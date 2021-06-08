node-gettext is a JavaScript implementation of (a large subset of) gettext, a localization framework originally written in C.
If you just want to parse or compile mo/po files, for use with this library or elsewhere, check out gettext-parser.
NOTE: This is the README for v2 of node-gettext, which introduces several braking changes. You can find the README for v1 here.
debug option
There are two main differences between
node-gettext and GNU's gettext:
There are no categories. GNU gettext features categories such as
LC_MESSAGES,
LC_NUMERIC and
LC_MONETARY, but since there already is a plethora of great JavaScript libraries to deal with numbers, currencies, dates etc,
node-gettext is simply targeted towards strings/phrases. You could say it just assumes the
LC_MESSAGES category at all times.
You have to read translation files from the file system yourself. GNU gettext is a C library that reads files from the file system. This is done using
bindtextdomain(domain, localesDirPath) and
setlocale(category, locale), where these four parameters combined are used to read the appropriate translations file.
However, since
node-gettext needs to work both on the server in web browsers (which usually is referred to as it being universal or isomorphic JavaScript), it is up to the developer to read translation files from disk or somehow provide it with translations as pure JavaScript objects using
addTranslations(locale, domain, translations).
bindtextdomain will be provided as an optional feature in a future release.
npm install --save node-gettext
import Gettext from 'node-gettext'
import swedishTranslations from './translations/sv-SE.json'
const gt = new Gettext()
gt.addTranslations('sv-SE', 'messages', swedishTranslations)
gt.setLocale('sv-SE')
gt.gettext('The world is a funny place')
// -> "Världen är en underlig plats"
// Add translations etc...
gt.on('error', error => console.log('oh nose', error))
gt.gettext('An unrecognized message')
// -> 'oh nose', 'An unrecognized message'
node-gettext expects all translations to be in the format specified by
gettext-parser. Therefor, you should use that to parse .mo or .po files.
Here is an example where we read a bunch of translation files from disk and add them to our
Gettext instance:
import fs from 'fs'
import path from 'path'
import Gettext from 'node-gettext'
import { po } from 'gettext-parser'
// In this example, our translations are found at
// path/to/locales/LOCALE/DOMAIN.po
const translationsDir = 'path/to/locales'
const locales = ['en', 'fi-FI', 'sv-SE']
const domain = 'messages'
const gt = new Gettext()
locales.forEach((locale) => {
const fileName = `${domain}.po`
const translationsFilePath = path.join(translationsDir, locale, fileName)
const translationsContent = fs.readFileSync(translationsFilePath)
const parsedTranslations = po.parse(translationsContent)
gt.addTranslations(locale, domain, parsedTranslations)
})
Creates and returns a new Gettext instance.
Returns:
Object - A Gettext instance
Params
[options]:
Object - A set of options
.sourceLocale:
String - The locale that the source code and its texts are written in. Translations for this locale is not necessary.
.debug:
Boolean - Whether to output debug info into the
console.
Adds an event listener.
Params
eventName:
String - An event name
callback:
function - An event handler function
Removes an event listener.
Params
eventName:
String - An event name
callback:
function - A previously registered event handler function
Stores a set of translations in the set of gettext catalogs.
Params
locale:
String - A locale string
domain:
String - A domain name
translations:
Object - An object of gettext-parser JSON shape
Example
gt.addTranslations('sv-SE', 'messages', translationsObject)
Sets the locale to get translated messages for.
Params
locale:
String - A locale
Example
gt.setLocale('sv-SE')
Sets the default gettext domain.
Params
domain:
String - A gettext domain name
Example
gt.setTextDomain('domainname')
Translates a string using the default textdomain
Returns:
String - Translation or the original string if no translation was found
Params
msgid:
String - String to be translated
Example
gt.gettext('Some text')
String
Translates a string using a specific domain
Returns:
String - Translation or the original string if no translation was found
Params
domain:
String - A gettext domain name
msgid:
String - String to be translated
Example
gt.dgettext('domainname', 'Some text')
String
Translates a plural string using the default textdomain
Returns:
String - Translation or the original string if no translation was found
Params
msgid:
String - String to be translated when count is not plural
msgidPlural:
String - String to be translated when count is plural
count:
Number - Number count for the plural
Example
gt.ngettext('One thing', 'Many things', numberOfThings)
String
Translates a plural string using a specific textdomain
Returns:
String - Translation or the original string if no translation was found
Params
domain:
String - A gettext domain name
msgid:
String - String to be translated when count is not plural
msgidPlural:
String - String to be translated when count is plural
count:
Number - Number count for the plural
Example
gt.dngettext('domainname', 'One thing', 'Many things', numberOfThings)
String
Translates a string from a specific context using the default textdomain
Returns:
String - Translation or the original string if no translation was found
Params
msgctxt:
String - Translation context
msgid:
String - String to be translated
Example
gt.pgettext('sports', 'Back')
String
Translates a string from a specific context using s specific textdomain
Returns:
String - Translation or the original string if no translation was found
Params
domain:
String - A gettext domain name
msgctxt:
String - Translation context
msgid:
String - String to be translated
Example
gt.dpgettext('domainname', 'sports', 'Back')
String
Translates a plural string from a specific context using the default textdomain
Returns:
String - Translation or the original string if no translation was found
Params
msgctxt:
String - Translation context
msgid:
String - String to be translated when count is not plural
msgidPlural:
String - String to be translated when count is plural
count:
Number - Number count for the plural
Example
gt.npgettext('sports', 'Back', '%d backs', numberOfBacks)
String
Translates a plural string from a specifi context using a specific textdomain
Returns:
String - Translation or the original string if no translation was found
Params
domain:
String - A gettext domain name
msgctxt:
String - Translation context
msgid:
String - String to be translated
msgidPlural:
String - If no translation was found, return this on count!=1
count:
Number - Number count for the plural
Example
gt.dnpgettext('domainname', 'sports', 'Back', '%d backs', numberOfBacks)
C-style alias for setTextDomain
C-style alias for setLocale
Deprecated
This function will be removed in the final 2.0.0 release.
Version 1 of
node-gettext confused domains with locales, which version 2 has corrected.
node-gettext also no longer parses files or file paths for you, but accepts only ready-parsed JSON translation objects.
Here is a full list of all breaking changes:
textdomain(domain) is now
setLocale(locale)
dgettext,
dngettext,
dpgettext and
dnpgettext does not treat the leading
domain argument as a locale, but as a domain. To get a translation from a certain locale you need to call
setLocale(locale) beforehand.
setTextDomain(domain) has been introduced
addTextdomain(domain, file) is now
addTranslations(locale, domain, translations)
addTranslations(locale, domain, translations) only accepts a JSON object with the shape described in the
gettext-parser README. To load translations from .mo or .po files, use gettext-parser, and it will provide you with valid JSON objects.
_currentDomain is now
domain
domains is now
catalogs
__normalizeDomain(domain) has been replaced by a static method
Gettext.getLanguageCode(locale)
MIT