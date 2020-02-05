Bot SDK for Node JS

News

03/01/2020 Please consider the Webex Node Bot Framework:

This framework is no longer being actively maintained by the original author. Developers who are familiar with flint may consider trying the webex-node-bot-framework. While not 100% directly compatible with flint, this framework is inspired by flint and should be extremely familiar to developers who already use flint. For more information see the migration from flint guide

10/25/19 Support for Adaptive Cards:

Cisco recently introduced support for Adaptive Cards in the Webex Teams. Bots can send cards, using the new attachment attribute of the message object. Cards are useful as an alternative to text messages and files in order to display or collect complex bits of information. Cards can be sent by passing an object to the bot.say() method that includes a valid attachment. To process user input to cards, apps must implement a flint.on('attachmentaction', ..) function. For more details see the adaptive-card-example

6/21/19 Deploying behind a firewall:

Cisco has recently introduced support in the Webex Javascript SDK which allows applications to register to receive the message, membership, and room events via a socket instead of via wehbhoks. This allows applications to be deployed behind firewalls and removes the requirement that webex bots and integrations must expose a public IP address to receive events. To take advantage of this in your flint applications simply remove the webhookUrl field from the configuration object passed to the flint constructor. If this field is not set, flint will register to listen for these events instead of creating webhooks.

6/21/18 IMPORTANT:

On August 31st, 2018 all bots with the sparkbot.io domain name will be renamed with a webex.bot domain. Today in flint, the code compares the bot's email with the trigger email to filter out messages from itself. If this code is running on August 31st the bot will start responding to its own messages. Please update to Flint v4.7.x as soon as possible to avoid interruption.

3/19/18 IMPORTANT:

Note that Flint v4 is still using the node-sparky library version 3.x. However the repo for node-sparky is now on version 4 which has some major differences. This misalignment between Flint and Sparky version will be fixed with the release of Flint v5. In the short term if you are accessing the spark object directly from Flint via flint.spark be sure to use the documentation for node-sparky 3.x.

See CHANGELOG.md for details on changes to versions of Flint.

Contents

Installation

Via Git

mkdir myproj cd myproj git clone https://github.com/nmarus/flint npm install ./flint

Via NPM

mkdir myproj cd myproj npm install node-flint

Example Template Using Express

var Flint = require ( 'node-flint' ); var webhook = require ( 'node-flint/webhook' ); var express = require ( 'express' ); var bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ); var app = express(); app.use(bodyParser.json()); var config = { webhookUrl : 'http://myserver.com/flint' , token : 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVyZS4uLiBNb3ZlIGFsb25nLi4u' , port : 80 }; var flint = new Flint(config); flint.start(); flint.hears( '/hello' , function ( bot, trigger ) { bot.say( 'Hello %s!' , trigger.personDisplayName); }); app.post( '/flint' , webhook(flint)); var server = app.listen(config.port, function ( ) { flint.debug( 'Flint listening on port %s' , config.port); }); process.on( 'SIGINT' , function ( ) { flint.debug( 'stoppping...' ); server.close(); flint.stop().then( function ( ) { process.exit(); }); });

Restify Example

Overview

Most of Flint's functionality is based around the flint.hears function. This defines the phrase or pattern the bot is listening for and what actions to take when that phrase or pattern is matched. The flint.hears function gets a callback than includes two objects. The bot object, and the trigger object.

Flint generates a bot object instance of the Bot class for each room the Spark account Flint is running under. The bot object instance tracks the specifics about the room it is running in and is passed to the "hears" command callback when a phrase is heard.

Flint also generates a trigger object based on the person and room that the flint.hears function was triggered.

A simple example of a flint.hears() function setup:

flint.hears(phrase, function ( bot, trigger ) { bot.<command> .then( function ( returnedValue ) { }) .catch( function ( err ) { }); });

phrase : This can be either a string or a regex pattern. If a string, the string is matched against the first word in the room message. message. If a regex pattern is used, it is matched against the entire message text.

: This can be either a string or a regex pattern. If a string, the string is matched against the first word in the room message. message. If a regex pattern is used, it is matched against the entire message text. bot : The bot object that is used to execute commands when the phrase is triggered.

: The bot object that is used to execute commands when the is triggered. bot.<command> : The Bot method to execute.

: The Bot method to execute. then : Node JS Promise keyword that invokes additional logic once the previous command is executed.

: Node JS Promise keyword that invokes additional logic once the previous command is executed. catch : handle errors that happen at either the original command or in any of the chained 'then' functions.

: handle errors that happen at either the original command or in any of the chained 'then' functions. trigger : The object that describes the details around what triggered the phrase .

: The object that describes the details around what triggered the . commands : The commands that are ran when the phrase is heard.

Authentication

The token used to authenticate Flint to the Spark (now Webex) API is passed as part of the options used when instantiating the Flint class. To change or update the token, use the Flint#setSparkToken() method.

Example:

var newToken = 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVyZS4uLiBNb3ZlIGFsb25nLi4u' ; flint.setSparkToken(newToken) .then( function ( token ) { console .log( 'token updated to: ' + token); });

Storage

The storage system used in flint is a simple key/value store and resolves around these 3 methods:

bot.store(key, value) - Store a value to a bot instance where 'key' is a string and 'value' is a boolean, number, string, array, or object. This does not not support functions or any non serializable data. Returns the a promise with the value.

- Store a value to a bot instance where 'key' is a string and 'value' is a boolean, number, string, array, or object. This does not not support functions or any non serializable data. Returns the a promise with the value. bot.recall(key) - Recall a value by 'key' from a bot instance. Returns a resolved promise with the value or a rejected promise if not found.

- Recall a value by 'key' from a bot instance. Returns a resolved promise with the value or a rejected promise if not found. bot.forget([key]) - Forget (remove) value(s) from a bot instance where 'key' is an optional property that when defined, removes the specific key, and when undefined, removes all keys. Returns a resolved promise if deleted or not found.

When a bot despawns (removed from room), the key/value store for that bot instance will automatically be removed from the store. Flint currently has an in-memory store and a Redis based store. By default, the in-memory store is used. Other backend stores are possible by replicating any one of the built-in storage modules and passing it to the flint.storeageDriver() method. See docs for store, recall, forget for more details.

Example:

var redisDriver = require ( 'node-flint/storage/redis' ); flint.storageDriver(redisDriver( 'redis://localhost' ));

Bot Accounts

When using "Bot Accounts" the major differences are:

Webhooks for message:created only trigger when the Bot is mentioned by name

Unable to read messages in rooms using the Spark (now Webex) API

Differences with trigger.args using Flint with a "Bot Account":

The trigger.args array is a shortcut in processing the trigger.text string. It consists of an array of the words that are in the trigger.message string split by one or more spaces. Punctation is included if there is no space between the symbol and the word. With bot accounts, this behaves a bit differently.

If defining a flint.hears() using a string (not regex), trigger.args is a filtered array of words from the message that begins after the first match of bot mention.

If defining a flint.hears() using regex, the trigger.args array is the entire message.

Flint Reference

Classes

Objects

Message : object Message Object File : object File Object Trigger : object Trigger Object

Events

"log" Flint log event. "stop" Flint stop event. "start" Flint start event. "initialized" Flint initialized event. "roomLocked" Room Locked event. "roomUnocked" Room Unocked event. "personEnters" Person Enter Room event. "botAddedAsModerator" Bot Added as Room Moderator. "botRemovedAsModerator" Bot Removed as Room Moderator. "personAddedAsModerator" Person Added as Moderator. "personRemovedAsModerator" Person Removed as Moderator. "personExits" Person Exits Room. "mentioned" Bot Mentioned. "message" Message Recieved. "files" File Recieved. "spawn" Bot Spawned. "despawn" Bot Despawned.

Flint

Kind: global class

Properties

Name Type Description id string Flint UUID active boolean Flint active state intialized boolean Flint fully initialized isBotAccount boolean Is Flint attached to Spark using a bot account? isUserAccount boolean Is Flint attached to Spark using a user account? person object Flint person object email string Flint email spark object The Spark instance used by flint

new Flint(options)

Creates an instance of Flint.

Param Type Description options Object Configuration object containing Flint settings.

Example

var options = { webhookUrl : 'http://myserver.com/flint' , token : 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVyZS4uLiBNb3ZlIGFsb25nLi4u' }; var flint = new Flint(options);

flint.options : object

Options Object

Kind: instance namespace of Flint

Properties

Name Type Default Description token string Spark Token. webhookUrl string URL that is used for Spark API to send callbacks. If this field is omitted, flint will use the webex javascript sdk to register to listen for the events via websocket instead. [webhookSecret] string If specified, inbound webhooks are authorized before being processed. This configuration is ignored if webhookUrl is not set. [messageFormat] string "text" Default Spark message format to use with bot.say(). [maxPageItems] number 50 Max results that the paginator uses. [maxConcurrent] number 3 Max concurrent sessions to the Spark API [minTime] number 600 Min time between consecutive request starts. [requeueMinTime] number minTime*10 Min time between consecutive request starts of requests that have been re-queued. [requeueMaxRetry] number 3 Msx number of atteempts to make for failed request. [requeueCodes] array [429,500,503] Array of http result codes that should be retried. [requestTimeout] number 20000 Timeout for an individual request recieving a response. [queueSize] number 10000 Size of the buffer that holds outbound requests. [requeueSize] number 10000 Size of the buffer that holds outbound re-queue requests. [id] string "random" The id this instance of flint uses. [webhookRequestJSONLocation] string "body" The property under the Request to find the JSON contents. This configuration is ignored if webhookUrl is not set. [removeWebhooksOnStart] Boolean true If you wish to have the bot remove all account webhooks when starting. This configuration is ignored if webhookUrl is not set.

