Firestore data importing, exporting, and data clearing tool.
Export a Firestore database, including collections and documents, while keeping the structure intact.
Exports a json file with the following format:
{
"__collections__": {
"companies": {
"docA": {
"name": "Big Co",
"employee_count": 2012,
"created": {
"__datatype__": "timestamp",
"value": {
"_seconds": 12343456,
"_nanoseconds": 7890
}
},
"location": {
"__datatype__": "geopoint",
"value": {
"_latitude": -123.456789,
"_longitude": 34.5678
}
},
"AdministratorRef": {
"__datatype__": "documentReference",
"value": "path/to/the/document"
},
"__collections__": {
"employees": ...,
"products": ...
}
},
"docB": ...,
"docC": ...
},
"administrators": {
"docA": ...,
"docB": ...
}
}
}
where
__collections__ holds the collections for a given document (or the root of the database).
Imports need to be from a file with the same structure (e.g. from an exported file).
Be careful! This can easily overwrite or mess up your data if you import to the wrong location.
Three types of data are serialized in the export:
They each are serialized in the following format:
{
"__datatype__": "timestamp|geopoint|documentReference",
"value": "The serialized value"
}
Install using npm.
npm install -g node-firestore-import-export
or yarn
yarn global add node-firestore-import-export
Alternatively download the source.
git clone https://github.com/jloosli/node-firestore-import-export.git
This downloaded json file contains the proper credentials needed for node-firestore-import-export to authenticate.
If using Firebase Emulators, all commands
(Export, Import, and Clear) will override the account credentials
setting if the
FIRESTORE_EMULATOR_HOST environment variable is set.
The path to the account credentials can either be passed with the
-a/--accountCredentials flag, or placed in the
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS environment variable. For example:
export GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS=path/to/my/credentials.json
firestore-export -p
-a,
--accountCredentials
<path> - path to Google Cloud account credentials JSON file.
If missing, will look at the
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS environment variable for the path.
-b,
--backupFile
<path>- Filename to store backup. (e.g. backups/full-backup.json).
Defaults to
firestore-export.json if missing.
-n,
--nodePath
<path>- Path to database node to start (e.g. collectionA/docB/collectionC).
Backs up full database if empty or missing.
-p,
--prettyPrint - JSON backups done with pretty-printing.
firestore-export --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupFile /backups/myDatabase.json
firestore-export --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupFile /backups/myDatabase.json --prettyPrint
firestore-export --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupFile /backups/myDatabase.json --nodePath collectionA/document1/collectionCC
-a,
--accountCredentials
<path> - path to Google Cloud account credentials JSON file.
If missing, will look at the
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS environment variable for the path.
-b,
--backupFile
<path>- Filename with backup data. (e.g. backups/full-backup.json).
-n,
--nodePath
<path>- Path to database node to start (e.g. collectionA/docB/collectionC).
-y,
--yes - Unattended import without confirmation (like hitting "y" from the command line).
firestore-import --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupFile /backups/myDatabase.json
firestore-import --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --backupFile /backups/myDatabase.json --nodePath collectionA/document1/collectionCC
-a,
--accountCredentials
<path> - path to Google Cloud account credentials JSON file.
If missing, will look at the
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS environment variable for the path.
-n,
--nodePath
<path>- Path to database node to start (e.g. collectionA/docB/collectionC).
-y,
--yes - Unattended clear without confirmation (like hitting "y" from the command line). Command will wait 5
seconds so you can
Ctrl-C to stop.
-w,
--noWait - Combine this with the
--yes confirmation to not wait 5 seconds
firestore-clear --accountCredentials path/to/credentials/file.json --yes
The underlying library can be used in a node or web application for importing and exporting data in a similar fashion
import {firestoreExport} from 'node-firestore-import-export';
import * as firebase from 'firebase-admin';
firebase.initializeApp({
apiKey: "AIza....",
authDomain: "YOUR_APP.firebaseapp.com",
databaseURL: "https://YOUR_APP.firebaseio.com",
storageBucket: "YOUR_APP.appspot.com",
messagingSenderId: "123456789"
});
const collectionRef = firebase.firestore().collection('collectionA/docB/collectionC');
firestoreExport(collectionRef)
.then(data=>console.log(data));
import {firestoreImport} from 'node-firestore-import-export';
import * as firebase from 'firebase-admin';
firebase.initializeApp({
apiKey: "AIza....",
authDomain: "YOUR_APP.firebaseapp.com",
databaseURL: "https://YOUR_APP.firebaseio.com",
storageBucket: "YOUR_APP.appspot.com",
messagingSenderId: "123456789"
});
const data = {
docA: {
name: 'bob',
__collections__: {}
},
docB: {
name: 'jill',
__collections__: {}
}
};
const collectionRef = firebase.firestore().collection('collectionA/docB/collectionC');
firestoreImport(data, collectionRef)
.then(()=>console.log('Data was imported.'));
import {firestoreClear} from 'node-firestore-import-export';
import * as firebase from 'firebase-admin';
firebase.initializeApp({
apiKey: "AIza....",
authDomain: "YOUR_APP.firebaseapp.com",
databaseURL: "https://YOUR_APP.firebaseio.com",
storageBucket: "YOUR_APP.appspot.com",
messagingSenderId: "123456789"
});
const collectionRef = firebase.firestore().collection('collectionA/docB/collectionC');
firestoreClear(collectionRef)
.then(()=>console.log('Everything under collectionA/docB/collectionC was removed.'));
Feel free to report bugs and make feature requests in the Issue Tracker, fork and create pull requests!
The command line was inspired heavily by SteadyEquipment's node-firestore-backup
