nf

node-firebird

by Henri Gourvest
1.0.0 (see all)

Pure javascript and asynchronous Firebird client for Node.js.

Overview

Readme

Pure JavaScript and Asynchronous Firebird client for Node.js

Firebird Logo

Firebird forum on Google Groups.

Firebird database on social networks

Changelog for version v0.2.x

  • added auto-reconnect
  • added sequentially selects
  • events for connection (attach, detach, row, result, transaction, commit, rollback, error, etc.)
  • performance improvements
  • supports inserting/updating buffers and streams
  • reading blobs (sequentially)
  • pooling
  • database.detach() waits for last command
  • better unit-test

Installation

npm install node-firebird

Usage

var Firebird = require('node-firebird');

Methods

  • Firebird.escape(value) -> return {String} - prevent for SQL Injections
  • Firebird.attach(options, function(err, db)) attach a database
  • Firebird.create(options, function(err, db)) create a database
  • Firebird.attachOrCreate(options, function(err, db)) attach or create database
  • Firebird.pool(max, options) -> return {Object} create a connection pooling

Connection types

Connection options

var options = {};

options.host = '127.0.0.1';
options.port = 3050;
options.database = 'database.fdb';
options.user = 'SYSDBA';
options.password = 'masterkey';
options.lowercase_keys = false; // set to true to lowercase keys
options.role = null;            // default
options.pageSize = 4096;        // default when creating database
options.pageSize = 4096;        // default when creating database
options.retryConnectionInterval = 1000; // reconnect interval in case of connection drop

Classic

Firebird.attach(options, function(err, db) {

    if (err)
        throw err;

    // db = DATABASE
    db.query('SELECT * FROM TABLE', function(err, result) {
        // IMPORTANT: close the connection
        db.detach();
    });

});

Pooling

// 5 = the number is count of opened sockets
var pool = Firebird.pool(5, options);

// Get a free pool
pool.get(function(err, db) {

    if (err)
        throw err;

    // db = DATABASE
    db.query('SELECT * FROM TABLE', function(err, result) {
        // IMPORTANT: release the pool connection
        db.detach();
    });
});

// Destroy pool
pool.destroy();

Database object (db)

Database Methods

  • db.query(query, [params], function(err, result)) - classic query, returns Array of Object
  • db.execute(query, [params], function(err, result)) - classic query, returns Array of Array
  • db.sequentially(query, [params], function(row, index), function(err)) - sequentially query
  • db.detach(function(err)) detach a database
  • db.transaction(isolation, function(err, transaction)) create transaction

Transaction methods

  • transaction.query(query, [params], function(err, result)) - classic query, returns Array of Object
  • transaction.execute(query, [params], function(err, result)) - classic query, returns Array of Array
  • transaction.commit(function(err)) commit current transaction
  • transaction.rollback(function(err)) rollback current transaction

Examples

Parametrized Queries

Parameters

Firebird.attach(options, function(err, db) {

    if (err)
        throw err;

    // db = DATABASE
    db.query('INSERT INTO USERS (ID, ALIAS, CREATED) VALUES(?, ?, ?) RETURNING ID', [1, 'Pe\'ter', new Date()], function(err, result) {
        console.log(result[0].id);
        db.query('SELECT * FROM USERS WHERE Alias=?', ['Peter'], function(err, result) {
            console.log(result);
            db.detach();
        });
    });
});

BLOB (stream)

Firebird.attach(options, function(err, db) {

    if (err)
        throw err;

    // db = DATABASE
    // INSERT STREAM as BLOB
    db.query('INSERT INTO USERS (ID, ALIAS, FILE) VALUES(?, ?, ?)', [1, 'Peter', fs.createReadStream('/users/image.jpg')], function(err, result) {
        // IMPORTANT: close the connection
        db.detach();
    });
});

BLOB (buffer)

Firebird.attach(options, function(err, db) {

    if (err)
        throw err;

    // db = DATABASE
    // INSERT BUFFER as BLOB
    db.query('INSERT INTO USERS (ID, ALIAS, FILE) VALUES(?, ?, ?)', [1, 'Peter', fs.readFileSync('/users/image.jpg')], function(err, result) {
        // IMPORTANT: close the connection
        db.detach();
    });
});

Reading Blobs (Asynchronous)

Firebird.attach(options, function(err, db) {

    if (err)
        throw err;

    // db = DATABASE
    db.query('SELECT ID, ALIAS, USERPICTURE FROM USER', function(err, rows) {

        if (err)
            throw err;

