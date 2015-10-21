Node.js wrapper for Google Cloud Storage API v2.0

Installation

npm install node-gcs

Usage

A new gapitoken object should be created and passed to the constructor of node-gcs

var GAPI = require ( 'node-gcs' ).gapitoken; var GCS = require ( 'node-gcs' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var gapi = new GAPI(gapitoken-options, function ( err ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } var gcs = new GCS(gapi); fs.stat( './test.jpg' , function ( err, stats ) { if (err) { return console .log(err); } var file = fs.createReadStream( './test.jpg' ); var headers = { 'Content-Length' : stats.size, 'Content-Type' : 'Image/jpeg' , 'x-goog-acl' : 'public-read' }; gcs.putStream(file, '<BUCKET NAME>' , '/test.jpg' , headers, function ( err, res ) { console .log(err, res); }); }); });

NOTE: see https://developers.google.com/storage/docs/authentication for possible scope options

Supported Methods

Currently the supported methods are: