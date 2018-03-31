Featured command line parser.

Basic Usage

Parse Commandline

code: oneline.js

// node-getopt oneline example. opt = require( 'node-getopt' ). create ([ [ 's' , '' , 'short option.' ], [ '' , 'long' , 'long option.' ], [ 'S' , 'short-with-arg=ARG' , 'option with argument' , 'S' ], [ 'L' , 'long-with-arg=ARG' , 'long option with argument' ], [ '' , 'color[=COLOR]' , 'COLOR is optional' ], [ 'm' , 'multi-with-arg=ARG+' , 'multiple option with argument' ], [ '' , 'no-comment' ], [ 'h' , 'help' , 'display this help' ], [ 'v' , 'version' , 'show version' ] ]) // create Getopt instance .bindHelp() // bind option 'help' to default action .parseSystem(); // parse command line console. info ({argv: opt.argv, options : opt. options });

$ node oneline.js foo -s --long-with-arg bar -m a -m b -- --others

{ argv : [ 'foo' , '--others' ], options : { 'short-with-arg' : 'S' , s : true, 'long-with-arg' : 'bar' , 'multi-with-arg' : [ 'a' , 'b' ], S : 'S' , L : 'bar' , m : [ 'a' , 'b' ] } }

$ node oneline.js -h

Usage : node oneline.js -s short option . -- long long option . -S, -- short - with -arg=ARG option with argument -L, -- long - with -arg=ARG long option with argument --color[=COLOR] COLOR is optional -m, --multi- with -arg=ARG+ multiple option with argument --no-comment -h, --help display this help -v, --version show version

code: simple.js

// examples/simple.js // argv parse Getopt = require( 'node-getopt' ); // Getopt arguments options // '=' : has argument // '[=]' : has argument but optional // '+' : multiple option supported getopt = new Getopt([ [ 's' ], [ 'S' , '=' ], [ '' , 'long-with-arg=ARG' ], [ 'm' , '=+' ], [ '' , 'color[=COLOR]' ], [ 'h' , 'help' ] ]).bindHelp(); // process.argv needs slice ( 2 ) for it starts with 'node' and 'script name' // parseSystem is alias of parse(process.argv. slice ( 2 )) // opt = getopt.parseSystem(); opt = getopt.parse(process.argv. slice ( 2 )); console. info ({argv: opt.argv, options : opt. options });

$ node simple.js foo -s --long-with-arg bar -m a -m b -- --others

{ argv : [ 'foo' , '--others' ], options: { s: true, 'long-with-arg' : 'bar' , m: [ 'a' , 'b' ] } }

Work with help

code: help.js

// examples/help.js // Works with help Getopt = require( 'node-getopt' ); getopt = new Getopt([ [ 's' , '' , 'short option.' ], [ '' , 'long' , 'long option.' ], [ 'S' , 'short-with-arg=ARG' , 'option with argument' , 'S' ], [ 'L' , 'long-with-arg=ARG' , 'long option with argument' ], [ '' , 'color[=COLOR]' , 'COLOR is optional' ], [ 'm' , 'multi-with-arg=ARG+' , 'multiple option with argument' ], [ '' , 'no-comment' ], [ 'h' , 'help' , 'display this help' ] ]); // Use custom help template instead of default help // [[ OPTIONS ]] is the placeholder for options list getopt.setHelp( "Usage: node help.js [OPTION]

" + "node-getopt help demo.

" + "

" + "[[OPTIONS]]

" + "

" + "Installation: npm install node-getopt

" + "Respository: https://github.com/jiangmiao/node-getopt" ); getopt.showHelp();

$ node examples/help.js

Usage: node help.js [OPTION] node-getopt help demo. -s short option. -- long long option. -S, -- short -with-arg= ARG option with argument ( default : S) -L, -- long -with-arg =ARG long option with argument --color[=COLOR] COLOR is optional -m, --multi-with-arg=ARG+ multiple option with argument --no-comment -h, --help display this help Installation: npm install node-getopt Respository: https:

Features

short option name

$ node simple.js -s { argv: [], options: { short: true } } $ node simple.js -S foo { argv: [], options: { 'short-with-arg': 'foo' } }

long option name

$ node simple.js --long { argv: [], options: { long: true } } $ node simple.js --long-with-arg foo { argv: [], options: { 'long-with-arg': 'foo' } }

argument required

$ node simple.js ERROR: option long- with -arg need argument $ node simple.js { argv: [], options : { 'long-with-arg' : 'foo' } } $ node simple.js { argv: [], options : { 'long-with-arg' : 'foo' } }

optional argument

$ node simple .js -- color { argv: [], options: { color : '' } } $ node simple .js -- color =foo { argv: [], options: { color : 'foo' } } $ node simple .js -- color foo { argv: [ 'foo' ], options: { color : '' }

chain option

$ node simple.js -slS foo { argv: [], options: { short: true , long: true , 'short-with-arg': 'foo' } }

multi option supported

$ node simple .js -m a -m b -m c { argv: [], options: { 'multi-with-arg' : [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ] } }

text argv supported

$ node simple .js foo -m a bar -m b baz -m c { argv: [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ], options: { 'multi-with-arg' : [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ] } }

keep text after --

$ node simple.js -s -- -s { argv: [ '-s' ], options: { short: true } }

References

require ( 'node-getopt' ) returns class Getopt

Getopt Methods:

constructor ( Array options ) options is a set of option. each option contains 4 fields. [short_name, long_name_with_definition, comment, default] Definition: * '=ARG': has argument * '[=ARG]': has argument but optional * '+': multiple option supported ARG can be replaced by any word. Getopt parse( Array argv ) parse argv Returns: {argv: '...' , options: {...}, ...} Getopt parseSystem() alias of parse(process.argv.slice( 2 )) Getopt setHelp( String helpTemplate) Set help template. the placeholders will be replaced by getopt. Placeholders: * [[OPTIONS]] - The options list Returns: String String getHelp() Get the help generated. Getopt showHelp() console .info(getopt.getHelp()); Getopt bindHelp([ String HELP]) set help template to HELP if HELP is not empty. bind 'help' option to default action, show help and exit with 0. Getpot on( String optionName, Function <Value> action) trigger the action when optionName is found. the 'this' in action will be the instance of Getopt. Getopt error( Function < Error e> callback) when parse failed callback will be trigger. default is display error message and exit with 1.

Getopt Static Methods:

create ( Array options ) equals new Getopt( options )

Others:

default help template: "Usage: node #{process.argv[1].match(/(?:.*[ \ / \ \ ])?(.*) $/)[1]} \ n \ n [[OPTIONS] ] \ n "

Remarks