bradley
🐛
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
For detailed instructions, check Contributing. Don't miss the source code reports.
For detailed changelog, check Releases.
We support the node versions that the Node.js organization supports which as of now is Node v6 & up.
Under the hood, we are using @octokit/rest to work with the GitHub API
The method of authentication that we use with octokit, is a personal access token
You have two options here: 1. Run
gh which will start the authentication process & generate the token for you automatically - Though they are hidden, the downside of this is having to type your user & pass - Supports 2fa 2. Manually generate your personal token & add it to your
~/.gh.json
gh help
List all comands options.
gh help --all
List specific command options.
gh help <command>
|Option
|Usage
|Type
--verbose
|Optional
Boolean
--insane
|Optional
Boolean
--no-color
|Optional
Boolean
--no-hooks
|Optional
Boolean
The verbose flag is useful for debugging issues. The insane flag is a more complete verbose flag, which leaks more privacy sensitive data by default.
gh pull-request
Alias:
gh pr
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-u,
--user
|Required
String
-I,
--info
|Required
Boolean
-n,
--number
|Required
String
-r,
--repo
|Optional
String
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
Get information about a pull request.
gh pr --info 1
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-l,
--list
|Required
Boolean
-a,
--all
|Optional
Boolean
-O,
--org
|Optional
String
-m,
--me
|Optional
Boolean
-d,
--detailed
|Optional
Boolean
--direction
|Optional
|[
asc,
desc]
--date
|Optional
String
-b,
--branch
|Optional
String
--remote
|Optional
String
-r,
--repo
|Optional
String
--sort
|Optional
|[
created,
updated,
popularity,
long-running,
complexity]
-S,
--state
|Optional
|[
open,
closed]
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
--link
|Optional
Boolean
user is owner of the repository, it is the authenticated user by default.
remote is the name of the remote configuration in a git directory, i.e. origin, upstream.
"pretty_print": false to your
~/.gh-json config
Shortcut for listing open pull requests for the current repository
gh pr
List open pull requests for all branches from all your repositories.
gh pr --list --all
List open pull requests for all branches in all repositories belonging to the "github" organization.
gh pr --list --all --org github
List open pull requests sent by logged user on current repository.
gh pr --list --me
List open pull requests in node-gh/gh repository.
gh pr --list --user node-gh --repo gh
List open pull requests with link and content.
gh pr --list --detailed
List open pull requests for a branch.
gh pr --list --branch master
List open pull requests and sort them by popularity (comment count).
gh pr --list --sort popularity
List open pull requests and sort them by asc long-running (old but still active).
gh pr --list --sort long-running --direction asc
List open pull requests and sort them by complexity (complexity is calculated based on number of additions, deletions, changed files, comments and review comments).
gh pr --list --sort complexity
List open pull requests with their link
gh pr --list --link
List open pull requests with a formatted date (Any string that the moment library's formatter accepts should work: https://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/format/).
gh pr --list --date "dddd, MMMM Do YYYY, h:mm:ss a"
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-f,
--fetch
|Required
Boolean
-M,
--merge
|Required
Boolean
-R,
--rebase
|Required
Boolean
-n,
--number
|Optional
Number
-b,
--branch
|Optional
String
--draft
|Optional
Boolean
--remote
|Optional
String
-r,
--repo
|Optional
String
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
Omitting
--number will try to guess the pull number from branch name e.g.
pr-1 results in
--number 1. Omitting
--branch will merge or rebase into
config.default_branch.
Shortcut for fetching pull request and checkout into a new branch
pr-1.
gh pr 1
Merge or rebase pull request into a local branch.
gh pr 1 --fetch --merge
gh pr 1 --fetch --rebase
Merge or rebase pull request into branch
dev.
gh pr 1 --fetch --rebase --branch dev
gh pr 1 --fetch --merge --branch dev
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-c,
--comment
|Required
String
-n,
--number
|Required
Number
--remote
|Optional
String
-r,
--repo
|Optional
String
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
Comment on a pull request.
gh pr 1 --comment "Merged, thank you!"
