node-gettext is a JavaScript implementation of (a large subset of) gettext, a localization framework originally written in C.

If you just want to parse or compile mo/po files, for use with this library or elsewhere, check out gettext-parser.

NOTE: This is the README for v2 of node-gettext, which introduces several braking changes. You can find the README for v1 here.

Features

Supports domains, contexts and plurals

Supports .json, .mo and .po files with the help of gettext-parser

Ships with plural forms for 136 languages

Change locale or domain on the fly

Useful error messages enabled by a debug option

option Emits events for internal errors, such as missing translations

Differences from GNU gettext

There are two main differences between node-gettext and GNU's gettext:

There are no categories. GNU gettext features categories such as LC_MESSAGES , LC_NUMERIC and LC_MONETARY , but since there already is a plethora of great JavaScript libraries to deal with numbers, currencies, dates etc, node-gettext is simply targeted towards strings/phrases. You could say it just assumes the LC_MESSAGES category at all times. You have to read translation files from the file system yourself. GNU gettext is a C library that reads files from the file system. This is done using bindtextdomain(domain, localesDirPath) and setlocale(category, locale) , where these four parameters combined are used to read the appropriate translations file. However, since node-gettext needs to work both on the server in web browsers (which usually is referred to as it being universal or isomorphic JavaScript), it is up to the developer to read translation files from disk or somehow provide it with translations as pure JavaScript objects using addTranslations(locale, domain, translations) . bindtextdomain will be provided as an optional feature in a future release.

Installation

npm install --save node-gettext

Usage

import Gettext from 'node-gettext' import swedishTranslations from './translations/sv-SE.json' const gt = new Gettext() gt.addTranslations( 'sv-SE' , 'messages' , swedishTranslations) gt.setLocale( 'sv-SE' ) gt.gettext( 'The world is a funny place' )

Error events

gt.on( 'error' , error => console .log( 'oh nose' , error)) gt.gettext( 'An unrecognized message' )

Recipes

Load and add translations from .mo or .po files

node-gettext expects all translations to be in the format specified by gettext-parser . Therefor, you should use that to parse .mo or .po files.

Here is an example where we read a bunch of translation files from disk and add them to our Gettext instance:

import fs from 'fs' import path from 'path' import Gettext from 'node-gettext' import { po } from 'gettext-parser' const translationsDir = 'path/to/locales' const locales = [ 'en' , 'fi-FI' , 'sv-SE' ] const domain = 'messages' const gt = new Gettext() locales.forEach( ( locale ) => { const fileName = ` ${domain} .po` const translationsFilePath = path.join(translationsDir, locale, fileName) const translationsContent = fs.readFileSync(translationsFilePath) const parsedTranslations = po.parse(translationsContent) gt.addTranslations(locale, domain, parsedTranslations) })

API

Gettext

new Gettext([options])

Creates and returns a new Gettext instance.

Returns: Object - A Gettext instance Params

[options] : Object - A set of options .sourceLocale : String - The locale that the source code and its texts are written in. Translations for this locale is not necessary. .debug : Boolean - Whether to output debug info into the console.

: - A set of options

Adds an event listener.

Params

eventName : String - An event name

: - An event name callback : function - An event handler function

Removes an event listener.

Params

eventName : String - An event name

: - An event name callback : function - A previously registered event handler function

Stores a set of translations in the set of gettext catalogs.

Params

locale : String - A locale string

: - A locale string domain : String - A domain name

: - A domain name translations : Object - An object of gettext-parser JSON shape

Example

gt.addTranslations( 'sv-SE' , 'messages' , translationsObject)

Sets the locale to get translated messages for.

Params

locale : String - A locale

Example

gt.setLocale( 'sv-SE' )

Sets the default gettext domain.

