The goal of this project is providing the best and most easily used interface for Firebase Cloud Messaging. (The name gcm comes from the older name for the service, Google Cloud Messaging.)

By April 11, 2019 users must have migrated from GCM to FCM. If you are using this library, we've already got you covered on the server side (since version 0.14.1) --- just update to the most recent version and you are good.

We appreciate all the help we can get! If you want to help out, check out the Guidelines for Contributing section.

If you are developing an open-source project with a broader scope (like a full Firebase suite), we would love for you to use node-gcm internally.

See the official FCM documentation for more information.

We are currently working on version 2.0.0 of the project, and it is available in an early alpha version. Follow PR #238 to see current status.

Installation

$ npm install node-gcm --save

Note: This package requires Node v4.0 and newer.

Requirements

This library provides the server-side implementation of FCM. You need to generate an API Key (Click the gear next to FCM project name) > Project Settings > Cloud Messaging -> Server Key).

FCM notifications can be sent to both Android and iOS. If you are new to FCM you should probably look into the documentation.

Example application

According to below Usage reference, we could create such application:

var gcm = require ( 'node-gcm' ); var sender = new gcm.Sender( 'YOUR_API_KEY_HERE' ); var message = new gcm.Message({ data : { key1 : 'msg1' } }); var regTokens = [ 'YOUR_REG_TOKEN_HERE' ]; sender.send(message, { registrationTokens : regTokens }, function ( err, response ) { if (err) console .error(err); else console .log(response); });

Usage

var gcm = require ( 'node-gcm' ); var message = new gcm.Message(); var message = new gcm.Message({ collapseKey : 'demo' , priority : 'high' , contentAvailable : true , delayWhileIdle : true , timeToLive : 3 , restrictedPackageName : "somePackageName" , dryRun : true , data : { key1 : 'message1' , key2 : 'message2' }, notification : { title : "Hello, World" , icon : "ic_launcher" , body : "This is a notification that will be displayed if your app is in the background." } }); message.addData( 'key1' , 'message1' ); message.addData( 'key2' , 'message2' ); message.addData({ key1 : 'message1' , key2 : 'message2' }); var sender = new gcm.Sender( 'insert Google Server API Key here' ); var registrationTokens = []; registrationTokens.push( 'regToken1' ); registrationTokens.push( 'regToken2' ); sender.sendNoRetry(message, { registrationTokens : registrationTokens }, function ( err, response ) { if (err) console .error(err); else console .log(response); }); sender.send(message, { registrationTokens : registrationTokens }, function ( err, response ) { if (err) console .error(err); else console .log(response); }); sender.send(message, { registrationTokens : registrationTokens }, 10 , function ( err, response ) { if (err) console .error(err); else console .log(response); }); sender.send(message, { registrationTokens : registrationTokens }, function ( err, response ) { var failed_tokens = registrationTokens.filter( ( token, i ) => response.results[i].error != null ); console .log( 'These tokens are no longer ok:' , failed_tokens); });

Recipients

You can send push notifications to various recipient types by providing one of the following recipient keys:

Key Type Description to String A single registration token, notification key, or topic. topic String A single publish/subscribe topic. condition String Multiple topics using the condition parameter. notificationKey String Deprecated. A key that groups multiple registration tokens linked to the same user. registrationIds String[] Deprecated. Use registrationTokens instead. registrationTokens String[] A list of registration tokens. Must contain at least 1 and at most 1000 registration tokens.

If you provide an incorrect recipient key or object type, an Error object will be returned to your callback.

Notice that you can at most send notifications to 1000 registration tokens at a time. This is due to a restriction on the side of the FCM API.

