Pure JavaScript and Asynchronous Firebird client for Node.js

Changelog for version v0.2.x

added auto-reconnect

added sequentially selects

events for connection (attach, detach, row, result, transaction, commit, rollback, error, etc.)

performance improvements

supports inserting/updating buffers and streams

reading blobs (sequentially)

pooling

database.detach() waits for last command

waits for last command better unit-test

Installation

npm install node-firebird

Usage

var Firebird = require ( 'node-firebird' );

Methods

Firebird.escape(value) -> return {String} - prevent for SQL Injections

- prevent for SQL Injections Firebird.attach(options, function(err, db)) attach a database

attach a database Firebird.create(options, function(err, db)) create a database

create a database Firebird.attachOrCreate(options, function(err, db)) attach or create database

attach or create database Firebird.pool(max, options) -> return {Object} create a connection pooling

Connection types

Connection options

var options = {}; options.host = '127.0.0.1' ; options.port = 3050 ; options.database = 'database.fdb' ; options.user = 'SYSDBA' ; options.password = 'masterkey' ; options.lowercase_keys = false ; options.role = null ; options.pageSize = 4096 ; options.pageSize = 4096 ; options.retryConnectionInterval = 1000 ;

Classic

Firebird.attach(options, function ( err, db ) { if (err) throw err; db.query( 'SELECT * FROM TABLE' , function ( err, result ) { db.detach(); }); });

Pooling

var pool = Firebird.pool( 5 , options); pool.get( function ( err, db ) { if (err) throw err; db.query( 'SELECT * FROM TABLE' , function ( err, result ) { db.detach(); }); }); pool.destroy();

Database object (db)

Database Methods

db.query(query, [params], function(err, result)) - classic query, returns Array of Object

- classic query, returns Array of Object db.execute(query, [params], function(err, result)) - classic query, returns Array of Array

- classic query, returns Array of Array db.sequentially(query, [params], function(row, index), function(err)) - sequentially query

- sequentially query db.detach(function(err)) detach a database

detach a database db.transaction(isolation, function(err, transaction)) create transaction

Transaction methods

transaction.query(query, [params], function(err, result)) - classic query, returns Array of Object

- classic query, returns Array of Object transaction.execute(query, [params], function(err, result)) - classic query, returns Array of Array

- classic query, returns Array of Array transaction.commit(function(err)) commit current transaction

commit current transaction transaction.rollback(function(err)) rollback current transaction

Examples

Parametrized Queries

Parameters

Firebird.attach(options, function ( err, db ) { if (err) throw err; db.query( 'INSERT INTO USERS (ID, ALIAS, CREATED) VALUES(?, ?, ?) RETURNING ID' , [ 1 , 'Pe\'ter' , new Date ()], function ( err, result ) { console .log(result[ 0 ].id); db.query( 'SELECT * FROM USERS WHERE Alias=?' , [ 'Peter' ], function ( err, result ) { console .log(result); db.detach(); }); }); });

BLOB (stream)

Firebird.attach(options, function ( err, db ) { if (err) throw err; db.query( 'INSERT INTO USERS (ID, ALIAS, FILE) VALUES(?, ?, ?)' , [ 1 , 'Peter' , fs.createReadStream( '/users/image.jpg' )], function ( err, result ) { db.detach(); }); });

BLOB (buffer)

Firebird.attach(options, function ( err, db ) { if (err) throw err; db.query( 'INSERT INTO USERS (ID, ALIAS, FILE) VALUES(?, ?, ?)' , [ 1 , 'Peter' , fs.readFileSync( '/users/image.jpg' )], function ( err, result ) { db.detach(); }); });

Reading Blobs (Asynchronous)

Firebird.attach(options, function ( err, db ) { if (err) throw err; db.query( 'SELECT ID, ALIAS, USERPICTURE FROM USER' , function ( err, rows ) { if (err) throw err; rows[ 0 ].userpicture( function ( err, name, e ) { if (err) throw err; e.on( 'data' , function ( chunk ) { }); e.on( 'end' , function ( ) { db.detach(); }); }); }); });

Streaming a big data

Firebird.attach(options, function ( err, db ) { if (err) throw err; db.sequentially( 'SELECT * FROM BIGTABLE' , function ( row, index ) { stream.write( JSON .stringify(row)); }, function ( err ) { db.detach(); }); });

Transactions

Transaction types:

Firebird.ISOLATION_READ_UNCOMMITTED

Firebird.ISOLATION_READ_COMMITED

Firebird.ISOLATION_REPEATABLE_READ

Firebird.ISOLATION_SERIALIZABLE

Firebird.ISOLATION_READ_COMMITED_READ_ONLY

Firebird.attach(options, function ( err, db ) { if (err) throw err; db.transaction(Firebird.ISOLATION_READ_COMMITED, function ( err, transaction ) { transaction.query( 'INSERT INTO users VALUE(?,?)' , [ 1 , 'Janko' ], function ( err, result ) { if (err) { transaction.rollback(); return ; } transaction.commit( function ( err ) { if (err) transaction.rollback(); else db.detach(); }); }); }); });

Events

Firebird.attach(options, function ( err, db ) { if (err) throw err; db.on( 'row' , function ( row, index, isObject ) { }); db.on( 'result' , function ( result ) { }); db.on( 'attach' , function ( ) { }); db.on( 'detach' , function ( isPoolConnection ) { }); db.on( 'reconnect' , function ( ) { }); db.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { }); db.on( 'transaction' , function ( isolation ) { }); db.on( 'commit' , function ( ) { }); db.on( 'rollback' , function ( ) { }); db.detach(); });

