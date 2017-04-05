Get your access API

How to install

This program works with any BLE-equipped/BLE-dongle-equipped computers as well. To install it on your raspberry is really easy. You require Node (with npm) and BLE libraries.

First, you need a raspberry with a USB BLE dongle. This raspberry must be up and running. Then you need to install some required tools on your raspberry.

Step 1: NodeJs

First, nodejs needs to be installed, proceed as following:

$ wget http://node-arm.herokuapp.com/node_latest_armhf.deb $ sudo dpkg -i node_latest_armhf.deb

Then do a node --version to check if it worked.

Step 2: BLE libraries

Then we need to install the BLE libraries:

$ sudo apt-get install libdbus-1-dev libdbus-glib-1-dev libglib2.0-dev libical-dev libreadline-dev libudev-dev libusb-dev glib2.0 bluetooth bluez libbluetooth-dev

The command hciconfig will be show your dongle (hci0):

$ sudo hciconfig hci0 up

You should be able to discover peripheral around you. To check it, do sudo hcitool lescan and if it shows you a list of surrounding BLE devices – or at least your Flower Power -- it works fine. If not, do sudo apt-get install bluez and try again.

Step 3: Build the brigde

Now Nodejs and BLE libraries are installed.

Ready to use it

If you have cloned this project, install:

$ ./install.sh

Edit credentials.json :

{ "client_id" : "..." , "client_secret" : "..." , "username" : "..." , "password" : "..." , "url" : "..." }

And walk on the brigde:

$ ./bridge display : To have a output: $ ./bridge background : To run the program in background $ ./bridge restart : To restart the program $ ./bridge status : To show if the program is running or not $ ./bridge stop : To stop the program $ ./bridge : To have help

How it works

Login Cloud

Loop (every 15 minutes by default) Get Inforamtions from Cloud Your garden Your user-config For each of your FlowerPowers (1 by 1) Scan to discover the Flower Power Retrieve his history samples Send his history samples to the Cloud

End Loop

The program relive a new Loop only if all Flower Powers have been checked.

Quick started for developers

If you have this module in dependencies:

$ npm install node-flower-bridge

var bridge = require ( 'node-flower-bridge' ); var credentials = { "client_id" : "..." , "client_secret" : "..." , "username" : "..." , "password" : "..." }; bridge.loginToApi(credentials, function ( err, res ) { if (err) return console .error(err); bridge.syncAll(); bridge.live( '...' , 5 ); bridge.synchronize( '...' ); }); bridge.on( 'newProcess' , function ( flowerPower ) { console .log(flowerPower.name, flowerPower.lastProcess); }); bridge.on( 'info' , function ( info ) { console .log(info.message); }); bridge.on( 'error' , function ( error ) { console .log(error.message); });

The bridge is a continual queud. Method like syncAll synchronize or live push back to this queud.

Events

'login' = {access_token, expires_in, refresh_token} 'info' = {message, date} 'error' = {message, date} 'newState' = state 'newProcess' = {name, lastProcess, process, date}

Api