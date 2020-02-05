03/01/2020 Please consider the Webex Node Bot Framework:
10/25/19 Support for Adaptive Cards:
attachment attribute of the message object. Cards are useful as an alternative to text messages and files in order to display or collect complex bits of information. Cards can be sent by passing an object to the bot.say() method that includes a valid attachment. To process user input to cards, apps must implement a
flint.on('attachmentaction', ..) function. For more details see the adaptive-card-example
6/21/19 Deploying behind a firewall:
webhookUrl field from the configuration object passed to the flint constructor. If this field is not set, flint will register to listen for these events instead of creating webhooks.
6/21/18 IMPORTANT:
3/19/18 IMPORTANT:
flint.spark be sure to use the documentation for node-sparky 3.x.
See CHANGELOG.md for details on changes to versions of Flint.
mkdir myproj
cd myproj
git clone https://github.com/nmarus/flint
npm install ./flint
mkdir myproj
cd myproj
npm install node-flint
var Flint = require('node-flint');
var webhook = require('node-flint/webhook');
var express = require('express');
var bodyParser = require('body-parser');
var app = express();
app.use(bodyParser.json());
// flint options
var config = {
webhookUrl: 'http://myserver.com/flint',
token: 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVyZS4uLiBNb3ZlIGFsb25nLi4u',
port: 80
};
// init flint
var flint = new Flint(config);
flint.start();
// say hello
flint.hears('/hello', function(bot, trigger) {
bot.say('Hello %s!', trigger.personDisplayName);
});
// define express path for incoming webhooks
// This is not necessary if webhookUrl is not set in the config
app.post('/flint', webhook(flint));
// start express server
// This is not necessary if webhookUrl is not set in the config
// unless the bot uses express for other reasons
var server = app.listen(config.port, function () {
flint.debug('Flint listening on port %s', config.port);
});
// gracefully shutdown (ctrl-c)
process.on('SIGINT', function() {
flint.debug('stoppping...');
server.close(); // remove if not using webhooks and express
flint.stop().then(function() {
process.exit();
});
});
Most of Flint's functionality is based around the flint.hears function. This defines the phrase or pattern the bot is listening for and what actions to take when that phrase or pattern is matched. The flint.hears function gets a callback than includes two objects. The bot object, and the trigger object.
Flint generates a bot object instance of the Bot class for each room the Spark account Flint is running under. The bot object instance tracks the specifics about the room it is running in and is passed to the "hears" command callback when a phrase is heard.
Flint also generates a trigger object based on the person and room that the flint.hears function was triggered.
A simple example of a flint.hears() function setup:
flint.hears(phrase, function(bot, trigger) {
bot.<command>
.then(function(returnedValue) {
// do something with returned value
})
.catch(function(err) {
// handle errors
});
});
phrase : This can be either a string or a regex pattern.
If a string, the string is matched against the first word in the room message.
message.
If a regex pattern is used, it is matched against the entire message text.
bot : The bot object that is used to execute commands when the
phrase is
triggered.
bot.<command> : The Bot method to execute.
then : Node JS Promise keyword that invokes additional logic once the
previous command is executed.
catch : handle errors that happen at either the original command or in any
of the chained 'then' functions.
trigger : The object that describes the details around what triggered the
phrase.
commands : The commands that are ran when the
phrase is heard.
The token used to authenticate Flint to the Spark (now Webex) API is passed as part of the options used when instantiating the Flint class. To change or update the token, use the Flint#setSparkToken() method.
Example:
var newToken = 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVyZS4uLiBNb3ZlIGFsb25nLi4u';
flint.setSparkToken(newToken)
.then(function(token) {
console.log('token updated to: ' + token);
});
The storage system used in flint is a simple key/value store and resolves around these 3 methods:
bot.store(key, value) - Store a value to a bot instance where 'key' is a
string and 'value' is a boolean, number, string, array, or object. This does
not not support functions or any non serializable data. Returns the a promise
with the value.
bot.recall(key) - Recall a value by 'key' from a bot instance. Returns a
resolved promise with the value or a rejected promise if not found.
bot.forget([key]) - Forget (remove) value(s) from a bot instance where 'key'
is an optional property that when defined, removes the specific key, and when
undefined, removes all keys. Returns a resolved promise if deleted or not found.
When a bot despawns (removed from room), the key/value store for that bot
instance will automatically be removed from the store. Flint currently has an
in-memory store and a Redis based store. By default, the in-memory store is
used. Other backend stores are possible by replicating any one of the built-in
storage modules and passing it to the
flint.storeageDriver() method. See
docs for store, recall, forget for more details.
Example:
var redisDriver = require('node-flint/storage/redis');
flint.storageDriver(redisDriver('redis://localhost'));
When using "Bot Accounts" the major differences are:
Differences with trigger.args using Flint with a "Bot Account":
The trigger.args array is a shortcut in processing the trigger.text string. It consists of an array of the words that are in the trigger.message string split by one or more spaces. Punctation is included if there is no space between the symbol and the word. With bot accounts, this behaves a bit differently.
If defining a
flint.hears() using a string (not regex),
trigger.args is a
filtered array of words from the message that begins after the first match of
bot mention.
If defining a flint.hears() using regex, the trigger.args array is the entire message.
Flint log event.
Flint stop event.
Flint start event.
Flint initialized event.
Room Locked event.
Room Unocked event.
Person Enter Room event.
Bot Added as Room Moderator.
Bot Removed as Room Moderator.
Person Added as Moderator.
Person Removed as Moderator.
Person Exits Room.
Bot Mentioned.
Message Recieved.
File Recieved.
Bot Spawned.
Bot Despawned.
Kind: global class
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
string
|Flint UUID
|active
boolean
|Flint active state
|intialized
boolean
|Flint fully initialized
|isBotAccount
boolean
|Is Flint attached to Spark using a bot account?
|isUserAccount
boolean
|Is Flint attached to Spark using a user account?
|person
object
|Flint person object
string
|Flint email
|spark
object
|The Spark instance used by flint
object
Promise.<String>
Promise.<Boolean>
Promise.<Boolean>
Promise.<Boolean>
Promise.<Message>
Promise.<Array>
String
null
String
Boolean
null
null
Boolean
Creates an instance of Flint.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Configuration object containing Flint settings.
Example
var options = {
webhookUrl: 'http://myserver.com/flint',
token: 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVyZS4uLiBNb3ZlIGFsb25nLi4u'
};
var flint = new Flint(options);
object
Options Object
Kind: instance namespace of
Flint
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|token
string
|Spark Token.
|webhookUrl
string
|URL that is used for Spark API to send callbacks. If this field is omitted, flint will use the webex javascript sdk to register to listen for the events via websocket instead.
|[webhookSecret]
string
|If specified, inbound webhooks are authorized before being processed. This configuration is ignored if
webhookUrl is not set.
|[messageFormat]
string
"text"
|Default Spark message format to use with bot.say().
|[maxPageItems]
number
50
|Max results that the paginator uses.
|[maxConcurrent]
number
3
|Max concurrent sessions to the Spark API
|[minTime]
number
600
|Min time between consecutive request starts.
|[requeueMinTime]
number
minTime*10
|Min time between consecutive request starts of requests that have been re-queued.
|[requeueMaxRetry]
number
3
|Msx number of atteempts to make for failed request.
|[requeueCodes]
array
[429,500,503]
|Array of http result codes that should be retried.
|[requestTimeout]
number
20000
|Timeout for an individual request recieving a response.
|[queueSize]
number
10000
|Size of the buffer that holds outbound requests.
|[requeueSize]
number
10000
|Size of the buffer that holds outbound re-queue requests.
|[id]
string
"random"
|The id this instance of flint uses.
|[webhookRequestJSONLocation]
string
"body"
|The property under the Request to find the JSON contents. This configuration is ignored if
webhookUrl is not set.
|[removeWebhooksOnStart]
Boolean
true
|If you wish to have the bot remove all account webhooks when starting. This configuration is ignored if
webhookUrl is not set.
Promise.<String>
Tests, and then sets a new Spark Token.
Kind: instance method of
Flint
|Param
|Type
|Description
|token
String
|New Spark Token for Flint to use.
Example
flint.setSparkToken('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVyZS4uLiBNb3ZlIGFsb25nLi4u')
.then(function(token) {
console.log('token updated to: ' + token);
});
Promise.<Boolean>
Stop Flint.
