This project is unmaintained! If anyone wants to take over please write to andris.reinman@gmail.com to get ownership of this repo and npm package
node-gearman is an extremely simple Gearman client/worker module for Node.JS. You can register workers and you can submit jobs, that's all about it.
NB! Breaking API change -
'connected' events etc are now called
'connect'.
Install through npm
npm install node-gearman
See examples folder for sample scripts
Set up connection data and create a new
Gearman object
var Gearman = require("node-gearman");
var gearman = new Gearman(hostname, port);
Where
hostname defaults to
"localhost" and
port to
4730
This doesn't actually create the connection yet. Connection is created when needed but you can force it with
gearman.connect()
var gearman = new Gearman(hostname, port);
gearman.connect();
The following events can be listened for a
Gearman object:
Example:
var gearman = new Gearman(hostname, port);
gearman.on("connect", function(){
console.log("Connected to the server!");
});
gearman.connect();
Jobs can be submitted with
gearman.submitJob(name, payload) where
name is the name of the function and
payload is a string or a Buffer. The returned object (Event Emitter) can be used to detect job status and has the following events:
Example:
var gearman = new Gearman(hostname, port);
var job = gearman.submitJob("reverse", "test string");
job.on("data", function(data){
console.log(data.toString("utf-8")); // gnirts tset
});
job.on("end", function(){
console.log("Job completed!");
});
job.on("error", function(error){
console.log(error.message);
});
Workers can be set up with
gearman.registerWorker(name, callback) where
name is the name of the function and
callback is the function to be run when a job is received.
Worker function
callback gets two parameters -
payload (received data as a Buffer) and
worker which is a helper object to communicate with the server.
worker object has following methods:
Example:
var gearman = new Gearman(hostname, port);
gearman.registerWorker("reverse", function(payload, worker){
if(!payload){
worker.error();
return;
}
var reversed = payload.toString("utf-8").split("").reverse().join("");
worker.end(reversed);
});
You can set an optional timeout value (in milliseconds) for a job to abort it automatically when the timeout occurs.
Timeout automatically aborts further processing of the job.
job.setTimeout(timeout[, timeoutCallback]);
If
timeoutCallback is not set, a
'timeout' event is emitted on timeout.
job.setTimeout(10*1000); // timeout in 10 secs
job.on("timeout", function(){
console.log("Timeout exceeded for the worker. Job aborted.");
});
You can close the Geamrna connection with
close()
var gearman = new Gearman();
...
gearman.close();
The connection is closed when a
'close' event for the Gearman object is emitted
gearman.on("close", function(){
console.log("Connection closed");
});
gearman.close();
Worker and job objects also act as Stream objects (workers are writable and jobs readable streams), so you can stream data with
pipe from a worker to a client (but not the other way round). This is useful for zipping/unzipping etc.
NB! Streaming support is experimental, do not send very large files as the data tends to clutter up (workers stream interface lacks support for pausing etc.).
Streaming worker
gearman.registerWorker("stream_file", function(payload, worker){
var input = fs.createReadStream(filepath);
// stream file to client
input.pipe(worker);
});
Streaming client
var job = gearman.submitJob("stream", null),
output = fs.createWriteStream(filepath);
// save incoming stream to file
job.pipe(output);
Run the tests with
npm test
or alternatively
node run_tests.js
MIT