A Node.js module for parsing form data, especially file uploads.
Check VERSION NOTES for more information on v1, v2, and v3 plans, NPM dist-tags and branches.
This module was initially developed by @felixge for Transloadit, a service focused on uploading and encoding images and videos. It has been battle-tested against hundreds of GBs of file uploads from a large variety of clients and is considered production-ready and is used in production for years.
Currently, we are few maintainers trying to deal with it. :) More contributors are always welcome! ❤️ Jump on issue #412 which is closed, but if you are interested we can discuss it and add you after strict rules, like enabling Two-Factor Auth in your npm and GitHub accounts.
options.fileWriteStreamHandler)
This project requires
Node.js >= 10.13. Install it using
yarn or npm.
We highly recommend to use Yarn when you think to contribute to this project.
This is a low-level package, and if you're using a high-level framework it may already be included. Check the examples below and the examples/ folder.
# v2
npm install formidable
npm install formidable@v2
# v3
npm install formidable@v3
Note: In the near future v3 will be published on the
latest NPM dist-tag. Future not ready releases will be published on
*-next dist-tags for the corresponding version.
For more examples look at the
examples/ directory.
Parse an incoming file upload, with the
Node.js's built-in
http module.
import http from 'node:http';
import formidable from 'formidable';
const server = http.createServer((req, res) => {
if (req.url === '/api/upload' && req.method.toLowerCase() === 'post') {
// parse a file upload
const form = formidable({});
form.parse(req, (err, fields, files) => {
if (err) {
res.writeHead(err.httpCode || 400, { 'Content-Type': 'text/plain' });
res.end(String(err));
return;
}
res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' });
res.end(JSON.stringify({ fields, files }, null, 2));
});
return;
}
// show a file upload form
res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'text/html' });
res.end(`
<h2>With Node.js <code>"http"</code> module</h2>
<form action="/api/upload" enctype="multipart/form-data" method="post">
<div>Text field title: <input type="text" name="title" /></div>
<div>File: <input type="file" name="multipleFiles" multiple="multiple" /></div>
<input type="submit" value="Upload" />
</form>
`);
});
server.listen(8080, () => {
console.log('Server listening on http://localhost:8080/ ...');
});
There are multiple variants to do this, but Formidable just need Node.js Request stream, so something like the following example should work just fine, without any third-party Express.js middleware.
Or try the examples/with-express.js
import express from 'express';
import formidable from 'formidable';
const app = express();
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
res.send(`
<h2>With <code>"express"</code> npm package</h2>
<form action="/api/upload" enctype="multipart/form-data" method="post">
<div>Text field title: <input type="text" name="title" /></div>
<div>File: <input type="file" name="someExpressFiles" multiple="multiple" /></div>
<input type="submit" value="Upload" />
</form>
`);
});
app.post('/api/upload', (req, res, next) => {
const form = formidable({});
form.parse(req, (err, fields, files) => {
if (err) {
next(err);
return;
}
res.json({ fields, files });
});
});
app.listen(3000, () => {
console.log('Server listening on http://localhost:3000 ...');
});
Of course, with Koa v1, v2 or future v3 the things
are very similar. You can use
formidable manually as shown below or through
the koa-better-body package which is
using
formidable under the hood and support more features and different
request bodies, check its documentation for more info.
Note: this example is assuming Koa v2. Be aware that you should pass
ctx.req
which is Node.js's Request, and NOT the
ctx.request which is Koa's Request
object - there is a difference.
import Koa from 'Koa';
import formidable from 'formidable';
const app = new Koa();
app.on('error', (err) => {
console.error('server error', err);
});
app.use(async (ctx, next) => {
if (ctx.url === '/api/upload' && ctx.method.toLowerCase() === 'post') {
const form = formidable({});
// not very elegant, but that's for now if you don't want to use `koa-better-body`
// or other middlewares.
