openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nf

node-fpe

by Michael DeRazon
2.0.2 (see all)

Format preserving string substitution encryption

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-fpe

Build status styled with prettier

Format preserving string substitution encryption

In general, format-preserving encryption is a type of encryption such that the output (the ciphertext) is in the same format as the input (the plaintext).

This library uses a simple substitution cipher algorithm. Read more about the security of this library in the dedicated section below.

Usage

Example:

cipher with default domain ([0-9])

const fpe = require('node-fpe');
const cipher = fpe({ secret: 'secret!' });

cipher.encrypt('1234567');
// '7130548'

cipher.decrypt('7130548');
// '1234567'

cipher with a custom domain ([A-E])

const fpe = require('node-fpe');
const cipher = fpe({ secret: 'secret!', domain: ['A', 'B', 'C', 'D', 'E'] });

cipher.encrypt('BEEBEE');
// 'ABBABB'

cipher.decrypt('ABBABB');
// 'BEEBEE'

Options

Options to pass on to node-fpe are:

  • secret: mandatory. a secret used in the underlying hash function.
  • domain: optional. an array of characters used as the FPE domain. default: 0-9 digits

Security

This module is using the term format-preserving encryption, however it is not a proper fpe implementation. It is basically a substitution cipher, you can use it to scramble and de-scramble strings but it is not recommended to use it with anything sensitive as the encryption is weak.

For fpe, there are other libraries available:

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial