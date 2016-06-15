openbase logo
node-gearman

by Andris Reinman
0.2.2

Simple Gearman client/worker module for Node.JS

Readme

NB!

This project is unmaintained! If anyone wants to take over please write to andris.reinman@gmail.com to get ownership of this repo and npm package

node-gearman

node-gearman is an extremely simple Gearman client/worker module for Node.JS. You can register workers and you can submit jobs, that's all about it.

Build Status

NB! Breaking API change - 'connected' events etc are now called 'connect'.

Support node-gearman development

Donate to author

Installation

Install through npm

npm install node-gearman

Usage

See examples folder for sample scripts

Connect to a Gearman server

Set up connection data and create a new Gearman object

var Gearman = require("node-gearman");
var gearman = new Gearman(hostname, port);

Where hostname defaults to "localhost" and port to 4730

This doesn't actually create the connection yet. Connection is created when needed but you can force it with gearman.connect()

var gearman = new Gearman(hostname, port);
gearman.connect();

Connection events

The following events can be listened for a Gearman object:

  • connect - when the connection has been successfully established to the server
  • idle - when there's no jobs available for workers
  • close - connection closed
  • error - an error occured. Connection is automatically closed.

Example:

var gearman = new Gearman(hostname, port);
gearman.on("connect", function(){
    console.log("Connected to the server!");
});
gearman.connect();

Submit a Job

Jobs can be submitted with gearman.submitJob(name, payload) where name is the name of the function and payload is a string or a Buffer. The returned object (Event Emitter) can be used to detect job status and has the following events:

  • error - if the job failed, has parameter error
  • data - contains a chunk of data as a Buffer
  • end - when the job has been completed, has no parameters
  • timeout - when the job has been canceled due to timeout

Example:

var gearman = new Gearman(hostname, port);
var job = gearman.submitJob("reverse", "test string");

job.on("data", function(data){
    console.log(data.toString("utf-8")); // gnirts tset
});

job.on("end", function(){
    console.log("Job completed!");
});

job.on("error", function(error){
    console.log(error.message);
});

Setup a Worker

Workers can be set up with gearman.registerWorker(name, callback) where name is the name of the function and callback is the function to be run when a job is received.

Worker function callback gets two parameters - payload (received data as a Buffer) and worker which is a helper object to communicate with the server. worker object has following methods:

  • write(data) - for sending data chunks to the client
  • end([data]) for completing the job
  • error() to indicate that the job failed

Example:

var gearman = new Gearman(hostname, port);

gearman.registerWorker("reverse", function(payload, worker){
    if(!payload){
        worker.error();
        return;
    }
    var reversed = payload.toString("utf-8").split("").reverse().join("");
    worker.end(reversed);
});

Job timeout

You can set an optional timeout value (in milliseconds) for a job to abort it automatically when the timeout occurs.

Timeout automatically aborts further processing of the job.

job.setTimeout(timeout[, timeoutCallback]);

If timeoutCallback is not set, a 'timeout' event is emitted on timeout.

job.setTimeout(10*1000); // timeout in 10 secs
job.on("timeout", function(){
    console.log("Timeout exceeded for the worker. Job aborted.");
});

Close connection

You can close the Geamrna connection with close()

var gearman = new Gearman();
...
gearman.close();

The connection is closed when a 'close' event for the Gearman object is emitted

gearman.on("close", function(){
    console.log("Connection closed");
});

gearman.close();

Streaming

Worker and job objects also act as Stream objects (workers are writable and jobs readable streams), so you can stream data with pipe from a worker to a client (but not the other way round). This is useful for zipping/unzipping etc.

NB! Streaming support is experimental, do not send very large files as the data tends to clutter up (workers stream interface lacks support for pausing etc.).

Streaming worker

gearman.registerWorker("stream_file", function(payload, worker){
    var input = fs.createReadStream(filepath);
    // stream file to client
    input.pipe(worker);
});

Streaming client

var job = gearman.submitJob("stream", null),
    output = fs.createWriteStream(filepath); 

// save incoming stream to file
job.pipe(output);

Run tests

Run the tests with

npm test

or alternatively

node run_tests.js

License

MIT