Additional message options

Parameter Usage Description collapseKey Optional, string This parameter identifies a group of messages that can be collapsed, so that only the last message gets sent when delivery can be resumed. priority Optional, string Sets the priority of the message. Valid values are "normal" and "high." contentAvailable Optional, JSON boolean On iOS, when a notification or message is sent and this is set to true, an inactive client app is awoken. mutableContent Optional, JSON boolean On iOS, Currently for iOS 10+ devices only. On iOS, use this field to represent mutable-content in the APNs payload. When a notification is sent and this is set to true, the content of the notification can be modified before it is displayed, using a Notification Service app extension. timeToLive Optional, JSON number This parameter specifies how long (in seconds) the message should be kept in FCM storage if the device is offline. The maximum time to live supported is 4 weeks, and the default value is 4 weeks. restrictedPackageName Optional, string This parameter specifies the package name of the application where the registration tokens must match in order to receive the message. dryRun Optional, JSON boolean This parameter, when set to true, allows developers to test a request without actually sending a message. data Optional, JSON object This parameter specifies the custom key-value pairs of the message's payload. notification Optional, JSON object This parameter specifies the predefined, user-visible key-value pairs of the notification payload. See "Notification payload option table" below for more details. fcm_options Optional, JSON object This parameter is used to pass FCM specific options, as outlined here.

Notification usage

var message = new gcm.Message(); message.addNotification( 'title' , 'Alert!!!' ); message.addNotification( 'body' , 'Abnormal data access' ); message.addNotification( 'icon' , 'ic_launcher' ); message.addNotification({ title : 'Alert!!!' , body : 'Abnormal data access' , icon : 'ic_launcher' });

Note: Notifications sent using message.addNotification are only displayed when your app is in the background. Consider sending the notification parameters using message.addData and manually building and displaying a notification in your push receiver logic.

Notification payload option table

Parameter Platform Usage Description title Android, iOS (Watch) Required (Android), Optional (iOS), string Indicates notification title. This field is not visible on iOS phones and tablets. body Android, iOS Optional, string Indicates notification body text. icon Android Required, string Indicates notification icon. On Android: sets value to myicon for drawable resource myicon.png. sound Android, iOS Optional, string Indicates sound to be played. Supports only default currently. badge iOS Optional, string Indicates the badge on client app home icon. tag Android Optional, string Indicates whether each notification message results in a new entry on the notification center on Android. If not set, each request creates a new notification. If set, and a notification with the same tag is already being shown, the new notification replaces the existing one in notification center. color Android Optional, string Indicates color of the icon, expressed in #rrggbb format click_action Android, iOS Optional, string The action associated with a user click on the notification. On Android, if this is set, an activity with a matching intent filter is launched when user clicks the notification. For example, if one of your Activities includes the intent filter: (Appendix:1)Set click_action to OPEN_ACTIVITY_1 to open it. If set, corresponds to category in APNS payload. body_loc_key iOS Optional, string Indicates the key to the body string for localization. On iOS, this corresponds to "loc-key" in APNS payload. body_loc_args iOS Optional, JSON array as string Indicates the string value to replace format specifiers in body string for localization. On iOS, this corresponds to "loc-args" in APNS payload. title_loc_args iOS Optional, JSON array as string Indicates the string value to replace format specifiers in title string for localization. On iOS, this corresponds to "title-loc-args" in APNS payload. title_loc_key iOS Optional, string Indicates the key to the title string for localization. On iOS, this corresponds to "title-loc-key" in APNS payload.

Notice notification payload defined in FCM Connection Server Reference

Custom HTTP request options

You can provide custom request options such as proxy and timeout for the HTTP request to the FCM API. For more information, refer to the complete list of request options. Note that the following options cannot be overriden: method , uri , body , as well as the following headers: Authorization , Content-Type , and Content-Length .

var requestOptions = { proxy : 'http://127.0.0.1:8888' , timeout : 5000 }; var sender = new gcm.Sender( 'YOUR_API_KEY_HERE' , requestOptions); sender.send(message, { registrationTokens : regTokens }, function ( err, response ) { if (err) console .error(err); else console .log(response); });

FCM client compatibility

As of January 9th, 2016, there are a few known compatibility issues with 3rd-party FCM client libraries:

These issues are out of this project's context and can only be fixed by the respective 3rd-party project maintainers.

Debug

To enable debug mode (print requests and responses to and from FCM), set the DEBUG environment flag when running your app (assuming you use node app.js to run your app):

DEBUG=node-gcm node app.js