        // first row
        rows[0].userpicture(function(err, name, e) {

            if (err)
                throw err;

            // +v0.2.4
            // e.pipe(writeStream/Response);

            // e === EventEmitter
            e.on('data', function(chunk) {
                // reading data
            });

            e.on('end', function() {
                // end reading
                // IMPORTANT: close the connection
                db.detach();
            });
        });

    });
});

Streaming a big data

Firebird.attach(options, function(err, db) {

    if (err)
        throw err;

    // db = DATABASE
    db.sequentially('SELECT * FROM BIGTABLE', function(row, index) {

        // EXAMPLE
        stream.write(JSON.stringify(row));

    }, function(err) {
        // END
        // IMPORTANT: close the connection
        db.detach();
    });
});

Transactions

Transaction types:

  • Firebird.ISOLATION_READ_UNCOMMITTED
  • Firebird.ISOLATION_READ_COMMITED
  • Firebird.ISOLATION_REPEATABLE_READ
  • Firebird.ISOLATION_SERIALIZABLE
  • Firebird.ISOLATION_READ_COMMITED_READ_ONLY
Firebird.attach(options, function(err, db) {

    if (err)
        throw err;

    // db = DATABASE
    db.transaction(Firebird.ISOLATION_READ_COMMITED, function(err, transaction) {
        transaction.query('INSERT INTO users VALUE(?,?)', [1, 'Janko'], function(err, result) {

            if (err) {
                transaction.rollback();
                return;
            }

            transaction.commit(function(err) {
                if (err)
                    transaction.rollback();
                else
                    db.detach();
            });
        });
    });
});

Events

Firebird.attach(options, function(err, db) {

    if (err)
        throw err;

    db.on('row', function(row, index, isObject) {
        // index === Number
        // isObject === is row object or array?
    });

    db.on('result', function(result) {
        // result === Array
    });

    db.on('attach', function() {

    });

    db.on('detach', function(isPoolConnection) {
        // isPoolConnection == Boolean
    });

    db.on('reconnect', function() {

    });

    db.on('error', function(err) {

    });

    db.on('transaction', function(isolation) {
        // isolation === Number
    });

    db.on('commit', function() {

    });

    db.on('rollback', function() {

    });

    db.detach();
});

Escaping Query values

var sql1 = 'SELECT * FROM TBL_USER WHERE ID>' + Firebird.escape(1);
var sql2 = 'SELECT * FROM TBL_USER WHERE NAME=' + Firebird.escape('Pe\'er');
var sql3 = 'SELECT * FROM TBL_USER WHERE CREATED<=' + Firebird.escape(new Date());
var sql4 = 'SELECT * FROM TBL_USER WHERE NEWSLETTER=' + Firebird.escape(true);

// or db.escape()

console.log(sql1);
console.log(sql2);
console.log(sql3);
console.log(sql4);

Using GDS codes

var { GDSCode } = require('node-firebird/lib/gdscodes');
/*...*/
db.query('insert into my_table(id, name) values (?, ?)', [1, 'John Doe'],
    function (err) {
        if(err.gdscode == GDSCode.UNIQUE_KEY_VIOLATION){
            console.log('constraint name:'+ err.gdsparams[0]);
            console.log('table name:'+ err.gdsparams[0]);
            /*...*/
        }
        /*...*/
    });