Kind: instance method of
Flint
Example
flint.stop();
Promise.<Boolean>
Start Flint.
Kind: instance method of
Flint
Example
flint.start();
Promise.<Boolean>
Restart Flint.
Kind: instance method of
Flint
Example
flint.restart();
Promise.<Message>
Get Message Object by ID
Kind: instance method of
Flint
|Param
|Type
|Description
|messageId
String
|Message ID from Spark API.
Promise.<Array>
Get Files from Message Object by ID
Kind: instance method of
Flint
|Param
|Type
|Description
|messageId
String
|Message ID from Spark API.
String
Add action to be performed when bot hears a phrase.
Kind: instance method of
Flint
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|phrase
Regex |
String
|The phrase as either a regex or string. If regex, matches on entire message.If string, matches on first word.
|action
function
|The function to execute when phrase is matched. Function is executed with 2 variables. Trigger and Bot. The Trigger Object contains information about the person who entered a message that matched the phrase. The Bot Object is an instance of the Bot Class as it relates to the room the message was heard.
|[helpText]
String
|The string of text that describes how this command operates.
|[preference]
Number
0
|Specifies preference of phrase action when overlapping phrases are matched. On multiple matches with same preference, all matched actions are excuted. On multiple matches with difference preference values, only the lower preferenced matched action(s) are executed.
Example
// using a string to match first word and defines help text
flint.hears('/say', function(bot, trigger, id) {
bot.say(trigger.args.slice(1, trigger.arges.length - 1));
}, '/say <greeting> - Responds with a greeting');
Example
// using regex to match across entire message
flint.hears(/(^| )beer( |.|$)/i, function(bot, trigger, id) {
bot.say('Enjoy a beer, %s! 🍻', trigger.personDisplayName);
});
null
Remove a "flint.hears()" entry.
Kind: instance method of
Flint
|Param
|Type
|Description
|id
String
|The "hears" ID.
Example
// using a string to match first word and defines help text
var hearsHello = flint.hears('/flint', function(bot, trigger, id) {
bot.say('Hello %s!', trigger.personDisplayName);
});
flint.clearHears(hearsHello);
String
Display help for registered Flint Commands.
Kind: instance method of
Flint
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|[header]
String
Usage:
|String to use in header before displaying help message.
|[footer]
String
Powered by Flint - https://github.com/nmarus/flint
|String to use in footer before displaying help message.
Example
flint.hears('/help', function(bot, trigger, id) {
bot.say(flint.showHelp());
});
Boolean
Attaches authorizer function.
Kind: instance method of
Flint
|Param
|Type
|Description
|Action
function
|The function to execute when phrase is matched to authenticate a user. The function is passed the bot, trigger, and id and expects a return value of true or false.
Example
function myAuthorizer(bot, trigger, id) {
if(trigger.personEmail === 'john@test.com') {
return true;
}
else if(trigger.personDomain === 'test.com') {
return true;
}
else {
return false;
}
}
flint.setAuthorizer(myAuthorizer);
null
Removes authorizer function.
Kind: instance method of
Flint
Example
flint.clearAuthorizer();
null
Defines storage backend.
Kind: instance method of
Flint
|Param
|Type
|Description
|Driver
function
|The storage driver.
Example
// define memory store (default if not specified)
flint.storageDriver(new MemStore());
Boolean
Load a Plugin from a external file.
Kind: instance method of
Flint
|Param
|Type
|Description
|path
String
|Load a plugin at given path.
