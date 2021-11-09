Firebird forum on Google Groups.
database.detach() waits for last command
npm install node-firebird
var Firebird = require('node-firebird');
Firebird.escape(value) -> return {String} - prevent for SQL Injections
Firebird.attach(options, function(err, db)) attach a database
Firebird.create(options, function(err, db)) create a database
Firebird.attachOrCreate(options, function(err, db)) attach or create database
Firebird.pool(max, options) -> return {Object} create a connection pooling
var options = {};
options.host = '127.0.0.1';
options.port = 3050;
options.database = 'database.fdb';
options.user = 'SYSDBA';
options.password = 'masterkey';
options.lowercase_keys = false; // set to true to lowercase keys
options.role = null; // default
options.pageSize = 4096; // default when creating database
options.retryConnectionInterval = 1000; // reconnect interval in case of connection drop
Firebird.attach(options, function(err, db) {
if (err)
throw err;
// db = DATABASE
db.query('SELECT * FROM TABLE', function(err, result) {
// IMPORTANT: close the connection
db.detach();
});
});
// 5 = the number is count of opened sockets
var pool = Firebird.pool(5, options);
// Get a free pool
pool.get(function(err, db) {
if (err)
throw err;
// db = DATABASE
db.query('SELECT * FROM TABLE', function(err, result) {
// IMPORTANT: release the pool connection
db.detach();
});
});
// Destroy pool
pool.destroy();
db.query(query, [params], function(err, result)) - classic query, returns Array of Object
db.execute(query, [params], function(err, result)) - classic query, returns Array of Array
db.sequentially(query, [params], function(row, index), function(err)) - sequentially query
db.detach(function(err)) detach a database
db.transaction(isolation, function(err, transaction)) create transaction
transaction.query(query, [params], function(err, result)) - classic query, returns Array of Object
transaction.execute(query, [params], function(err, result)) - classic query, returns Array of Array
transaction.commit(function(err)) commit current transaction
transaction.rollback(function(err)) rollback current transaction
Firebird.attach(options, function(err, db) {
if (err)
throw err;
// db = DATABASE
db.query('INSERT INTO USERS (ID, ALIAS, CREATED) VALUES(?, ?, ?) RETURNING ID', [1, 'Pe\'ter', new Date()], function(err, result) {
console.log(result[0].id);
db.query('SELECT * FROM USERS WHERE Alias=?', ['Peter'], function(err, result) {
console.log(result);
db.detach();
});
});
});
Firebird.attach(options, function(err, db) {
if (err)
throw err;
// db = DATABASE
// INSERT STREAM as BLOB
db.query('INSERT INTO USERS (ID, ALIAS, FILE) VALUES(?, ?, ?)', [1, 'Peter', fs.createReadStream('/users/image.jpg')], function(err, result) {
// IMPORTANT: close the connection
db.detach();
});
});
Firebird.attach(options, function(err, db) {
if (err)
throw err;
// db = DATABASE
// INSERT BUFFER as BLOB
db.query('INSERT INTO USERS (ID, ALIAS, FILE) VALUES(?, ?, ?)', [1, 'Peter', fs.readFileSync('/users/image.jpg')], function(err, result) {
// IMPORTANT: close the connection
db.detach();
});
});
Firebird.attach(options, function(err, db) {
if (err)
throw err;
// db = DATABASE
db.query('SELECT ID, ALIAS, USERPICTURE FROM USER', function(err, rows) {
if (err)
throw err;
// first row
rows[0].userpicture(function(err, name, e) {
if (err)
throw err;
// +v0.2.4
// e.pipe(writeStream/Response);
// e === EventEmitter
e.on('data', function(chunk) {
// reading data
});
e.on('end', function() {
// end reading
// IMPORTANT: close the connection
db.detach();
});
});
});
});
Firebird.attach(options, function(err, db) {
if (err)
throw err;
// db = DATABASE
db.sequentially('SELECT * FROM BIGTABLE', function(row, index) {
// EXAMPLE
stream.write(JSON.stringify(row));
}, function(err) {
// END
// IMPORTANT: close the connection
db.detach();
});
});
Transaction types:
Firebird.ISOLATION_READ_UNCOMMITTED
Firebird.ISOLATION_READ_COMMITED
Firebird.ISOLATION_REPEATABLE_READ
Firebird.ISOLATION_SERIALIZABLE
Firebird.ISOLATION_READ_COMMITED_READ_ONLY
Firebird.attach(options, function(err, db) {
if (err)
throw err;
// db = DATABASE
db.transaction(Firebird.ISOLATION_READ_COMMITED, function(err, transaction) {
transaction.query('INSERT INTO users VALUE(?,?)', [1, 'Janko'], function(err, result) {
if (err) {
transaction.rollback();
return;
}
transaction.commit(function(err) {
if (err)
transaction.rollback();
else
db.detach();
});
});
});
});
Firebird.attach(options, function(err, db) {
if (err)
throw err;
db.on('row', function(row, index, isObject) {
// index === Number
// isObject === is row object or array?
});
db.on('result', function(result) {
// result === Array
});
db.on('attach', function() {
});
db.on('detach', function(isPoolConnection) {
// isPoolConnection == Boolean
});
db.on('reconnect', function() {
});
db.on('error', function(err) {
});
db.on('transaction', function(isolation) {
// isolation === Number
});
db.on('commit', function() {
});
db.on('rollback', function() {
});
db.detach();
});
var sql1 = 'SELECT * FROM TBL_USER WHERE ID>' + Firebird.escape(1);
var sql2 = 'SELECT * FROM TBL_USER WHERE NAME=' + Firebird.escape('Pe\'er');
var sql3 = 'SELECT * FROM TBL_USER WHERE CREATED<=' + Firebird.escape(new Date());
var sql4 = 'SELECT * FROM TBL_USER WHERE NEWSLETTER=' + Firebird.escape(true);
// or db.escape()
console.log(sql1);
console.log(sql2);
console.log(sql3);
console.log(sql4);
var { GDSCode } = require('node-firebird/lib/gdscodes');
/*...*/
db.query('insert into my_table(id, name) values (?, ?)', [1, 'John Doe'],
function (err) {
if(err.gdscode == GDSCode.UNIQUE_KEY_VIOLATION){
console.log('constraint name:'+ err.gdsparams[0]);
console.log('table name:'+ err.gdsparams[0]);
/*...*/
}
/*...*/
});
// each row : fctname : [params], typeofreturn
var fbsvc = {
"backup" : { [ "options"], "stream" },
"nbackup" : { [ "options"], "stream" },
"restore" : { [ "options"], "stream" },
"nrestore" : { [ "options"], "stream" },
"setDialect": { [ "database","dialect"], "stream" },
"setSweepinterval": { [ "database","sweepinterval"], "stream" },
"setCachebuffer" : { [ "database","nbpagebuffers"], "stream" },
"BringOnline" : { [ "database"], "stream" },
"Shutdown" : { [ "database","shutdown","shutdowndelay","shutdownmode"], "stream" },
"setShadow" : { [ "database","activateshadow"], "stream" },
"setForcewrite" : { [ "database","forcewrite"], "stream" },
"setReservespace" : { [ "database","reservespace"], "stream" },
"setReadonlyMode" : { [ "database"], "stream" },
"setReadwriteMode" : { [ "database"], "stream" },
"validate" : { [ "options"], "stream" },
"commit" : { [ "database", "transactid"], "stream" },
"rollback" : { [ "database", "transactid"], "stream" },
"recover" : { [ "database", "transactid"], "stream" },
"getStats" : { [ "options"], "stream" },
"getLog" : { [ "options"], "stream" },
"getUsers" : { [ "username"], "object" },
"addUser" : { [ "username", "password", "options"], "stream" },
"editUser" : { [ "username", "options"], "stream" },
"removeUser" : { [ "username","rolename"], "stream" },
"getFbserverInfos" : { [ "options", "options"], "object" },
"startTrace" : { [ "options"], "stream" },
"suspendTrace" : { [ "options"], "stream" },
"resumeTrace" : { [ "options"], "stream" },
"stopTrace" : { [ "options"], "stream" },
"getTraceList" : { [ "options"], "stream" },
"hasActionRunning" : { [ "options"], "object"}
}
const options = {...}; // Classic configuration with manager = true
Firebird.attach(options, function(err, svc) {
if (err)
return;
svc.backup(
{
database:'/DB/MYDB.FDB',
files: [
{
filename:'/DB/MYDB.FBK',
sizefile:'0'
}
]
},
function(err, data) {
data.on('data', line => console.log(line));
data.on('end', () => svc.detach());
}
);
});
const config = {...}; // Classic configuration with manager = true
const RESTORE_OPTS = {
database: 'database.fdb',
files: ['backup.fbk']
};
Firebird.attach(config, (err, srv) => {
srv.restore(RESTORE_OPTS, (err, data) => {
data.on('data', () => {});
data.on('end', () =>
srv.detach();
});
});
});
fb.attach(_connection, function(err, svc) {
if (err)
return;
// all function that return a stream take two optional parameter
// optread => byline or buffer byline use isc_info_svc_line and buffer use isc_info_svc_to_eof
// buffersize => is the buffer for service manager it can't exceed 8ko (i'm not sure)
svc.getLog({optread:'buffer', buffersize:2048}, function (err, data) {
// data is a readablestream that contain the firebird.log file
console.log(err);
data.on('data', function (data) {
console.log(data.toString());
});
data.on('end', function() {
console.log('finish');
});
});
// an other exemple to use function that return object
svc.getFbserverInfos(
{
"dbinfo" : true,
"fbconfig" : true,
"svcversion" : true,
"fbversion" : true,
"fbimplementation" : true,
"fbcapatibilities" : true,
"pathsecuritydb" : true,
"fbenv" : true,
"fbenvlock" : true,
"fbenvmsg" : true
}, {}, function (err, data) {
console.log(err);
console.log(data);
});
});
node-firebird doesn't let you choose the charset connection, it will always use UTF-8. Node is unicode, no matter if your database is using another charset to store string or blob, Firebird will transliterate automatically.
This is why you should use Firebird 2.5 server at least.
Firebird new wire protocol is not supported yet so for Firebird 3.0 you need to add the following in firebird.conf according to Firebird 3 release notes https://firebirdsql.org/file/documentation/release_notes/html/en/3_0/rnfb30-security-new-authentication.html
AuthServer = Srp, Legacy_Auth
WireCrypt = Disabled
UserManager = Legacy_UserManager
Firebird 4 wire protocol is not supported yet so for Firebird 4.0 you need to add the following in firebird.conf according to Firebird release notes https://firebirdsql.org/file/documentation/release_notes/html/en/4_0/rlsnotes40.html#rnfb40-config-srp256
AuthServer = Srp256, Srp, Legacy_Auth
WireCrypt = Disabled
UserManager = Legacy_UserManager
Please read also Authorization with Firebird 2.5 client library from Firebird 4 migration guide https://ib-aid.com/download/docs/fb4migrationguide.html#_authorization_with_firebird_2_5_client_library_fbclient_dll