Tests, and then sets a new Spark Token.

Kind: instance method of Flint

Param Type Description token String New Spark Token for Flint to use.

Example

flint.setSparkToken( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVyZS4uLiBNb3ZlIGFsb25nLi4u' ) .then( function ( token ) { console .log( 'token updated to: ' + token); });

Stop Flint.

Kind: instance method of Flint

Example

flint.stop();

Start Flint.

Kind: instance method of Flint

Example

flint.start();

Restart Flint.

Kind: instance method of Flint

Example

flint.restart();

Get Message Object by ID

Kind: instance method of Flint

Param Type Description messageId String Message ID from Spark API.

Get Files from Message Object by ID

Kind: instance method of Flint

Param Type Description messageId String Message ID from Spark API.

flint.hears(phrase, action, [helpText], [preference]) ⇒ String

Add action to be performed when bot hears a phrase.

Kind: instance method of Flint

Param Type Default Description phrase Regex | String The phrase as either a regex or string. If regex, matches on entire message.If string, matches on first word. action function The function to execute when phrase is matched. Function is executed with 2 variables. Trigger and Bot. The Trigger Object contains information about the person who entered a message that matched the phrase. The Bot Object is an instance of the Bot Class as it relates to the room the message was heard. [helpText] String The string of text that describes how this command operates. [preference] Number 0 Specifies preference of phrase action when overlapping phrases are matched. On multiple matches with same preference, all matched actions are excuted. On multiple matches with difference preference values, only the lower preferenced matched action(s) are executed.

Example

flint.hears( '/say' , function ( bot, trigger, id ) { bot.say(trigger.args.slice( 1 , trigger.arges.length - 1 )); }, '/say <greeting> - Responds with a greeting' );

Example

flint.hears( /(^| )beer( |.|$)/i , function ( bot, trigger, id ) { bot.say( 'Enjoy a beer, %s! 🍻' , trigger.personDisplayName); });

flint.clearHears(id) ⇒ null

Remove a "flint.hears()" entry.

Kind: instance method of Flint

Param Type Description id String The "hears" ID.

Example

var hearsHello = flint.hears( '/flint' , function ( bot, trigger, id ) { bot.say( 'Hello %s!' , trigger.personDisplayName); }); flint.clearHears(hearsHello);

Display help for registered Flint Commands.

Kind: instance method of Flint

Param Type Default Description [header] String Usage: String to use in header before displaying help message. [footer] String Powered by Flint - https://github.com/nmarus/flint String to use in footer before displaying help message.

Example

flint.hears( '/help' , function ( bot, trigger, id ) { bot.say(flint.showHelp()); });

flint.setAuthorizer(Action) ⇒ Boolean

Attaches authorizer function.

Kind: instance method of Flint

Param Type Description Action function The function to execute when phrase is matched to authenticate a user. The function is passed the bot, trigger, and id and expects a return value of true or false.

Example

function myAuthorizer ( bot, trigger, id ) { if (trigger.personEmail === 'john@test.com' ) { return true ; } else if (trigger.personDomain === 'test.com' ) { return true ; } else { return false ; } } flint.setAuthorizer(myAuthorizer);

flint.clearAuthorizer() ⇒ null

Removes authorizer function.

Kind: instance method of Flint

Example

flint.clearAuthorizer();

flint.storageDriver(Driver) ⇒ null

Defines storage backend.

Kind: instance method of Flint

Param Type Description Driver function The storage driver.

Example

flint.storageDriver( new MemStore());

flint.use(path) ⇒ Boolean

Load a Plugin from a external file.

Kind: instance method of Flint

Param Type Description path String Load a plugin at given path.

