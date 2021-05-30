fzf inspired fuzzy CLI list selection 🎀
npm install -g node-fzf
# by default (TTY mode) will glob list of current dir files
nfzf
# using pipes
find . | nfzf | xargs cat | less
alias merge="git branch | nfzf | xargs git merge"
alias checkout="git branch | nfzf | xargs git checkout"
const nfzf = require( 'node-fzf' )
// if you only care about r.query
// nfzf.getInput( label )
const opts = {
/* required */
list: [ 'whale', 'giraffe', 'monkey' ],
/* optional (and defaults) */
// filtering mode (user can change modes by pressing ctrl-s)
mode: 'fuzzy' || 'normal',
// prefill user input
prefill: '',
// text before each displayed line, list index supplied as arg
prelinehook: function ( index ) { return '' }
// text after each displayed line, list index supplied as arg
postlinehook: function ( index ) { return '' }
}
;( async function () {
// opens interactive selection CLI
// note! this messes with stdout so if you are
// writing to stdout at the same time it will look a bit messy..
const result = await nfzf( opts )
const { selected, query } = result
if( !selected ) {
console.log( 'No matches for:', query )
} else {
console.log( selected.value ) // 'giraffe'
console.log( selected.index ) // 1
console.log( selected.value === opts.list[ selected.index ] ) // true
}
} )()
// can also add more items later..
setInterval( function () {
opts.list.push( 'foobar' )
// an .update method has been attached to the object/array
// that you gave to nfzf( ... )
opts.update( list )
}, 1000 )
<ctrl-j>,<ctrl-n>,down scroll down
<ctrl-k>,<ctrl-p>,up scroll up
<ctrl-d> scroll down by page size
<ctrl-u> scroll up by page size
<ctrl-a> jump to start of input
<ctrl-e> jump to end of input
<esc>,<ctrl-q>,<ctrl-c> cancel
<return>,<ctrl-m> trigger callback/promise with current selection and exit
<ctrl-w> delte last word from input
<ctrl-b> jump back a word
<ctrl-f> jump forward a word
<backspace> delete last input character
<ctrl-s> switch between modes (fuzzy, normal)
fzf inspired fuzzy CLI list selection thing for node.
easy fuzzy list selection UI for NodeJS CLI programs.
Mostly cli-color for dealing with the terminal rendering and ttys to hack the ttys to simultaneously read from non TTY stdin and read key inputs from TTY stdin -> So that we can get piped input while also at the same time receive and handle raw keyboard input.
fzf even though it doesn't work in NodeJS directly is all-in-all a better tool than this piece of crap :) Highly recommend~
ipt - similar node based solution
npm test