Params

domain : String - A gettext domain name

Example

gt.setTextDomain( 'domainname' )

gettext.gettext(msgid) ⇒ String

Translates a string using the default textdomain

Returns: String - Translation or the original string if no translation was found

Params

msgid : String - String to be translated

Example

gt.gettext( 'Some text' )

gettext.dgettext(domain, msgid) ⇒ String

Translates a string using a specific domain

Returns: String - Translation or the original string if no translation was found

Params

domain : String - A gettext domain name

: - A gettext domain name msgid : String - String to be translated

Example

gt.dgettext( 'domainname' , 'Some text' )

gettext.ngettext(msgid, msgidPlural, count) ⇒ String

Translates a plural string using the default textdomain

Returns: String - Translation or the original string if no translation was found

Params

msgid : String - String to be translated when count is not plural

: - String to be translated when count is not plural msgidPlural : String - String to be translated when count is plural

: - String to be translated when count is plural count : Number - Number count for the plural

Example

gt.ngettext( 'One thing' , 'Many things' , numberOfThings)

gettext.dngettext(domain, msgid, msgidPlural, count) ⇒ String

Translates a plural string using a specific textdomain

Returns: String - Translation or the original string if no translation was found

Params

domain : String - A gettext domain name

: - A gettext domain name msgid : String - String to be translated when count is not plural

: - String to be translated when count is not plural msgidPlural : String - String to be translated when count is plural

: - String to be translated when count is plural count : Number - Number count for the plural

Example

gt.dngettext( 'domainname' , 'One thing' , 'Many things' , numberOfThings)

gettext.pgettext(msgctxt, msgid) ⇒ String

Translates a string from a specific context using the default textdomain

Returns: String - Translation or the original string if no translation was found

Params

msgctxt : String - Translation context

: - Translation context msgid : String - String to be translated

Example

gt.pgettext( 'sports' , 'Back' )

gettext.dpgettext(domain, msgctxt, msgid) ⇒ String

Translates a string from a specific context using s specific textdomain

Returns: String - Translation or the original string if no translation was found

Params

domain : String - A gettext domain name

: - A gettext domain name msgctxt : String - Translation context

: - Translation context msgid : String - String to be translated

Example

gt.dpgettext( 'domainname' , 'sports' , 'Back' )

gettext.npgettext(msgctxt, msgid, msgidPlural, count) ⇒ String

Translates a plural string from a specific context using the default textdomain

Returns: String - Translation or the original string if no translation was found

Params

msgctxt : String - Translation context

: - Translation context msgid : String - String to be translated when count is not plural

: - String to be translated when count is not plural msgidPlural : String - String to be translated when count is plural

: - String to be translated when count is plural count : Number - Number count for the plural

Example

gt.npgettext( 'sports' , 'Back' , '%d backs' , numberOfBacks)

gettext.dnpgettext(domain, msgctxt, msgid, msgidPlural, count) ⇒ String

Translates a plural string from a specifi context using a specific textdomain

Returns: String - Translation or the original string if no translation was found

Params

domain : String - A gettext domain name

: - A gettext domain name msgctxt : String - Translation context

: - Translation context msgid : String - String to be translated

: - String to be translated msgidPlural : String - If no translation was found, return this on count!=1

: - If no translation was found, return this on count!=1 count : Number - Number count for the plural

Example

gt.dnpgettext( 'domainname' , 'sports' , 'Back' , '%d backs' , numberOfBacks)

C-style alias for setTextDomain

See: Gettext#setTextDomain



C-style alias for setLocale

See: Gettext#setLocale



Deprecated

This function will be removed in the final 2.0.0 release.

Migrating from v1 to v2

Version 1 of node-gettext confused domains with locales, which version 2 has corrected. node-gettext also no longer parses files or file paths for you, but accepts only ready-parsed JSON translation objects.

Here is a full list of all breaking changes:

textdomain(domain) is now setLocale(locale)

is now dgettext , dngettext , dpgettext and dnpgettext does not treat the leading domain argument as a locale, but as a domain. To get a translation from a certain locale you need to call setLocale(locale) beforehand.

, , and does not treat the leading argument as a locale, but as a domain. To get a translation from a certain locale you need to call beforehand. A new setTextDomain(domain) has been introduced

has been introduced addTextdomain(domain, file) is now addTranslations(locale, domain, translations)

is now addTranslations(locale, domain, translations) only accepts a JSON object with the shape described in the gettext-parser README . To load translations from .mo or .po files, use gettext-parser, and it will provide you with valid JSON objects.

. To load translations from .mo or .po files, use gettext-parser, and it will provide you with valid JSON objects. _currentDomain is now domain

is now domains is now catalogs

is now The instance method __normalizeDomain(domain) has been replaced by a static method Gettext.getLanguageCode(locale)

License

MIT

See also