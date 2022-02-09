Node library for geocoding and reverse geocoding. Can be used as a nodejs library
npm install node-geocoder
const NodeGeocoder = require('node-geocoder');
const options = {
provider: 'google',
// Optional depending on the providers
fetch: customFetchImplementation,
apiKey: 'YOUR_API_KEY', // for Mapquest, OpenCage, Google Premier
formatter: null // 'gpx', 'string', ...
};
const geocoder = NodeGeocoder(options);
// Using callback
const res = await geocoder.geocode('29 champs elysée paris');
// output :
[
{
latitude: 48.8698679,
longitude: 2.3072976,
country: 'France',
countryCode: 'FR',
city: 'Paris',
zipcode: '75008',
streetName: 'Champs-Élysées',
streetNumber: '29',
administrativeLevels: {
level1long: 'Île-de-France',
level1short: 'IDF',
level2long: 'Paris',
level2short: '75'
},
provider: 'google'
}
];
const res = await geocoder.geocode({
address: '29 champs elysée',
country: 'France',
zipcode: '75008'
});
// OpenCage advanced usage example
const res = await geocoder.geocode({
address: '29 champs elysée',
countryCode: 'fr',
minConfidence: 0.5,
limit: 5
});
// Reverse example
const res = await geocoder.reverse({ lat: 45.767, lon: 4.833 });
// Batch geocode
const results = await geocoder.batchGeocode([
'13 rue sainte catherine',
'another address'
]);
// Set specific http request headers:
const nodeFetch = require('node-fetch');
const geocoder = NodeGeocoder({
provider: 'google',
fetch: function fetch(url, options) {
return nodeFetch(url, {
...options,
headers: {
'user-agent': 'My application <email@domain.com>',
'X-Specific-Header': 'Specific value'
}
});
}
});
agol : ArcGis Online Geocoding service. Supports geocoding and reverse. Requires a client_id & client_secret
datasciencetoolkit : DataScienceToolkitGeocoder. Supports IPv4 geocoding and address geocoding. Use
options.host to specify a local instance
freegeoip : FreegeoipGeocoder. Supports IP geocoding
geocodio: Geocodio, Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding (US only)
google : GoogleGeocoder. Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding. Use
options.clientIdand
options.apiKey(privateKey) for business licence. You can also use
options.language and
options.region to specify language and region, respectively.
here : HereGeocoder. Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding. You must specify
options.apiKey with your Here API key. You can also use
options.language,
options.politicalView (read about political views here),
options.country, and
options.state.
locationiq : LocationIQGeocoder. Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding just like openstreetmap but does require only a locationiq api key to be set.
geocode you can use simple
q parameter or an object containing the different parameters defined here: http://locationiq.org/#docs
reverse, you can pass over
{lat, lon} and additional parameters defined in http://locationiq.org/#docs
mapbox : MapBoxGeocoder. Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding. Needs an apiKey
mapquest : MapQuestGeocoder. Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding. Needs an apiKey
nominatimmapquest: Same geocoder as
openstreetmap, but queries the MapQuest servers. You need to specify
options.apiKey
opencage: OpenCage Geocoder. Aggregates many different open geocoder. Supports address and reverse geocoding with many optional parameters. You need to specify
options.apiKey which can be obtained at OpenCage.
opendatafrance: OpendataFranceGeocoder supports forward and reverse geocoding in France; for more information, see OpendataFrance API documentation
openmapquest : Open MapQuestGeocoder (based on OpenStreetMapGeocoder). Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding. Needs an apiKey
openstreetmap : OpenStreetMapGeocoder. Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding. You can use
options.language and
options.email to specify a language and a contact email address.
geocode, you can use an object as value, specifying one or several parameters
reverse, you can use additional parameters
user-agent or
referrer header field as required by the OpenStreetMap Usage Policy
options.osmServer to use custom nominatim server. Example: you can setup local nominatim server by following these instructions and set
options.osmServer: http://localhost:8000 to use local server.
pickpoint: PickPoint Geocoder. Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding. You need to specify
options.apiKey obtained at PickPoint.
geocode function you can use a string representing an address like "13 rue sainte catherine" or an object with parameters described in Forward Geocoding Reference.
geocode function you should use an object where
{lat, lon} are required parameters. Additional parameters like
zoom are available, see details in Reverse Geocoding Reference.
smartyStreet: Smarty street geocoder (US only), you need to specify
options.auth_id and
options.auth_token
teleport: Teleport supports city and urban area forward and reverse geocoding; for more information, see Teleport API documentation
tomtom: TomTomGeocoder. Supports address geocoding. You need to specify
options.apiKey and can use
options.language to specify a language
virtualearth: VirtualEarthGeocoder (Bing maps). Supports address geocoding. You need to specify
options.apiKey
yandex: Yandex support address geocoding, you can use
options.language to specify language
With the
options.fetch you can provide your own method to fetch data. This method should be compatible with the Fetch API.
This allow you to specify a proxy to use, a custom timeout, specific headers, ...
gpx : format result using GPX format
string : format result to an String array (you need to specify
options.formatterPattern key)
%P country
%p country code
%n street number
%S street name
%z zip code
%T State
%t state code
%c City
You can try node-geocoder here http://node-geocoder.herokuapp.com/
node-geocoder-cli You can use node-geocoder-cli to geocode in shell
You can add new geocoders by implementing the two methods
geocode and
reverse:
const geocoder = {
geocode: function(value, callback) { ... },
reverse: function(query, callback) { var lat = query.lat; var lon = query.lon; ... }
}
You can also add formatter implementing the following interface
const formatter = {
format: function(data) {
return formattedData;
}
};
You can improve this project by adding new geocoders.
To run tests just
npm test.
To check code style just run
npm run lint.