Example

flint.use( 'events.js' );

Example

module .exports = function ( flint ) { flint.on( 'spawn' , function ( bot ) { console .log( 'new bot spawned in room: %s' , bot.myroom.title); }); flint.on( 'despawn' , function ( bot ) { console .log( 'bot despawned in room: %s' , bot.myroom.title); }); flint.on( 'messageCreated' , function ( message, bot ) { console .log( '"%s" said "%s" in room "%s"' , message.personEmail, message.text, bot.myroom.title); }); };

Bot

Kind: global class

Properties

Name Type Description id string Bot UUID active boolean Bot active state person object Bot Person Object email string Bot email team object Bot team object room object Bot room object membership object Bot membership object isLocked boolean If bot is locked isModerator boolean If bot is a moderator isGroup boolean If bot is in Group Room isDirect boolean If bot is in 1:1/Direct Room isDirectTo string Recipient Email if bot is in 1:1/Direct Room isTeam boolean If bot is in Team Room lastActivity date Last bot activity

new Bot(flint)

Creates a Bot instance that is then attached to a Spark Room.

Param Type Description flint Object The flint object this Bot spawns under.

Instructs Bot to exit from room.

Kind: instance method of Bot

Example

bot.exit();

Instructs Bot to add person(s) to room.

Kind: instance method of Bot

Returns: Promise.<Array> - Array of emails added

Param Type Description email(s) String | Array Email Address (or Array of Email Addresses) of Person(s) to add to room. [moderator] Boolean Add as moderator.

Example

bot.add( 'john@test.com' );

Example

bot.add( 'john@test.com' , true ) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log(err.message); });

Example

bot.add([ 'john@test.com' , 'jane@test.com' , 'bill@test.com' ]);

Instructs Bot to remove person from room.

Kind: instance method of Bot

Returns: Promise.<Array> - Array of emails removed

Param Type Description email(s) String | Array Email Address (or Array of Email Addresses) of Person(s) to remove from room.

Example

bot.remove( 'john@test.com' );

Example

bot.remove([ 'john@test.com' , 'jane@test.com' , 'bill@test.com' ]);

Get room moderators.

Kind: instance method of Bot

Example

bot.getModerators() .then( function ( moderators ) { console .log(moderators); });

Create new room with people by email

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type Description name String Name of room. emails Array Emails of people to add to room.

Create new Team Room

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type Description name String Name of room. emails Array Emails of people to add to room.

Enable Room Moderation.Enable.

Kind: instance method of Bot

Example

bot.moderateRoom() .then( function ( err ) { console .log(err.message) });

Disable Room Moderation.

Kind: instance method of Bot

Example

bot.unmoderateRoom() .then( function ( err ) { console .log(err.message) });

Assign Moderator in Room

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type Description email(s) String | Array Email Address (or Array of Email Addresses) of Person(s) to assign as moderator.

Example

bot.moderatorSet( 'john@test.com' ) .then( function ( err ) { console .log(err.message) });

Unassign Moderator in Room

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type Description email(s) String | Array Email Address (or Array of Email Addresses) of Person(s) to unassign as moderator.

Example

bot.moderatorClear( 'john@test.com' ) .then( function ( err ) { console .log(err.message) });

Remove a room and all memberships.

Kind: instance method of Bot

Example

flint.hears( '/implode' , function ( bot, trigger ) { bot.implode(); });

Send text with optional file to room.

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type Default Description [format] String text Set message format. Valid options are 'text' or 'markdown'. message String | Object Message to send to room. This can be a simple string, or a object for advanced use.

Example

flint.hears( '/hello' , function ( bot, trigger ) { bot.say( 'hello' ); });

Example

flint.hears( '/file' , function ( bot, trigger ) { bot.say({ text : 'Here is your file!' , file : 'http://myurl/file.doc' }); });

Example

flint.messageFormat = 'markdown' ; flint.hears( '/hello' , function ( bot, trigger ) { bot.say( '**hello**, How are you today?' ); });

Example

flint.hears( '/hello' , function ( bot, trigger ) { bot.say( 'markdown' , '**hello**, How are you today?' ); });

Example

flint.hears( '/hello' , function ( bot, trigger ) { bot.say({ markdown : '*Hello <@personEmail:' + trigger.personEmail + '|' + trigger.personDisplayName + '>*' }); });

Send text with optional file in a direct message. This sends a message to a 1:1 room with the user (creates 1:1, if one does not already exist)

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type Default Description email String Email of person to send Direct Message. [format] String text Set message format. Valid options are 'text' or 'markdown'. message String | Object Message to send to room. This can be a simple string, or a object for advanced use.