Submit a pull request using your default editor by passing an empty
--comment
gh pr 1 --comment
|Option
|Usage
|Type
--fwd
|Required
String
-n,
--number
|Required
Number
Omitting a value for
--fwd fallbacks to the
default_pr_forwarder key found
in your config file.
Forward a pull request to another reviewer.
gh pr 1 --fwd username
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-o,
--open
|Required
Boolean
-C,
--close
|Required
Boolean
-n,
--number
|Required
Number
--remote
|Optional
String
-r,
--repo
|Optional
String
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
Open a pull request.
gh pr 1 --open
Close a pull request.
gh pr 1 --close
Close multiple pull requests.
gh pr --close --number 1 --number 2
Open multiple pull requests.
gh pr --open --number 1 --number 2
Open or close a pull request that you've sent to someone.
gh pr 1 --close --user eduardolundgren
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-s,
--submit
|Required
String
-b,
--branch
|Optional
String
-D,
--description
|Optional
String
-i,
--issue
|Optional
Number
-r,
--repo
|Optional
String
-t,
--title
|Optional
String
Omitting a value for
--submit fallbacks to the
default_pr_reviewer key found
in your config file. Omitting
--title will submit a pull request
using the last commit message as title.
Submit a pull request using the current branch to the repository owner or organization.
gh pr --submit eduardolundgren --title 'Fix #32' --description 'Awesome fix'
Submit a pull request using your default editor by passing an empty
--title and or
--description
gh pr --submit eduardolundgren --title --description
Submit a pull request using the current branch to dev branch.
gh pr --submit eduardolundgren --branch dev
Submit a pull request from a issue.
gh pr --submit eduardolundgren --issue 150
Submit a pull request in draft state.
gh pr --submit eduardolundgren --draft
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-B,
--browser
|Required
Boolean
-n,
--number
|Required
Number
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
-r,
--repo
|Optional
String
Open GitHub pull request page in the browser.
gh pr 100 --browser
gh notification
Alias:
gh nt
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-l,
--latest
|Required
Boolean
--remote
|Optional
String
-r,
--repo
|Optional
String
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
--date
|Optional
String
Shortcut for displaying the latest activities on the current repository.
gh nt
Display the latest activities on a certain repository.
gh nt --latest --user eduardolundgren --repo node-gh
Diplay notifications with a formatted date (Any string that the moment library's formatter accepts should work: https://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/format/).
gh nt --date "dddd, MMMM Do YYYY, h:mm:ss a"
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-w,
--watch
|Required
Boolean
--remote
|Optional
String
-r,
--repo
|Optional
String
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
Watch for any activity on the current repository.
gh nt --watch
Watch for any activity on a certain repository.
gh nt --watch --user eduardolundgren --repo node-gh
gh issue
Alias:
gh is
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-N,
--new
|Required
Boolean
-t,
--title
|Required
String
-A,
--assignee
|Optional
String
-L,
--labels
|Optional
String
-m,
--message
|Optional
String
--remote
|Optional
String
-r,
--repo
|Optional
String
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
Shortcut for creating a new issue on the current repository.
gh is 'Node GH rocks!' 'Body with **Markdown** support'
Create a new issue using your default editor by passing an empty
--message (also works with an empty title)
gh is --new --title 'Node GH rocks!' --message
Create a new issue on a certain repository.
gh is --new --title 'Node GH rocks!' --message 'Body with **Markdown** support' --user eduardolundgren --repo node-gh
Create a new issue with labels.
gh is --new --title 'Node GH rocks!' --labels bug,question,test
Create a new issue and assign it to someone.
gh is --new --title 'Node GH rocks!' --assignee zenorocha
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-c,
--comment
|Required
String
-n,
--number
|Required
Number
--remote
|Optional
String
-r,
--repo
|Optional
String
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
Comment on an issue of the current repository.
gh is 1 --comment 'Node GH rocks!'