Example
flint.use('events.js');
Example
// events.js
module.exports = function(flint) {
flint.on('spawn', function(bot) {
console.log('new bot spawned in room: %s', bot.myroom.title);
});
flint.on('despawn', function(bot) {
console.log('bot despawned in room: %s', bot.myroom.title);
});
flint.on('messageCreated', function(message, bot) {
console.log('"%s" said "%s" in room "%s"', message.personEmail, message.text, bot.myroom.title);
});
};
Kind: global class
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
string
|Bot UUID
|active
boolean
|Bot active state
|person
object
|Bot Person Object
string
|Bot email
|team
object
|Bot team object
|room
object
|Bot room object
|membership
object
|Bot membership object
|isLocked
boolean
|If bot is locked
|isModerator
boolean
|If bot is a moderator
|isGroup
boolean
|If bot is in Group Room
|isDirect
boolean
|If bot is in 1:1/Direct Room
|isDirectTo
string
|Recipient Email if bot is in 1:1/Direct Room
|isTeam
boolean
|If bot is in Team Room
|lastActivity
date
|Last bot activity
Promise.<Boolean>
Promise.<Array>
Promise.<Array>
Promise.<Array>
Promise.<Bot>
Promise.<Bot>
Promise.<Bot>
Promise.<Bot>
Promise.<Bot>
Promise.<Bot>
Promise.<Boolean>
Promise.<Message>
Promise.<Message>
Promise.<Message>
Promise.<Message>
Promise.<Message>
Promise.<Room>
Promise.<Array>
Promise.<String> |
Promise.<Number> |
Promise.<Boolean> |
Promise.<Array> |
Promise.<Object>
Promise.<String> |
Promise.<Number> |
Promise.<Boolean> |
Promise.<Array> |
Promise.<Object>
Promise.<String> |
Promise.<Number> |
Promise.<Boolean> |
Promise.<Array> |
Promise.<Object>
Creates a Bot instance that is then attached to a Spark Room.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|flint
Object
|The flint object this Bot spawns under.
Promise.<Boolean>
Instructs Bot to exit from room.
Kind: instance method of
Bot
Example
bot.exit();
Promise.<Array>
Instructs Bot to add person(s) to room.
Kind: instance method of
Bot
Returns:
Promise.<Array> - Array of emails added
|Param
|Type
|Description
|email(s)
String |
Array
|Email Address (or Array of Email Addresses) of Person(s) to add to room.
|[moderator]
Boolean
|Add as moderator.
Example
// add one person to room by email
bot.add('john@test.com');
Example
// add one person as moderator to room by email
bot.add('john@test.com', true)
.catch(function(err) {
// log error if unsuccessful
console.log(err.message);
});
Example
// add 3 people to room by email
bot.add(['john@test.com', 'jane@test.com', 'bill@test.com']);
Promise.<Array>
Instructs Bot to remove person from room.
Kind: instance method of
Bot
Returns:
Promise.<Array> - Array of emails removed
|Param
|Type
|Description
|email(s)
String |
Array
|Email Address (or Array of Email Addresses) of Person(s) to remove from room.
Example
// remove one person to room by email
bot.remove('john@test.com');
Example
// remove 3 people from room by email
bot.remove(['john@test.com', 'jane@test.com', 'bill@test.com']);
Promise.<Array>
Get room moderators.
Kind: instance method of
Bot
Example
bot.getModerators()
.then(function(moderators) {
console.log(moderators);
});
Promise.<Bot>
Create new room with people by email
Kind: instance method of
Bot
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
String
|Name of room.
|emails
Array
|Emails of people to add to room.
Promise.<Bot>
Create new Team Room
Kind: instance method of
Bot
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
String
|Name of room.
|emails
Array
|Emails of people to add to room.
Promise.<Bot>
Enable Room Moderation.Enable.
Kind: instance method of
Bot
Example
bot.moderateRoom()
.then(function(err) {
console.log(err.message)
});
Promise.<Bot>
Disable Room Moderation.
Kind: instance method of
Bot
Example
bot.unmoderateRoom()
.then(function(err) {
console.log(err.message)
});
Promise.<Bot>
Assign Moderator in Room
Kind: instance method of
Bot
|Param
|Type
|Description
|email(s)
String |
Array
|Email Address (or Array of Email Addresses) of Person(s) to assign as moderator.
Example
bot.moderatorSet('john@test.com')
.then(function(err) {
console.log(err.message)
});
Promise.<Bot>
Unassign Moderator in Room
Kind: instance method of
Bot
|Param
|Type
|Description
|email(s)
String |
Array
|Email Address (or Array of Email Addresses) of Person(s) to unassign as moderator.
Example
bot.moderatorClear('john@test.com')
.then(function(err) {
console.log(err.message)
});
Promise.<Boolean>
Remove a room and all memberships.
Kind: instance method of
Bot
Example
flint.hears('/implode', function(bot, trigger) {
bot.implode();
});
Promise.<Message>
Send text with optional file to room.
