Node.js wrapper for Google Cloud Storage API v2.0
npm install node-gcs
A new gapitoken object should be created and passed to the constructor of node-gcs
var GAPI = require('node-gcs').gapitoken;
var GCS = require('node-gcs');
var fs = require('fs');
var gapi = new GAPI(gapitoken-options, function(err) {
if (err) { console.log(err); }
var gcs = new GCS(gapi);
fs.stat('./test.jpg', function(err, stats) {
if (err) { return console.log(err); }
var file = fs.createReadStream('./test.jpg');
var headers = {
'Content-Length': stats.size,
'Content-Type': 'Image/jpeg',
'x-goog-acl': 'public-read'
};
gcs.putStream(file, '<BUCKET NAME>', '/test.jpg', headers, function(err, res) {
console.log(err, res);
});
});
});
NOTE: see https://developers.google.com/storage/docs/authentication for possible scope options
Currently the supported methods are:
putStream(stream, bucket, filepath, headers, callback);
deleteFile(bucket, filepath, callback);