Comment on an issue using your default editor by passing an empty
--comment (also works with an empty title)
gh is 1 --comment
Comment on an issue of a certain repository.
gh is 1 --comment 'Node GH rocks!' --user eduardolundgren --repo node-gh
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-o,
--open
|Required
Boolean
-C,
--close
|Required
Boolean
-n,
--number
|Required
Number
--remote
|Optional
String
-r,
--repo
|Optional
String
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
Open an issue.
gh is 1 --open
Close an issue.
gh is 1 --close
Close multiple issues.
gh is --close --number 1 --number 2
Open multiple issues.
gh is --open --number 1 --number 2
Open or close an issue that you've sent to someone.
gh is 1 --close --user eduardolundgren
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-l,
--list
|Required
Boolean
-a,
--all
|Optional
Boolean
-A,
--assignee
|Optional
String
--date
|Optional
String
-d,
--detailed
|Optional
Boolean
-L,
--labels
|Optional
String
-M,
--milestone
|Optional
|[
Number,
String]
--remote
|Optional
String
-r,
--repo
|Optional
String
-S,
--state
|Optional
|[
open,
closed]
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
Shortcut for listing all issues on the current repository.
gh is
List all issues from all repositories.
gh is --list --all
List issues assigned to someone.
gh is --list --assignee zenorocha
List issues with link and content.
gh is --list --detailed
List only closed issues on the current repository.
gh is --list --state closed
List issues with a formatted date (Any string that the moment library's formatter accepts should work: https://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/format/).
gh is --list --date "dddd, MMMM Do YYYY, h:mm:ss a"
List issues filtered by milestone title.
gh is --list --milestone "milestone title"
List issues that contains labels
todo and
bug.
gh is --list --labels todo,bug
List all issues on a certain repository.
gh is --list --user eduardolundgren --repo node-gh
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-B,
--browser
|Required
Boolean
-n,
--number
|Required
Number
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
-r,
--repo
|Optional
String
Shortcut for opening GitHub issue page in the browser.
gh is 100
Open GitHub issue page in the browser.
gh is 100 --browser
|Option
|Usage
|Type
--lock
|Required
Boolean
--lock-reason
|Optional
|[
off-topic,
too heated,
resolved,
spam]
-n,
--number
|Required
Number
--remote
|Optional
String
-r,
--repo
|Optional
String
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
Lock issue on the current repository.
gh is 1 --lock
Lock issue on the current repository with a reason.
gh is 1 --lock --lock-reason resolved
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-s,
--search
|Required
Boolean
-a,
--all
|Optional
Boolean
-d,
--detailed
|Optional
Boolean
-r,
--repo
|Optional
String
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
Search issues in current repository
gh is --search 'term'
Search issues in all repositories for a user
gh is --all --user node-gh --search 'term'
Search issues in a repository for a user
gh is --user node-gh --repo gh --search 'term'
Search issues in a repository for a user with link and content
gh is --user node-gh --repo gh --search 'term'
Search issues with github filters
gh is --user node-gh --repo gh --search 'updated:<=2013-05-24'
|Option
|Usage
|Type
--assign
|Required
Boolean
-A,
--assignee
|Required
String
-n,
--number
|Required
Number
-r,
--repo
|Optional
String
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
Assign an issue on the current repository to a user.
gh is --assign --assignee zenorocha --number 1
Assign an issue on a specific repository to a user.
gh is --assign --assignee zenorocha --number 1 --user eduardolundgren --repo gh
gh repo
Alias:
gh re
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-B,
--browser
|Required
Boolean
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
-r,
--repo
|Optional
String
Shortcut for opening the GitHub repository page in the browser.
gh re
Open GitHub repository page in the browser.
gh re --browser --user eduardolundgren --repo node-gh
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-l,
--list
|Required
Boolean
-d,
--detailed
|Optional
Boolean
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
-t,
--type
|Optional
|[
all,
owner,
public,
private,
member]
--date
|Optional
String
List all repositories.
gh re --list
List all private repositories.
gh re --list --type private
List all repositories from someone.
gh re --list --user zenorocha
List open repositories with a formatted date (Any string that the moment library's formatter accepts should work: https://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/format/).
gh re --list --detailed --date "dddd, MMMM Do YYYY, h:mm:ss a"
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-N,
--new
|Required
String
-O,
--organization
|Optional
String
-c,
--clone
|Optional
Boolean
-t,
--type
|Optional
|[
private]
--init
|Optional
Boolean
--gitignore
|Optional
String
--homepage
|Optional
String
--description
|Optional
String
Create a new GitHub repository and clone on the current directory.
gh re --new foo --clone
Create a new GitHub repository based on the name of the current directory & init with a README
gh re --new --clone --init
Create a new GitHub repository for an organization.
gh re --new foo --organization node-gh
Create a new GitHub repository using .gitignore template for Ruby.
gh re --new gemified --gitignore Ruby
Create a new private repository on GitHub, initializing it with a initial commit of the README.
gh re --new foo --init --type private
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-f,
--fork
|Required
String
-u,
--user
|Required
String
-O,
--organization
|Optional
String
Fork a GitHub repository.
gh re --fork repo --user user
Fork a GitHub repository into the node-gh organization.
gh re --fork repo --user user --organization node-gh
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-D,
--delete
|Required
String
-u,
--user
|Required
String
Delete a repository of the logged user.
gh re --delete foo
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-c,
--clone
|Required
String
-r,
--repo
|Required
String
-O,
--organization
|Optional
String
-P,
--protocol
|Optional
String
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
If you have custom ssh config, you can add
"api": { "ssh_host": "custom-name", ... }to your .gh.json file.
Clone a repository.
gh re --clone --repo gh
Clone a repository from a specific user using HTTPS protocol.
gh re --clone --user eduardolundgren --repo gh --protocol https
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-C,
--color
|Required
String
-L,
--label
|Required
Boolean
-N,
--new
|Required
String
-r,
--repo
|Required
String
-O,
--organization
|Optional
String
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
Create a label for a repository (color is a hex code with or without literal hex symbol).
gh re --label --new bug --color '#7057ff' --repo gh
Create a label for a user's repository.
gh re --label --new bug --color '#7057ff' --user eduardolundgren --repo gh
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-L,
--label
|Required
Boolean
-D,
--delete
|Required
String
-r,
--repo
|Required
String
-O,
--organization
|Optional
String
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
Delete a label from a repository.
gh re --label --delete bug --repo gh
Delete a label from a user's repository.
gh re --label --delete bug --user eduardolundgren --repo gh
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-L,
--label
|Required
Boolean
-l,
--list
|Required
Boolean
-r,
--repo
|Required
String
-O,
--organization
|Optional
String
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
List labels for a repository.
gh re --label --list --repo gh
List labels for a user's repository.
gh re --label --list --user eduardolundgren --repo gh
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-C,
--color
|Required
String
-L,
--label
|Required
Boolean
-r,
--repo
|Required
String
-U,
--update
|Required
String
-O,
--organization
|Optional
String
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
Update a label for a repository (color is a hex code with or without literal hex symbol).
gh re --label --update bug --color color --repo gh
Update a label for a user's repository.
gh re --label --update bug --color color --user eduardolundgren --repo gh
Find repositories via various criteria. Repository search looks through the projects you have access to on GitHub. You can filter the results using GitHub's search qualifiers. Examples:
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-s,
--search
|Required
Boolean
-d,
--detailed
|Optional
Boolean
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
-r,
--repo
|Optional
String
-O,
--organization
|Optional
String
-t,
--type
|Optional
|[
all,
owner,
public,
private,
member]
Search private repositories you have access to with the term "secret".
gh re --search secret --type private
OR
gh re --search secret is:private
Matches repositories from GitHub org showing detailed results.
gh re --detailed -o github --search octocat
OR
gh re --detailed --search octocat org:github
gh gists
Alias:
gh gi
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-B,
--browser
|Required
Boolean
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
-i,
--id
|Optional
String
Shortcut for opening your Gists in the browser.
gh gi
Open a Gist in the browser.
gh gi --browser --id 5991877
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-l,
--list
|Required
Boolean
-u,
--user
|Optional
String
--date
|Optional
String
List all gists.
gh gi --list
List all gists from someone.
gh gi --list --user brunocoelho
List gists with a formatted date (Any string that the moment library's formatter accepts should work: https://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/format/).
gh gi --list --date "dddd, MMMM Do YYYY, h:mm:ss a"
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-N,
--new
|Required
String
-c,
--content
|Optional
String
-d,
--description
|Optional
String
-p,
--private
|Optional
Boolean
Create a Gist
hello containing "Hello World".
gh gi --new hello --content "Hello World!"
Create a private Gist
hello containing "Hello World".
gh gi --new hello --content "Hello World!" --private
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-f,
--fork
|Required
String
Fork a Gist.
gh gi --fork 5444883
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-D,
--delete
|Required
String
Delete a Gist.
gh gi --delete 4252323
Delete multiple Gists.
gh gi --delete 4252321 --delete 4252322
gh user
Alias:
gh us
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-l,
--login
|Required
Boolean
-L,
--logout
|Required
Boolean
Automates saving user name & generating developer token credentials to your ~/.gh.json config
--user username
~/.gh.json
default.gh.json file in our repo as a template
['user', 'public_repo', 'repo', 'repo:status', 'delete_repo', 'gist']
"github_token"
"github_user"
gh user --login
Automates removing user name & developer token credentials to your ~/.gh.json config
gh user --logout
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-w,
--whoami
|Required
Boolean
Prints the user name from ~/.gh.json to your console.
gh user --whoami
gh milestone
Alias:
gh ms
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-l,
--list
|Required
Boolean
-u,
--user
|Required
String
-a,
--all
|Required
Boolean
-r,
--repo
|Optional
String
-o,
--organization
|Optional
String
Shortcut for listing milestones for a specific repo.
gh ms
Listing milestones for a specific repo & user.
gh ms --list --user node-gh --repo gh
Listing all milestones for a specific organization.
gh ms --list --all --organization node-gh
This cmd provides something similar to shell aliases. If there are aliases in your .gh.json file, we will attempt to resolve the user, PR forwarder or PR submitter to your alias.
gh alias
Alias:
gh al
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-l,
--list
|Required
Boolean
Shortcut for listing aliases.
gh alias
List aliases.
gh alias --list
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-a,
--add
|Required
String
-u,
--user
|Required
String
Create alias for username.
gh alias --add zeno --user zenorocha
And use like:
gh pr --submit zeno -b master -t Title
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-r,
--remove
|Required
String
Remove alias.
gh alias --remove zeno
There are some pretty useful configurations that you can set on .gh.json.
This file can be found under home directory (on MacOSx:
/Users/yourName/.gh.json on Windows:
C:\\Users\yourName\.gh.json).
You can also set per-project configurations by adding a
.gh.json file in your project's root folder and overriding existing keys.
Change it if you're a GitHub Enterprise user.
"api": {
"host": "github.mydomain.com",
"protocol": "https"
}
gh pr you would see a max of 30 pull requests
1 to
100
"page_size": 77
"page_size": ""
"default_branch": "master",
"default_remote": "origin"
For submitting or forwarding pull requests.
"default_pr_forwarder": "",
"default_pr_reviewer": ""
"github_token": "your_dev_token",
"github_user": "username"
"hooks": {
"pull-request": {
"merge": {
"before": [{"cmd": "ls -la", "log": true}],
"after": [
"gh pr {{options.number}} --comment 'Thank you, pull request merged :D'"
]
}
}
}
Required for prompt commands.
"hooks": {
"pull-request": {
"merge": {
"before": [{"cmd": "foo", "args": ["bar", "qux"]}]
}
}
}
"pull_branch_name_prefix": "pr-"
$EDITOR or
$VISUAL and fallback to the default git editor
git config --global core.editor
"use_editor": false to
~/.gh.json
"signature": "<br><br>:octocat: *Sent from [GH](http://nodegh.io).*"
"ssh": false,
If you need to use a custom git command, set the environment variable
GH_GIT_COMMAND.
GH Gif - A plugin for commenting on pull requests/issues using GIF reactions. GH Travis - A plugin for integrating Travis, a continous integration server. GH Jira - A plugin for integrating Jira, an issue management system.
Feel free to create your own plugins by forking GH Boilerplate.