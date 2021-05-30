openbase logo
nf

node-fzf

by talmobi
0.11.0 (see all)

fzf ( junegunn/fzf ) inspired cli utility for node

Readme

node-fzf

fzf inspired fuzzy CLI list selection 🎀

Easy to use

CLI usage

npm install -g node-fzf

# by default (TTY mode) will glob list of current dir files
nfzf

# using pipes
find . | nfzf | xargs cat | less
alias merge="git branch | nfzf | xargs git merge"
alias checkout="git branch | nfzf | xargs git checkout"

API usage

promises
const nfzf = require( 'node-fzf' )

// if you only care about r.query
// nfzf.getInput( label )

const opts = {
  /* required */
  list: [ 'whale', 'giraffe', 'monkey' ],

  /* optional (and defaults) */
  // filtering mode (user can change modes by pressing ctrl-s)
  mode: 'fuzzy' || 'normal',

  // prefill user input
  prefill: '',

  // text before each displayed line, list index supplied as arg
  prelinehook: function ( index ) { return '' }

  // text after each displayed line, list index supplied as arg
  postlinehook: function ( index ) { return '' }
}

;( async function () {
  // opens interactive selection CLI
  // note! this messes with stdout so if you are
  // writing to stdout at the same time it will look a bit messy..
  const result = await nfzf( opts )

  const { selected, query } = result

  if( !selected ) {
    console.log( 'No matches for:', query )
  } else {
    console.log( selected.value ) // 'giraffe'
    console.log( selected.index ) // 1
    console.log( selected.value === opts.list[ selected.index ] ) // true
  }
} )()

// can also add more items later..
setInterval( function () {
  opts.list.push( 'foobar' )

  // an .update method has been attached to the object/array
  // that you gave to nfzf( ... )
  opts.update( list )
}, 1000 )
callbacks
const nfzf = require( 'node-fzf' )

// if you only care about r.query
// nfzf.getInput( label, callback )

const list = [ 'whale', 'giraffe', 'monkey' ]

// opens interactive selection CLI
// note! this messes with stdout so if you are
// writing to stdout at the same time it will look a bit messy..
const api = nfzf( list, function ( result ) {
  const { selected, query } = result
  if( !selected ) {
    console.log( 'No matches for:', query )
  } else {
    console.log( selected.value ) // 'giraffe'
    console.log( selected.index ) // 1
    console.log( selected.value === list[ selected.index ] ) // true

    // the api is a reference to the same argument0 object
    // with an added .update method attached.
    console.log( list === api ) // true
    console.log( list.update === api.update ) // true
  }

} )

// can also add more items later..
setInterval( function () {
  list.push( 'foobar' )
  api.update( list )
}, 1000 )

Keyboard

<ctrl-j>,<ctrl-n>,down        scroll down
<ctrl-k>,<ctrl-p>,up          scroll up

<ctrl-d>                      scroll down by page size
<ctrl-u>                      scroll up by page size

<ctrl-a>                      jump to start of input
<ctrl-e>                      jump to end of input

<esc>,<ctrl-q>,<ctrl-c>       cancel

<return>,<ctrl-m>             trigger callback/promise with current selection and exit

<ctrl-w>                      delte last word from input

<ctrl-b>                      jump back a word
<ctrl-f>                      jump forward a word

<backspace>                   delete last input character

<ctrl-s>                      switch between modes (fuzzy, normal)

About

fzf inspired fuzzy CLI list selection thing for node.

Why

easy fuzzy list selection UI for NodeJS CLI programs.

How

Mostly cli-color for dealing with the terminal rendering and ttys to hack the ttys to simultaneously read from non TTY stdin and read key inputs from TTY stdin -> So that we can get piped input while also at the same time receive and handle raw keyboard input.

Used by

yt-play

yt-search

Alternatives

fzf even though it doesn't work in NodeJS directly is all-in-all a better tool than this piece of crap :) Highly recommend~

ipt - similar node based solution

Test

npm test