await new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
form.parse(ctx.req, (err, fields, files) => {
if (err) {
reject(err);
return;
}
ctx.set('Content-Type', 'application/json');
ctx.status = 200;
ctx.state = { fields, files };
ctx.body = JSON.stringify(ctx.state, null, 2);
resolve();
});
});
await next();
return;
}
// show a file upload form
ctx.set('Content-Type', 'text/html');
ctx.status = 200;
ctx.body = `
<h2>With <code>"koa"</code> npm package</h2>
<form action="/api/upload" enctype="multipart/form-data" method="post">
<div>Text field title: <input type="text" name="title" /></div>
<div>File: <input type="file" name="koaFiles" multiple="multiple" /></div>
<input type="submit" value="Upload" />
</form>
`;
});
app.use((ctx) => {
console.log('The next middleware is called');
console.log('Results:', ctx.state);
});
app.listen(3000, () => {
console.log('Server listening on http://localhost:3000 ...');
});
The benchmark is quite old, from the old codebase. But maybe quite true though. Previously the numbers was around ~500 mb/sec. Currently with moving to the new Node.js Streams API it's faster. You can clearly see the differences between the Node versions.
Note: a lot better benchmarking could and should be done in future.
Benchmarked on 8GB RAM, Xeon X3440 (2.53 GHz, 4 cores, 8 threads)
~/github/node-formidable master
❯ nve --parallel 8 10 12 13 node benchmark/bench-multipart-parser.js
⬢ Node 8
1261.08 mb/sec
⬢ Node 10
1113.04 mb/sec
⬢ Node 12
2107.00 mb/sec
⬢ Node 13
2566.42 mb/sec
All shown are equivalent.
Please pass
options to the function/constructor, not by assigning
them to the instance
form
import formidable from 'formidable';
const form = formidable(options);
See it's defaults in src/Formidable.js DEFAULT_OPTIONS
(the
DEFAULT_OPTIONS constant).
options.encoding {string} - default
'utf-8'; sets encoding for
incoming form fields,
options.uploadDir {string} - default
os.tmpdir(); the directory for
placing file uploads in. You can move them later by using
fs.rename().
options.keepExtensions {boolean} - default
false; to include the
extensions of the original files or not
options.allowEmptyFiles {boolean} - default
false; allow upload empty
files
options.minFileSize {number} - default
1 (1byte); the minium size of
uploaded file.
options.maxFiles {number} - default
Infinity;
limit the amount of uploaded files, set Infinity for unlimited
options.maxFileSize {number} - default
200 * 1024 * 1024 (200mb);
limit the size of each uploaded file.
options.maxTotalFileSize {number} - default
options.maxFileSize;
limit the size of the batch of uploaded files.
options.maxFields {number} - default
1000; limit the number of fields, set Infinity for unlimited
options.maxFieldsSize {number} - default
20 * 1024 * 1024 (20mb);
limit the amount of memory all fields together (except files) can allocate in
bytes.
options.hashAlgorithm {string | false} - default
false; include checksums calculated
for incoming files, set this to some hash algorithm, see
crypto.createHash
for available algorithms
options.fileWriteStreamHandler {function} - default
null, which by
default writes to host machine file system every file parsed; The function
should return an instance of a
Writable stream
that will receive the uploaded file data. With this option, you can have any
custom behavior regarding where the uploaded file data will be streamed for.
If you are looking to write the file uploaded in other types of cloud storages
(AWS S3, Azure blob storage, Google cloud storage) or private file storage,
this is the option you're looking for. When this option is defined the default
behavior of writing the file in the host machine file system is lost.
options.filename {function} - default
undefined Use it to control
newFilename. Must return a string. Will be joined with options.uploadDir.
options.filter {function} - default function that always returns true.
Use it to filter files before they are uploaded. Must return a boolean.
options.filename {function} function (name, ext, part, form) -> string
where part can be decomposed as
const { originalFilename, mimetype} = part;
Note: If this size of combined fields, or size of some file is exceeded, an
'error' event is fired.
// The amount of bytes received for this form so far.
form.bytesReceived;
// The expected number of bytes in this form.
form.bytesExpected;
options.filter {function} function ({name, originalFilename, mimetype}) -> boolean
Note: use an outside variable to cancel all uploads upon the first error
const options = {
filter: function ({name, originalFilename, mimetype}) {
// keep only images
return mimetype && mimetype.includes("image");
}
};
Parses an incoming Node.js
request containing form data. If
callback is
provided, all fields and files are collected and passed to the callback.
const form = formidable({ uploadDir: __dirname });
form.parse(req, (err, fields, files) => {
console.log('fields:', fields);
console.log('files:', files);
});
You may overwrite this method if you are interested in directly accessing the
multipart stream. Doing so will disable any
'field' /
'file' events
processing which would occur otherwise, making you fully responsible for
handling the processing.
About
uploadDir, given the following directory structure
project-name
├── src
│ └── server.js
│
└── uploads
└── image.jpg
__dirname would be the same directory as the source file itself (src)
`${__dirname}/../uploads`
to put files in uploads.
Omitting
__dirname would make the path relative to the current working directory. This would be the same if server.js is launched from src but not project-name.
null will use default which is
os.tmpdir()
Note: If the directory does not exist, the uploaded files are silently discarded. To make sure it exists:
import {createNecessaryDirectoriesSync} from "filesac";
const uploadPath = `${__dirname}/../uploads`;
createNecessaryDirectoriesSync(`${uploadPath}/x`);
In the example below, we listen on couple of events and direct them to the
data listener, so you can do whatever you choose there, based on whether its
before the file been emitted, the header value, the header name, on field, on
file and etc.
Or the other way could be to just override the
form.onPart as it's shown a bit
later.
form.once('error', console.error);
form.on('fileBegin', (formname, file) => {
form.emit('data', { name: 'fileBegin', formname, value: file });
});
form.on('file', (formname, file) => {
form.emit('data', { name: 'file', formname, value: file });
});
form.on('field', (fieldName, fieldValue) => {
form.emit('data', { name: 'field', key: fieldName, value: fieldValue });
});
form.once('end', () => {
console.log('Done!');
});
// If you want to customize whatever you want...
form.on('data', ({ name, key, value, buffer, start, end, formname, ...more }) => {
if (name === 'partBegin') {
}
if (name === 'partData') {
}
if (name === 'headerField') {
}
if (name === 'headerValue') {
}
if (name === 'headerEnd') {
}
if (name === 'headersEnd') {
}
if (name === 'field') {
console.log('field name:', key);
console.log('field value:', value);
}
if (name === 'file') {
console.log('file:', formname, value);
}
if (name === 'fileBegin') {
console.log('fileBegin:', formname, value);
}
});
A method that allows you to extend the Formidable library. By default we include 4 plugins, which esentially are adapters to plug the different built-in parsers.
The plugins added by this method are always enabled.
See src/plugins/ for more detailed look on default plugins.
The
plugin param has such signature:
function(formidable: Formidable, options: Options): void;
The architecture is simple. The
plugin is a function that is passed with the
Formidable instance (the
form across the README examples) and the options.
Note: the plugin function's
this context is also the same instance.
const form = formidable({ keepExtensions: true });
form.use((self, options) => {
// self === this === form
console.log('woohoo, custom plugin');
// do your stuff; check `src/plugins` for inspiration
});
form.parse(req, (error, fields, files) => {
console.log('done!');
});
Important to note, is that inside plugin
this.options,
self.options and
options MAY or MAY NOT be the same. General best practice is to always use the
this, so you can later test your plugin independently and more easily.
If you want to disable some parsing capabilities of Formidable, you can disable
the plugin which corresponds to the parser. For example, if you want to disable
multipart parsing (so the src/parsers/Multipart.js
which is used in src/plugins/multipart.js), then
you can remove it from the
options.enabledPlugins, like so
import formidable, {octetstream, querystring, json} from "formidable";
const form = formidable({
hashAlgorithm: 'sha1',
enabledPlugins: [octetstream, querystring, json],
});
Be aware that the order MAY be important too. The names corresponds 1:1 to files in src/plugins/ folder.
Pull requests for new built-in plugins MAY be accepted - for example, more
advanced querystring parser. Add your plugin as a new file in
src/plugins/
folder (lowercased) and follow how the other plugins are made.
If you want to use Formidable to only handle certain parts for you, you can do something similar. Or see #387 for inspiration, you can for example validate the mime-type.
const form = formidable();
form.onPart = (part) => {
part.on('data', (buffer) => {
// do whatever you want here
});
};
For example, force Formidable to be used only on non-file "parts" (i.e., html fields)
const form = formidable();
form.onPart = function (part) {
// let formidable handle only non-file parts
if (part.originalFilename === '' || !part.mimetype) {
// used internally, please do not override!
form._handlePart(part);
}
};
export interface File {
// The size of the uploaded file in bytes.
