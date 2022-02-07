forcedomain

forcedomain is a middleware for Connect and Express that redirects any request to a default domain, e.g. to redirect to either the www or the non-www version of a domain.

Status

Category Status Version Dependencies Dev dependencies Build License

Installation

npm install forcedomain

Quick start

The first thing you need to do is to integrate forcedomain into your application. For that add a reference to the forcedomain module:

const { forceDomain } = require ( 'forcedomain' );

If you use TypeScript, use the following code instead:

import { forcedomain } from 'forcedomain' ;

If you now want to redirect your requests to a specific host, include the middleware and configure it accordingly:

app.use(forceDomain({ hostname : 'www.example.com' }));

Additionally, you can also specify a port and a target protocol:

app.use(forceDomain({ hostname : 'www.example.com' , port : 4000 , protocol : 'https' }));

By default, forcedomain redirects using permanent request. This is generally considered best practice with respect to SEO, as it tells search engines that there is a single long-term canonical address for a ressource.

If you want to use a temporary redirect instead, specify it as redirection type:

app.use(forceDomain({ hostname : 'www.example.com' , type : 'temporary' }));

You can use excludeRule to disable redirect based on a regular expression:

app.use(forceDomain({ hostname : 'www.example.com' , excludeRule : /[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]+\.herokuapp\.com/i }));

You can use isEnabled to enable or disable redirection. Default value is true .

app.use(forceDomain({ hostname : 'www.example.com' , isEnabled : false }));

Please note that localhost and local IPs ( 127.0.0.1 , 192.168.x.x ) are always being excluded from redirection. Hence you can continue developing locally as you are used to.

Using a reverse-proxy

If you are running your web application behind a reverse proxy such as Nginx, you have to forward the originally requested host.

server { location / { proxy_pass http: proxy_set_header Host $http_host; } }

Running the build

To build this module use roboter.