Kind: instance method of
Bot
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|[format]
String
text
|Set message format. Valid options are 'text' or 'markdown'.
|message
String |
Object
|Message to send to room. This can be a simple string, or a object for advanced use.
Example
// Simple example
flint.hears('/hello', function(bot, trigger) {
bot.say('hello');
});
Example
// Simple example to send message and file
flint.hears('/file', function(bot, trigger) {
bot.say({text: 'Here is your file!', file: 'http://myurl/file.doc'});
});
Example
// Markdown Method 1 - Define markdown as default
flint.messageFormat = 'markdown';
flint.hears('/hello', function(bot, trigger) {
bot.say('**hello**, How are you today?');
});
Example
// Markdown Method 2 - Define message format as part of argument string
flint.hears('/hello', function(bot, trigger) {
bot.say('markdown', '**hello**, How are you today?');
});
Example
// Mardown Method 3 - Use an object (use this method of bot.say() when needing to send a file in the same message as markdown text.
flint.hears('/hello', function(bot, trigger) {
bot.say({markdown: '*Hello <@personEmail:' + trigger.personEmail + '|' + trigger.personDisplayName + '>*'});
});
Promise.<Message>
Send text with optional file in a direct message. This sends a message to a 1:1 room with the user (creates 1:1, if one does not already exist)
Kind: instance method of
Bot
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
String
|Email of person to send Direct Message.
|[format]
String
text
|Set message format. Valid options are 'text' or 'markdown'.
|message
String |
Object
|Message to send to room. This can be a simple string, or a object for advanced use.
Example
// Simple example
flint.hears('/dm', function(bot, trigger) {
bot.dm('someone@domain.com', 'hello');
});
Example
// Simple example to send message and file
flint.hears('/dm', function(bot, trigger) {
bot.dm('someone@domain.com', {text: 'Here is your file!', file: 'http://myurl/file.doc'});
});
Example
// Markdown Method 1 - Define markdown as default
flint.messageFormat = 'markdown';
flint.hears('/dm', function(bot, trigger) {
bot.dm('someone@domain.com', '**hello**, How are you today?');
});
Example
// Markdown Method 2 - Define message format as part of argument string
flint.hears('/dm', function(bot, trigger) {
bot.dm('someone@domain.com', 'markdown', '**hello**, How are you today?');
});
Example
// Mardown Method 3 - Use an object (use this method of bot.dm() when needing to send a file in the same message as markdown text.
flint.hears('/dm', function(bot, trigger) {
bot.dm('someone@domain.com', {markdown: '*Hello <@personEmail:' + trigger.personEmail + '|' + trigger.personDisplayName + '>*'});
});
Promise.<Message>
Upload a file to a room using a Readable Stream
Kind: instance method of
Bot
|Param
|Type
|Description
|filename
String
|File name used when uploading to room
|stream
Stream.Readable
|Stream Readable
Example
flint.hears('/file', function(bot, trigger) {
// define filename used when uploading to room
var filename = 'test.png';
// create readable stream
var stream = fs.createReadStream('/my/file/test.png');
bot.uploadStream(filename, stream);
});
Promise.<Message>
Upload a file to room.
Kind: instance method of
Bot
|Param
|Type
|Description
|filepath
String
|File Path to upload
Example
flint.hears('/file', function(bot, trigger) {
bot.upload('test.png');
});
Promise.<Message>
Remove Message By Id.
Kind: instance method of
Bot
|Param
|Type
|messageId
String
Promise.<Room>
Set Title of Room.
Kind: instance method of
Bot
|Param
|Type
|title
String
Example
bot.roomRename('My Renamed Room')
.then(function(err) {
console.log(err.message)
});
Promise.<Array>
Get messages from room. Returned data has newest message at bottom.
Kind: instance method of
Bot
|Param
|Type
|count
Integer
Example
bot.getMessages(5).then(function(messages) {
messages.forEach(function(message) {
// display message text
if(message.text) {
console.log(message.text);
}
});
});
Promise.<String> |
Promise.<Number> |
Promise.<Boolean> |
Promise.<Array> |
Promise.<Object>
Store key/value data.