Escaping Query values

var sql1 = 'SELECT * FROM TBL_USER WHERE ID>' + Firebird.escape( 1 ); var sql2 = 'SELECT * FROM TBL_USER WHERE NAME=' + Firebird.escape( 'Pe\'er' ); var sql3 = 'SELECT * FROM TBL_USER WHERE CREATED<=' + Firebird.escape( new Date ()); var sql4 = 'SELECT * FROM TBL_USER WHERE NEWSLETTER=' + Firebird.escape( true ); console .log(sql1); console .log(sql2); console .log(sql3); console .log(sql4);

Using GDS codes

var { GDSCode } = require ( 'node-firebird/lib/gdscodes' ); db.query( 'insert into my_table(id, name) values (?, ?)' , [ 1 , 'John Doe' ], function ( err ) { if (err.gdscode == GDSCode.UNIQUE_KEY_VIOLATION){ console .log( 'constraint name:' + err.gdsparams[ 0 ]); console .log( 'table name:' + err.gdsparams[ 0 ]); } });

Service Manager functions

backup

restore

fixproperties

serverinfo

database validation

commit transaction

rollback transaction

recover transaction

database stats

users infos

user actions (add modify remove)

get firebird file log

tracing

var fbsvc = { "backup" : { [ "options" ], "stream" }, "nbackup" : { [ "options" ], "stream" }, "restore" : { [ "options" ], "stream" }, "nrestore" : { [ "options" ], "stream" }, "setDialect" : { [ "database" , "dialect" ], "stream" }, "setSweepinterval" : { [ "database" , "sweepinterval" ], "stream" }, "setCachebuffer" : { [ "database" , "nbpagebuffers" ], "stream" }, "BringOnline" : { [ "database" ], "stream" }, "Shutdown" : { [ "database" , "shutdown" , "shutdowndelay" , "shutdownmode" ], "stream" }, "setShadow" : { [ "database" , "activateshadow" ], "stream" }, "setForcewrite" : { [ "database" , "forcewrite" ], "stream" }, "setReservespace" : { [ "database" , "reservespace" ], "stream" }, "setReadonlyMode" : { [ "database" ], "stream" }, "setReadwriteMode" : { [ "database" ], "stream" }, "validate" : { [ "options" ], "stream" }, "commit" : { [ "database" , "transactid" ], "stream" }, "rollback" : { [ "database" , "transactid" ], "stream" }, "recover" : { [ "database" , "transactid" ], "stream" }, "getStats" : { [ "options" ], "stream" }, "getLog" : { [ "options" ], "stream" }, "getUsers" : { [ "username" ], "object" }, "addUser" : { [ "username" , "password" , "options" ], "stream" }, "editUser" : { [ "username" , "options" ], "stream" }, "removeUser" : { [ "username" , "rolename" ], "stream" }, "getFbserverInfos" : { [ "options" , "options" ], "object" }, "startTrace" : { [ "options" ], "stream" }, "suspendTrace" : { [ "options" ], "stream" }, "resumeTrace" : { [ "options" ], "stream" }, "stopTrace" : { [ "options" ], "stream" }, "getTraceList" : { [ "options" ], "stream" }, "hasActionRunning" : { [ "options" ], "object" } }

Backup Service example

const options = {...}; Firebird.attach(options, function ( err, svc ) { if (err) return ; svc.backup( { database : '/DB/MYDB.FDB' , files : [ { filename : '/DB/MYDB.FBK' , sizefile : '0' } ] }, function ( err, data ) { data.on( 'data' , line => console .log(line)); data.on( 'end' , () => svc.detach()); } ); });

Restore Service example

const config = {...}; const RESTORE_OPTS = { database : 'database.fdb' , files : [ 'backup.fbk' ] }; Firebird.attach(config, (err, srv) => { srv.restore(RESTORE_OPTS, (err, data) => { data.on( 'data' , () => {}); data.on( 'end' , () => srv.detach(); }); }); });

getLog and getFbserverInfos Service examples with use of stream and object return

fb.attach(_connection, function ( err, svc ) { if (err) return ; svc.getLog({ optread : 'buffer' , buffersize : 2048 }, function ( err, data ) { console .log(err); data.on( 'data' , function ( data ) { console .log(data.toString()); }); data.on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'finish' ); }); }); svc.getFbserverInfos( { "dbinfo" : true , "fbconfig" : true , "svcversion" : true , "fbversion" : true , "fbimplementation" : true , "fbcapatibilities" : true , "pathsecuritydb" : true , "fbenv" : true , "fbenvlock" : true , "fbenvmsg" : true }, {}, function ( err, data ) { console .log(err); console .log(data); }); });

Charset for database connection is always UTF-8

node-firebird doesn't let you choose the charset connection, it will always use UTF-8. Node is unicode, no matter if your database is using another charset to store string or blob, Firebird will transliterate automatically.

This is why you should use Firebird 2.5 server at least.

Firebird 3.0 Support

Firebird new wire protocol is not supported yet so for Firebird 3.0 you need to add the following in firebird.conf according to Firebird 3 release notes https://firebirdsql.org/file/documentation/release_notes/html/en/3_0/rnfb30-security-new-authentication.html

AuthServer = Srp, Legacy_Auth WireCrypt = Disabled UserManager = Legacy_UserManager

Firebird 4 wire protocol is not supported yet so for Firebird 4.0 you need to add the following in firebird.conf according to Firebird release notes https://firebirdsql.org/file/documentation/release_notes/html/en/4_0/rlsnotes40.html#rnfb40-config-srp256

AuthServer = Srp256, Srp, Legacy_Auth WireCrypt = Disabled UserManager = Legacy_UserManager

Please read also Authorization with Firebird 2.5 client library from Firebird 4 migration guide https://ib-aid.com/download/docs/fb4migrationguide.html#_authorization_with_firebird_2_5_client_library_fbclient_dll

