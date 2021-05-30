fzf inspired fuzzy CLI list selection 🎀

Easy to use

CLI usage

npm install -g node-fzf nfzf find . | nfzf | xargs cat | less alias merge= "git branch | nfzf | xargs git merge" alias checkout= "git branch | nfzf | xargs git checkout"

API usage

promises

const nfzf = require ( 'node-fzf' ) const opts = { list : [ 'whale' , 'giraffe' , 'monkey' ], mode : 'fuzzy' || 'normal' , prefill : '' , prelinehook : function ( index ) { return '' } postlinehook : function ( index ) { return '' } } ;( async function ( ) { const result = await nfzf( opts ) const { selected, query } = result if ( !selected ) { console .log( 'No matches for:' , query ) } else { console .log( selected.value ) console .log( selected.index ) console .log( selected.value === opts.list[ selected.index ] ) } } )() setInterval( function ( ) { opts.list.push( 'foobar' ) opts.update( list ) }, 1000 )

callbacks

const nfzf = require ( 'node-fzf' ) const list = [ 'whale' , 'giraffe' , 'monkey' ] const api = nfzf( list, function ( result ) { const { selected, query } = result if ( !selected ) { console .log( 'No matches for:' , query ) } else { console .log( selected.value ) console .log( selected.index ) console .log( selected.value === list[ selected.index ] ) console .log( list === api ) console .log( list.update === api.update ) } } ) setInterval( function ( ) { list.push( 'foobar' ) api.update( list ) }, 1000 )

Keyboard

<ctrl-j>,<ctrl-n>,down scroll down <ctrl-k>,<ctrl-p>,up scroll up <ctrl -d > scroll down by page size <ctrl-u> scroll up by page size <ctrl -a > jump to start of input <ctrl -e > jump to end of input <esc>,<ctrl-q>,<ctrl-c> cancel < return >,<ctrl-m> trigger callback/promise with current selection and exit <ctrl-w> delte last word from input <ctrl-b> jump back a word <ctrl -f > jump forward a word <backspace> delete last input character <ctrl -s > switch between modes (fuzzy, normal)

About

fzf inspired fuzzy CLI list selection thing for node.

Why

easy fuzzy list selection UI for NodeJS CLI programs.

How

Mostly cli-color for dealing with the terminal rendering and ttys to hack the ttys to simultaneously read from non TTY stdin and read key inputs from TTY stdin -> So that we can get piped input while also at the same time receive and handle raw keyboard input.

Used by

yt-play

yt-search

Alternatives

fzf even though it doesn't work in NodeJS directly is all-in-all a better tool than this piece of crap :) Highly recommend~

ipt - similar node based solution