// If the file is still being uploaded (see `'fileBegin'` event),
// this property says how many bytes of the file have been written to disk yet.
file.size: number;
// The path this file is being written to. You can modify this in the `'fileBegin'` event in
// case you are unhappy with the way formidable generates a temporary path for your files.
file.filepath: string;
// The name this file had according to the uploading client.
file.originalFilename: string | null;
// calculated based on options provided
file.newFilename: string | null;
// The mime type of this file, according to the uploading client.
file.mimetype: string | null;
// A Date object (or `null`) containing the time this file was last written to.
// Mostly here for compatibility with the [W3C File API Draft](http://dev.w3.org/2006/webapi/FileAPI/).
file.mtime: Date | null;
file.hashAlgorithm: false | |'sha1' | 'md5' | 'sha256'
// If `options.hashAlgorithm` calculation was set, you can read the hex digest out of this var (at the end it will be a string)
file.hash: string | object | null;
}
This method returns a JSON-representation of the file, allowing you to
JSON.stringify() the file which is useful for logging and responding to
requests.
'progress'
Emitted after each incoming chunk of data that has been parsed. Can be used to
roll your own progress bar. Warning Use this only for server side progress bar. On the client side better use
XMLHttpRequest with
xhr.upload.onprogress =
form.on('progress', (bytesReceived, bytesExpected) => {});
'field'
Emitted whenever a field / value pair has been received.
form.on('field', (name, value) => {});
'fileBegin'
Emitted whenever a new file is detected in the upload stream. Use this event if you want to stream the file to somewhere else while buffering the upload on the file system.
form.on('fileBegin', (formName, file) => {
// accessible here
// formName the name in the form (<input name="thisname" type="file">) or http filename for octetstream
// file.originalFilename http filename or null if there was a parsing error
// file.newFilename generated hexoid or what options.filename returned
// file.filepath default pathnme as per options.uploadDir and options.filename
// file.filepath = CUSTOM_PATH // to change the final path
});
'file'
Emitted whenever a field / file pair has been received.
file is an instance of
File.
form.on('file', (formname, file) => {
// same as fileBegin, except
// it is too late to change file.filepath
// file.hash is available if options.hash was used
});
'error'
Emitted when there is an error processing the incoming form. A request that
experiences an error is automatically paused, you will have to manually call
request.resume() if you want the request to continue firing
'data' events.
May have
error.httpCode and
error.code attached.
form.on('error', (err) => {});
'aborted'
Emitted when the request was aborted by the user. Right now this can be due to a
'timeout' or 'close' event on the socket. After this event is emitted, an
error event will follow. In the future there will be a separate 'timeout'
event (needs a change in the node core).
form.on('aborted', () => {});
'end'
Emitted when the entire request has been received, and all contained files have finished flushing to disk. This is a great place for you to send your response.
form.on('end', () => {});
Gets first values of fields, like pre 3.0.0 without multiples pass in a list of optional exceptions where arrays of strings is still wanted (
<select multiple> for example)
import { firstValues } from 'formidable/src/helpers/firstValues.js';
// ...
form.parse(request, async (error, fieldsMultiple, files) => {
if (error) {
//...
}
const exceptions = ['thisshouldbeanarray'];
const fieldsSingle = firstValues(form, fieldsMultiple, exceptions);
// ...
Html form input type="checkbox" only send the value "on" if checked, convert it to booleans for each input that is expected to be sent as a checkbox, only use after firstValues or similar was called.
import { firstValues } from 'formidable/src/helpers/firstValues.js';
import { readBooleans } from 'formidable/src/helpers/readBooleans.js';
// ...
form.parse(request, async (error, fieldsMultiple, files) => {
if (error) {
//...
}
const fieldsSingle = firstValues(form, fieldsMultiple);
const expectedBooleans = ['checkbox1', 'wantsNewsLetter', 'hasACar'];
const fieldsWithBooleans = readBooleans(fieldsSingle, expectedBooleans);
// ...
multipart_parser.js.
From a Felix blog post:
Formidable is licensed under the MIT License.