Kind: instance method of
Bot
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
String
|Key under id object
|value
String |
Number |
Boolean |
Array |
Object
|Value of key
Promise.<String> |
Promise.<Number> |
Promise.<Boolean> |
Promise.<Array> |
Promise.<Object>
Recall value of data stored by 'key'.
Kind: instance method of
Bot
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[key]
String
|Key under id object (optional). If key is not passed, all keys for id are returned as an object.
Promise.<String> |
Promise.<Number> |
Promise.<Boolean> |
Promise.<Array> |
Promise.<Object>
Forget a key or entire store.
Kind: instance method of
Bot
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[key]
String
|Key under id object (optional). If key is not passed, id and all children are removed.
object
Message Object
Kind: global namespace
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
string
|Message ID
|personId
string
|Person ID
|personEmail
string
|Person Email
|personAvatar
string
|PersonAvatar URL
|personDomain
string
|Person Domain Name
|personDisplayName
string
|Person Display Name
|roomId
string
|Room ID
|text
string
|Message text
|files
array
|Array of File objects
|created
date
|Date Message created
object
File Object
Kind: global namespace
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
string
|Spark API Content ID
|name
string
|File name
|ext
string
|File extension
|type
string
|Header [content-type] for file
|binary
buffer
|File contents as binary
|base64
string
|File contents as base64 encoded string
|personId
string
|Person ID of who added file
|personEmail
string
|Person Email of who added file
|personAvatar
string
|PersonAvatar URL
|personDomain
string
|Person Domain Name
|personDisplayName
string
|Person Display Name
|created
date
|Date file was added to room
object
Trigger Object
Kind: global namespace
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
string
|Message ID
|phrase
string |
regex
|Matched lexicon phrase
|text
string
|Message Text (or false if no text)
|raw
string
|Unprocessed Message Text (or false if no text)
|html
string
|Message HTML (or false if no html)
|markdown
string
|Message Markdown (or false if no markdown)
|mentionedPeople
array
|Mentioned People (or false if no mentioned)
|files
array
|Message Files (or false if no files in trigger)
|args
array
|Filtered array of words in message text.
|created
date
|Message Created date
|roomId
string
|Room ID
|roomTitle
string
|Room Title
|roomType
string
|Room Type (group or direct)
|roomIsLocked
boolean
|Room Locked/Moderated status
|personId
string
|Person ID
|personEmail
string
|Person Email
|personDisplayName
string
|Person Display Name
|personUsername
string
|Person Username
|personDomain
string
|Person Domain name
|personAvatar
string
|Person Avatar URL
|personMembership
object
|Person Membership object for person
Flint log event.
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|message
string
|Log Message
Flint stop event.
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
string
|Flint UUID
Flint start event.
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
string
|Flint UUID
Flint initialized event.
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
string
|Flint UUID
Room Locked event.
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|bot
object
|Bot Object
|id
string
|Flint UUID
Room Unocked event.
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|bot
object
|Bot Object
|id
string
|Flint UUID
Person Enter Room event.
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|bot
object
|Bot Object
|person
object
|Person Object
|id
string
|Flint UUID
Bot Added as Room Moderator.
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|bot
object
|Bot Object
|id
string
|Flint UUID
Bot Removed as Room Moderator.
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|bot
object
|Bot Object
|id
string
|Flint UUID
Person Added as Moderator.
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|bot
object
|Bot Object
|person
object
|Person Object
|id
string
|Flint UUID
Person Removed as Moderator.
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|bot
object
|Bot Object
|person
object
|Person Object
|id
string
|Flint UUID
Person Exits Room.
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|bot
object
|Bot Object
|person
object
|Person Object
|id
string
|Flint UUID
Bot Mentioned.
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|bot
object
|Bot Object
|trigger
object
|Trigger Object
|id
string
|Flint UUID
Message Recieved.
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|bot
object
|Bot Object
|trigger
object
|Trigger Object
|id
string
|Flint UUID
File Recieved.
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|bot
object
|Bot Object
|trigger
trigger
|Trigger Object
|id
string
|Flint UUID
Bot Spawned.
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|bot
object
|Bot Object
|id
string
|Flint UUID
Bot Despawned.
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|bot
object
|Bot Object
|id
string
|Flint UUID
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2016-2017
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.