Example

flint.hears( '/dm' , function ( bot, trigger ) { bot.dm( 'someone@domain.com' , 'hello' ); });

Example

flint.hears( '/dm' , function ( bot, trigger ) { bot.dm( 'someone@domain.com' , { text : 'Here is your file!' , file : 'http://myurl/file.doc' }); });

Example

flint.messageFormat = 'markdown' ; flint.hears( '/dm' , function ( bot, trigger ) { bot.dm( 'someone@domain.com' , '**hello**, How are you today?' ); });

Example

flint.hears( '/dm' , function ( bot, trigger ) { bot.dm( 'someone@domain.com' , 'markdown' , '**hello**, How are you today?' ); });

Example

flint.hears( '/dm' , function ( bot, trigger ) { bot.dm( 'someone@domain.com' , { markdown : '*Hello <@personEmail:' + trigger.personEmail + '|' + trigger.personDisplayName + '>*' }); });

Upload a file to a room using a Readable Stream

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type Description filename String File name used when uploading to room stream Stream.Readable Stream Readable

Example

flint.hears( '/file' , function ( bot, trigger ) { var filename = 'test.png' ; var stream = fs.createReadStream( '/my/file/test.png' ); bot.uploadStream(filename, stream); });

Upload a file to room.

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type Description filepath String File Path to upload

Example

flint.hears( '/file' , function ( bot, trigger ) { bot.upload( 'test.png' ); });

Remove Message By Id.

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type messageId String

Set Title of Room.

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type title String

Example

bot.roomRename( 'My Renamed Room' ) .then( function ( err ) { console .log(err.message) });

Get messages from room. Returned data has newest message at bottom.

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type count Integer

Example

bot.getMessages( 5 ).then( function ( messages ) { messages.forEach( function ( message ) { if (message.text) { console .log(message.text); } }); });

Store key/value data.

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type Description key String Key under id object value String | Number | Boolean | Array | Object Value of key

Recall value of data stored by 'key'.

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type Description [key] String Key under id object (optional). If key is not passed, all keys for id are returned as an object.

Forget a key or entire store.

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type Description [key] String Key under id object (optional). If key is not passed, id and all children are removed.

Message : object

Message Object

Kind: global namespace

Properties

Name Type Description id string Message ID personId string Person ID personEmail string Person Email personAvatar string PersonAvatar URL personDomain string Person Domain Name personDisplayName string Person Display Name roomId string Room ID text string Message text files array Array of File objects created date Date Message created

File : object

File Object

Kind: global namespace

Properties

Name Type Description id string Spark API Content ID name string File name ext string File extension type string Header [content-type] for file binary buffer File contents as binary base64 string File contents as base64 encoded string personId string Person ID of who added file personEmail string Person Email of who added file personAvatar string PersonAvatar URL personDomain string Person Domain Name personDisplayName string Person Display Name created date Date file was added to room

Trigger : object

Trigger Object

Kind: global namespace

Properties

Name Type Description id string Message ID phrase string | regex Matched lexicon phrase text string Message Text (or false if no text) raw string Unprocessed Message Text (or false if no text) html string Message HTML (or false if no html) markdown string Message Markdown (or false if no markdown) mentionedPeople array Mentioned People (or false if no mentioned) files array Message Files (or false if no files in trigger) args array Filtered array of words in message text. created date Message Created date roomId string Room ID roomTitle string Room Title roomType string Room Type (group or direct) roomIsLocked boolean Room Locked/Moderated status personId string Person ID personEmail string Person Email personDisplayName string Person Display Name personUsername string Person Username personDomain string Person Domain name personAvatar string Person Avatar URL personMembership object Person Membership object for person

Flint log event.

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description message string Log Message

Flint stop event.

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description id string Flint UUID

Flint start event.

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description id string Flint UUID

Flint initialized event.

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description id string Flint UUID

Room Locked event.

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description bot object Bot Object id string Flint UUID

Room Unocked event.

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description bot object Bot Object id string Flint UUID

Person Enter Room event.

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description bot object Bot Object person object Person Object id string Flint UUID

Bot Added as Room Moderator.

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description bot object Bot Object id string Flint UUID

Bot Removed as Room Moderator.

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description bot object Bot Object id string Flint UUID

Person Added as Moderator.

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description bot object Bot Object person object Person Object id string Flint UUID

Person Removed as Moderator.

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description bot object Bot Object person object Person Object id string Flint UUID

Person Exits Room.

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description bot object Bot Object person object Person Object id string Flint UUID

Bot Mentioned.

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description bot object Bot Object trigger object Trigger Object id string Flint UUID

Message Recieved.

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description bot object Bot Object trigger object Trigger Object id string Flint UUID

File Recieved.

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description bot object Bot Object trigger trigger Trigger Object id string Flint UUID

Bot Spawned.

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description bot object Bot Object id string Flint UUID

Bot Despawned.

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description bot object Bot Object id string Flint UUID

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016-2017

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.