node-gcs

by Gal Ben-Haim
0.0.4 (see all)

Node.js Google Cloud Storage client

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

40

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

node-gcs

Node.js wrapper for Google Cloud Storage API v2.0

Installation

    npm install node-gcs

Usage

A new gapitoken object should be created and passed to the constructor of node-gcs

var GAPI = require('node-gcs').gapitoken;
var GCS = require('node-gcs');
var fs = require('fs');

var gapi = new GAPI(gapitoken-options, function(err) {
    if (err) { console.log(err); }

    var gcs = new GCS(gapi);
 
    fs.stat('./test.jpg', function(err, stats) {
        if (err) { return console.log(err); }
    
        var file = fs.createReadStream('./test.jpg');
    
        var headers = {
            'Content-Length': stats.size,
            'Content-Type': 'Image/jpeg',
            'x-goog-acl': 'public-read'     
        };

        gcs.putStream(file, '<BUCKET NAME>', '/test.jpg', headers, function(err, res) {
            console.log(err, res);
        });
    });
});

NOTE: see https://developers.google.com/storage/docs/authentication for possible scope options

Supported Methods

Currently the supported methods are:

    putStream(stream, bucket, filepath, headers, callback);
    deleteFile(bucket, filepath, callback);

