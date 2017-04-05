username
This program works with any BLE-equipped/BLE-dongle-equipped computers as well. To install it on your raspberry is really easy. You require Node (with npm) and BLE libraries.
First, you need a raspberry with a USB BLE dongle. This raspberry must be up and running. Then you need to install some required tools on your raspberry.
First, nodejs needs to be installed, proceed as following:
$ wget http://node-arm.herokuapp.com/node_latest_armhf.deb
$ sudo dpkg -i node_latest_armhf.deb
Then do a
node --version to check if it worked.
Then we need to install the BLE libraries:
$ sudo apt-get install libdbus-1-dev libdbus-glib-1-dev libglib2.0-dev libical-dev libreadline-dev libudev-dev libusb-dev glib2.0 bluetooth bluez libbluetooth-dev
The command
hciconfig will be show your dongle (hci0):
$ sudo hciconfig hci0 up
You should be able to discover peripheral around you. To check it, do
sudo hcitool lescan and if it shows you a list of surrounding BLE devices – or at least your Flower Power -- it works fine. If not, do
sudo apt-get install bluez and try again.
Now Nodejs and BLE libraries are installed.
If you have cloned this project, install:
$ ./install.sh
Edit
credentials.json:
{
"client_id": "...",
"client_secret": "...",
"username": "...",
"password": "...",
"url": "..." // Url of API cloud
}
And walk on the brigde:
$ ./bridge display : To have a output:
$ ./bridge background : To run the program in background
$ ./bridge restart : To restart the program
$ ./bridge status : To show if the program is running or not
$ ./bridge stop : To stop the program
$ ./bridge : To have help
The program relive a new
Loop only if all Flower Powers have been checked.
If you have this module in dependencies:
$ npm install node-flower-bridge
var bridge = require('node-flower-bridge');
var credentials = {
"client_id": "...",
"client_secret": "...",
"username": "...",
"password": "..."
};
bridge.loginToApi(credentials, function(err, res) {
if (err) return console.error(err);
bridge.syncAll();
bridge.live('...', 5);
bridge.synchronize('...');
});
bridge.on('newProcess', function(flowerPower) {
console.log(flowerPower.name, flowerPower.lastProcess);
});
bridge.on('info', function(info) {
console.log(info.message);
});
bridge.on('error', function(error) {
console.log(error.message);
});
The bridge is a continual queud. Method like
syncAll
synchronize or
live push back to this queud.
'login' = {access_token, expires_in, refresh_token}
'info' = {message, date}
'error' = {message, date}
'newState' = state
'newProcess' = {name, lastProcess, process, date}
// Login in to the Cloud
bridge.loginToApi(credentials [, callback]); // event: 'login'
// Get your garden configuration
bridge.getUser(callback);
// Make an automatic syncronization
var options = {
delay: 15, // loop delay
priority: [], // add a 'name'
};
brigde.automatic([options]); // Synchronize all flower power in your garden every 15 minutes by default
bridge.syncAll([options]); // Synchronize all flower power in your garden
bridge.synchronize(NAME); // Synchronize a flower power
bridge.live(NAME [, delay]); // Live for a flower power every 10 seconds by default
bridge.update(NAME, file); // Update the firmware [features: no file param = last firmware]