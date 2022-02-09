Node library for geocoding and reverse geocoding. Can be used as a nodejs library

Installation (nodejs library)

npm install node-geocoder

Usage example

const NodeGeocoder = require ( 'node-geocoder' ); const options = { provider : 'google' , fetch : customFetchImplementation, apiKey : 'YOUR_API_KEY' , formatter : null }; const geocoder = NodeGeocoder(options); const res = await geocoder.geocode( '29 champs elysée paris' ); [ { latitude : 48.8698679 , longitude : 2.3072976 , country : 'France' , countryCode : 'FR' , city : 'Paris' , zipcode : '75008' , streetName : 'Champs-Élysées' , streetNumber : '29' , administrativeLevels : { level1long : 'Île-de-France' , level1short : 'IDF' , level2long : 'Paris' , level2short : '75' }, provider : 'google' } ];

Advanced usage (only google, here, mapquest, locationiq, and opencage providers)

const res = await geocoder.geocode({ address : '29 champs elysée' , country : 'France' , zipcode : '75008' }); const res = await geocoder.geocode({ address : '29 champs elysée' , countryCode : 'fr' , minConfidence : 0.5 , limit : 5 }); const res = await geocoder.reverse({ lat : 45.767 , lon : 4.833 }); const results = await geocoder.batchGeocode([ '13 rue sainte catherine' , 'another address' ]); const nodeFetch = require ( 'node-fetch' ); const geocoder = NodeGeocoder({ provider : 'google' , fetch : function fetch ( url, options ) { return nodeFetch(url, { ...options, headers : { 'user-agent' : 'My application <email@domain.com>' , 'X-Specific-Header' : 'Specific value' } }); } });

Geocoder Providers (in alphabetical order)

agol : ArcGis Online Geocoding service. Supports geocoding and reverse. Requires a client_id & client_secret

: ArcGis Online Geocoding service. Supports geocoding and reverse. Requires a client_id & client_secret datasciencetoolkit : DataScienceToolkitGeocoder. Supports IPv4 geocoding and address geocoding. Use options.host to specify a local instance

: DataScienceToolkitGeocoder. Supports IPv4 geocoding and address geocoding. Use to specify a local instance freegeoip : FreegeoipGeocoder. Supports IP geocoding

: FreegeoipGeocoder. Supports IP geocoding geocodio : Geocodio, Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding (US only)

: Geocodio, Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding (US only) google : GoogleGeocoder. Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding. Use options.clientId and options.apiKey (privateKey) for business licence. You can also use options.language and options.region to specify language and region, respectively.

: GoogleGeocoder. Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding. Use and (privateKey) for business licence. You can also use and to specify language and region, respectively. here : HereGeocoder. Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding. You must specify options.apiKey with your Here API key. You can also use options.language , options.politicalView (read about political views here), options.country , and options.state .

: HereGeocoder. Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding. You must specify with your Here API key. You can also use , (read about political views here), , and . locationiq : LocationIQGeocoder. Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding just like openstreetmap but does require only a locationiq api key to be set. For geocode you can use simple q parameter or an object containing the different parameters defined here: http://locationiq.org/#docs For reverse , you can pass over {lat, lon} and additional parameters defined in http://locationiq.org/#docs No need to specify referer or email addresses, just locationiq api key, note that there are rate limits!

: LocationIQGeocoder. Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding just like openstreetmap but does require only a locationiq api key to be set. mapbox : MapBoxGeocoder. Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding. Needs an apiKey

: MapBoxGeocoder. Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding. Needs an apiKey mapquest : MapQuestGeocoder. Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding. Needs an apiKey

: MapQuestGeocoder. Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding. Needs an apiKey nominatimmapquest : Same geocoder as openstreetmap , but queries the MapQuest servers. You need to specify options.apiKey

: Same geocoder as , but queries the MapQuest servers. You need to specify opencage : OpenCage Geocoder. Aggregates many different open geocoder. Supports address and reverse geocoding with many optional parameters. You need to specify options.apiKey which can be obtained at OpenCage.

: OpenCage Geocoder. Aggregates many different open geocoder. Supports address and reverse geocoding with many optional parameters. You need to specify which can be obtained at OpenCage. opendatafrance : OpendataFranceGeocoder supports forward and reverse geocoding in France; for more information, see OpendataFrance API documentation

: OpendataFranceGeocoder supports forward and reverse geocoding in France; for more information, see OpendataFrance API documentation openmapquest : Open MapQuestGeocoder (based on OpenStreetMapGeocoder). Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding. Needs an apiKey

: Open MapQuestGeocoder (based on OpenStreetMapGeocoder). Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding. Needs an apiKey openstreetmap : OpenStreetMapGeocoder. Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding. You can use options.language and options.email to specify a language and a contact email address. For geocode , you can use an object as value, specifying one or several parameters For reverse , you can use additional parameters You should specify a specific user-agent or referrer header field as required by the OpenStreetMap Usage Policy Set options.osmServer to use custom nominatim server. Example: you can setup local nominatim server by following these instructions and set options.osmServer: http://localhost:8000 to use local server.

: OpenStreetMapGeocoder. Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding. You can use and to specify a language and a contact email address. pickpoint : PickPoint Geocoder. Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding. You need to specify options.apiKey obtained at PickPoint. As parameter for geocode function you can use a string representing an address like "13 rue sainte catherine" or an object with parameters described in Forward Geocoding Reference. For geocode function you should use an object where {lat, lon} are required parameters. Additional parameters like zoom are available, see details in Reverse Geocoding Reference.

: PickPoint Geocoder. Supports address geocoding and reverse geocoding. You need to specify obtained at PickPoint. smartyStreet : Smarty street geocoder (US only), you need to specify options.auth_id and options.auth_token

: Smarty street geocoder (US only), you need to specify and teleport : Teleport supports city and urban area forward and reverse geocoding; for more information, see Teleport API documentation

: Teleport supports city and urban area forward and reverse geocoding; for more information, see Teleport API documentation tomtom : TomTomGeocoder. Supports address geocoding. You need to specify options.apiKey and can use options.language to specify a language

: TomTomGeocoder. Supports address geocoding. You need to specify and can use to specify a language virtualearth : VirtualEarthGeocoder (Bing maps). Supports address geocoding. You need to specify options.apiKey

: VirtualEarthGeocoder (Bing maps). Supports address geocoding. You need to specify yandex : Yandex support address geocoding, you can use options.language to specify language

Fetch option

With the options.fetch you can provide your own method to fetch data. This method should be compatible with the Fetch API.

This allow you to specify a proxy to use, a custom timeout, specific headers, ...

Formatter

gpx : format result using GPX format

: format result using GPX format string : format result to an String array (you need to specify options.formatterPattern key) %P country %p country code %n street number %S street name %z zip code %T State %t state code %c City

: format result to an String array (you need to specify key)

More

Playground

You can try node-geocoder here http://node-geocoder.herokuapp.com/

node-geocoder-cli You can use node-geocoder-cli to geocode in shell

Extending node geocoder

You can add new geocoders by implementing the two methods geocode and reverse :

const geocoder = { geocode : function ( value, callback ) { ... }, reverse : function ( query, callback ) { var lat = query.lat; var lon = query.lon; ... } }

You can also add formatter implementing the following interface

const formatter = { format : function ( data ) { return formattedData; } };

Contributing

You can improve this project by adding new geocoders.

To run tests just npm test .