A game loop designed by timetocode for NodeJS applications. Uses a combination of setTimeout and setImmediate to achieve accurate update ticks with minimal CPU usage.

This repo adds npm module support and an API that allows it to be called from client code.

npm install --save node-gameloop

Example

node-gameloop uses an API very similar to setTimeout / setInterval , returning an ID that can be used to clear the game loop later.

const gameloop = require ( 'node-gameloop' ); let frameCount = 0 ; const id = gameloop.setGameLoop( function ( delta ) { console .log( 'Hi there! (frame=%s, delta=%s)' , frameCount++, delta); }, 1000 / 30 ); setTimeout( function ( ) { console .log( '2000ms passed, stopping the game loop' ); gameloop.clearGameLoop(id); }, 2000 );

API

var gameloop = require ( 'node-gameloop' );