Service Manager functions

  • backup
  • restore
  • fixproperties
  • serverinfo
  • database validation
  • commit transaction
  • rollback transaction
  • recover transaction
  • database stats
  • users infos
  • user actions (add modify remove)
  • get firebird file log
  • tracing
// each row : fctname : [params], typeofreturn
var fbsvc = {
    "backup" : { [ "options"], "stream" },
    "nbackup" : { [ "options"], "stream" },
    "restore" : { [ "options"], "stream" },
    "nrestore" : { [ "options"], "stream" },
    "setDialect": { [ "database","dialect"], "stream" },
    "setSweepinterval": { [ "database","sweepinterval"], "stream" },
    "setCachebuffer" : { [ "database","nbpagebuffers"], "stream" },
    "BringOnline" : { [ "database"], "stream" },
    "Shutdown" : { [ "database","shutdown","shutdowndelay","shutdownmode"], "stream" },
    "setShadow" : { [ "database","activateshadow"], "stream" },
    "setForcewrite" : { [ "database","forcewrite"], "stream" },
    "setReservespace" : { [ "database","reservespace"], "stream" },
    "setReadonlyMode" : { [ "database"], "stream" },
    "setReadwriteMode" : { [ "database"], "stream" },
    "validate" : { [ "options"], "stream" },
    "commit" : { [ "database", "transactid"], "stream" },
    "rollback" : { [ "database", "transactid"], "stream" },
    "recover" : { [ "database", "transactid"], "stream" },
    "getStats" : { [ "options"], "stream" },
    "getLog" : { [ "options"], "stream" },
    "getUsers" : { [ "username"], "object" },
    "addUser" : { [ "username", "password", "options"], "stream" },
    "editUser" : { [ "username", "options"], "stream" },
    "removeUser" : { [ "username","rolename"], "stream" },
    "getFbserverInfos" : { [ "options", "options"], "object" },
    "startTrace" : { [ "options"], "stream" },
    "suspendTrace" : { [ "options"], "stream" },
    "resumeTrace" : { [ "options"], "stream" },
    "stopTrace" : { [ "options"], "stream" },
    "getTraceList" : { [ "options"], "stream" },
    "hasActionRunning" : { [ "options"], "object"}
}

Backup Service example

const options = {...}; // Classic configuration with manager = true
Firebird.attach(options, function(err, svc) {
    if (err)
        return;
    svc.backup(
        {
            database:'/DB/MYDB.FDB',
            files: [
                    {
                     filename:'/DB/MYDB.FBK',
                     sizefile:'0'
                    }
                   ]
        },
        function(err, data) {
            data.on('data', line => console.log(line));
            data.on('end', () => svc.detach());
        }
    );
});

Restore Service example

const config = {...}; // Classic configuration with manager = true
const RESTORE_OPTS = {
    database: 'database.fdb',
    files: ['backup.fbk']
};

Firebird.attach(config, (err, srv) => {
    srv.restore(RESTORE_OPTS, (err, data) => {
        data.on('data', () => {});
        data.on('end', () =>
            srv.detach();
        });
    });
});

getLog and getFbserverInfos Service examples with use of stream and object return

fb.attach(_connection, function(err, svc) {
    if (err)
        return;
    // all function that return a stream take two optional parameter
    // optread => byline or buffer  byline use isc_info_svc_line and buffer use isc_info_svc_to_eof
    // buffersize => is the buffer for service manager it can't exceed 8ko (i'm not sure)

    svc.getLog({optread:'buffer', buffersize:2048}, function (err, data) {
            // data is a readablestream that contain the firebird.log file
            console.log(err);
            data.on('data', function (data) {
                console.log(data.toString());
            });
            data.on('end', function() {
                console.log('finish');
            });
        });

    // an other exemple to use function that return object
    svc.getFbserverInfos(
            {
            "dbinfo" : true,
            "fbconfig" : true,
            "svcversion" : true,
            "fbversion" : true,
            "fbimplementation" : true,
            "fbcapatibilities" : true,
            "pathsecuritydb" : true,
            "fbenv" : true,
            "fbenvlock" : true,
            "fbenvmsg" : true
        }, {}, function (err, data) {
            console.log(err);
            console.log(data);
        });
});

Charset for database connection is always UTF-8

node-firebird doesn't let you choose the charset connection, it will always use UTF-8. Node is unicode, no matter if your database is using another charset to store string or blob, Firebird will transliterate automatically.

This is why you should use Firebird 2.5 server at least.

Firebird 3.0 Support

Firebird new wire protocol is not supported yet so for Firebird 3.0 you need to add the following in firebird.conf according to Firebird 3 release notes https://firebirdsql.org/file/documentation/release_notes/html/en/3_0/rnfb30-security-new-authentication.html

AuthServer = Srp, Legacy_Auth
WireCrypt = Disabled
UserManager = Legacy_UserManager

Firebird 4 wire protocol is not supported yet so for Firebird 4.0 you need to add the following in firebird.conf according to Firebird release notes https://firebirdsql.org/file/documentation/release_notes/html/en/4_0/rlsnotes40.html#rnfb40-config-srp256

AuthServer = Srp256, Srp, Legacy_Auth
WireCrypt = Disabled
UserManager = Legacy_UserManager

Please read also Authorization with Firebird 2.5 client library from Firebird 4 migration guide https://ib-aid.com/download/docs/fb4migrationguide.html#_authorization_with_firebird_2_5_client_library_fbclient_dll

Contributors

