Format preserving string substitution encryption

In general, format-preserving encryption is a type of encryption such that the output (the ciphertext) is in the same format as the input (the plaintext).

This library uses a simple substitution cipher algorithm. Read more about the security of this library in the dedicated section below.

Usage

cipher with default domain ([0-9])

const fpe = require ( 'node-fpe' ); const cipher = fpe({ secret : 'secret!' }); cipher.encrypt( '1234567' ); cipher.decrypt( '7130548' );

cipher with a custom domain ([A-E])

const fpe = require ( 'node-fpe' ); const cipher = fpe({ secret : 'secret!' , domain : [ 'A' , 'B' , 'C' , 'D' , 'E' ] }); cipher.encrypt( 'BEEBEE' ); cipher.decrypt( 'ABBABB' );

Options

Options to pass on to node-fpe are:

secret : mandatory . a secret used in the underlying hash function.

: . a secret used in the underlying hash function. domain : optional. an array of characters used as the FPE domain. default: 0-9 digits

Security

This module is using the term format-preserving encryption, however it is not a proper fpe implementation. It is basically a substitution cipher, you can use it to scramble and de-scramble strings but it is not recommended to use it with anything sensitive as the encryption is weak.

For fpe, there are other libraries available: